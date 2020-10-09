The current market is one that’s dominated by technology stocks. However, the pressure for the stock market to go higher has been so large that even financials have been joining the party. A financial company which has lagged the market party is Meta Financial Group (CASH), on which I’ve written a long time ago.

Here I’m going to provide an update on Meta Financial’s current prospects.

Meta Financial Group Has Seen Some Pandemic Business

The U.S. government has spread an incredible amount of largesse to compensate for the pandemic lockdown economic impact. This largesse had many vectors, including PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and CARES act payments to families.

The programs have meant that Meta Financial made a number of PPP loans ($215.5 million still outstanding as of June 30, 2020), which should be inconsequential.

The programs also meant Meta Financial got an extreme influx in new EIP cards and associated cash balances (from the CARES act), initially totaling 3.6 million cards and $6.42 billion in cash, from the $1,200 “free checks” that the U.S. distributed among individuals. These balances, however, have declined rapidly, indicating they were being spent. Still, as of June 30, 2020, there was still $2.68 billion in cash in those cards, dropping to $2.08 billion as of July 19, 2020.

In normal times, these very large cash balances would have allowed Meta Financial to earn significant excess returns, as this cash pays no interest to their cardholders. However…

Meta Financial Group’s Defining Characteristic

Meta Financial's main defining characteristic is that it gets extremely cheap financing from the debit cards it issues. Indeed, the debit cards carry balances which pay no interest, thus Meta Financial gets large amounts of cash at no cost, to invest (at some kind of yield). Just look at the most recent balance sheet (red highlight is mine):

Source: FQ3 2020 Earnings Presentation

This free money has expanded mightily, mostly due to the factor I described before. However, notice that interest-earning assets (other than cash and cash equivalents) haven’t expanded much. In my view, there are multiple reasons for this:

The short-term nature of the CARES act cash.

Meta Financial's risk management, due to the current economic impact from the coronavirus lockdowns.

And, also importantly, the impact from the large and enduring interest rate decline (a result of the Federal Reserve's rate cut aggressiveness and money printing).

The large drop in rates means that Meta Financial Group’s main income source, NIM (Net Interest Margin) is challenged, and likely will be challenged for at least a couple of years.

This alone already argues against betting on Meta Financial Group, since typically, the main bullish catalyst for Meta Financial Group comes from the prospect of higher interest rates.

The Other Problem

Meta Financial Group isn’t entirely hopeless when it comes to interest rate differentials because it also makes risky loans.

However, that’s also a problem, as although the U.S. government is spreading cash far and wide, there are still many real businesses whose activity is being destroyed by coronavirus restrictions and fears.

This is visible on Meta Financial Group’s credit quality metrics:

It’s also noticeable that we might just be seeing the tip of the iceberg. Notice that the vast majority of potentially souring debt is still subjected to various modifications and deferrals. Also, the problem keeps growing. Although not directly comparable, the amounts above already exceed 50% of Meta Group's equity.

This development in credit quality, along with its deferred nature, means that Meta Financial Group is too risky to invest on.

Conclusion

Between the impact of lower interest rates on Meta Financial Group’s main characteristic (the very large costless cash float on its debt cards), and the deteriorating credit quality, it seems to me that Meta Financial Group is too risky to invest on.

On the other hand, the U.S. helicopter cash might make itself felt again. Unbelievable amounts of money (~$1-2 trillion) might again mostly be given freely to companies and families, left and right.

It’s impossible to tell if such a helicopter drop will solve all problems for Meta Financial Group’s customers. It could also at some point start inflation, which would lead to higher interest rates, which would favor Meta Financial Group. Even the speculation on potential inflation could favor Meta Financial Group.

Still, not considering pure cash handouts, Meta Financial Group is too risky to invest on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.