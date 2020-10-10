However, the downside gains on FXY remain limited as we expect the BoJ to start intervening in order to reverse the trend in the yen.

In the short run, there is potential for JPY strength due to the rising uncertainty associated with the US elections (and Brexit).

About FXY

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXY) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the yen against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

The aggressive monetary measures implemented by the BoJ in April 2013 - Qualitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQME) - led to a significant depreciation of the Japanese yen against all the major currencies in the two years following the announcement. Figure 1 shows that the USDJPY exchange surge from 80 in early 2013 to reach a high of nearly 126 in early June 2015 before starting to consolidate. It is interesting to see that if we look at the dynamics of USDJPY in the past cycle, the trend has been clearly bearish (i.e. yen appreciation) in the past five years. It looks like traders are taking the opportunity to short the pair each time the yen depreciates in risk-on periods. However, the pair is now approaching the crucial "psychological" 100 level, which could push Japanese policymakers to act (jawboning, more QE…) as a stronger currency will start to dramatically weigh on the economic "recovery" and inflation expectations. This leaves us with the following question: how much more can JPY appreciate in the medium term?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

The yen (FXY) loves volatility

There is no doubt that the yen is still considered as the ultimate safe haven in periods of high-volatility regime. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the monthly average performance of the most liquid currencies relative to the dollar when the VIX rises above 20 in the past 30 years; as expected, the yen is the currency that benefits the most when price volatility rises, averaging 45bps in monthly returns. Hence, we know that inertia - how well an asset has performed in the past - is an important characteristic when defining a safe haven, which implies that investors are still seriously considering the yen as a hedge against market uncertainty.

It is interesting to see that sterling is the biggest loser when the VIX rises, averaging -30bps in monthly returns. Figure 2 (right frame) shows how strongly the GBPJPY exchange rate and the S&P 500 have co-moved in the past two years; therefore, we are confident that the recent bull trend in GBPJPY in the past two weeks could easily reverse in case equities start to fall again.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Drivers of FXY

We know that one of the most important drivers of currencies over time is the real interest rate (IR) differential. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that FXY and the 2Y real IR have strongly co-moved in the past 13 years and that the recent fall in US real yields relative to Japanese ones is currently pricing in a higher FXY. We agree that the correlation between real rates and currencies have significantly decreased in the past two years, but the massive fall in US real yields should have weighed on the US dollar even more. However, as the uncertainty over the economic outlook is constantly rising, support for the greenback remains strong as investors look for "safe havens" in the current environment.

The second important driver in the FX market is the real GDP growth differential; a country experiencing strong growth is usually associated with some currency strength. At this stage, it is difficult to predict the dynamics of the Japan-US real growth differential and therefore we cannot conclude anything from the growth differential variable.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

The equity market in Japan has also been strongly sensitive to the dynamics of the yen in the past cycle; figure 4 (left frame) shows that periods of yen appreciation (i.e. low FXY) have been associated with a bearish momentum in equities while cheaper yen has usually led to higher equities (TOPIX). The yen strength we have observed in the past five years has been weighing on equities, which have also been trending lower in the past few years. Therefore, a stronger yen does not help BoJ policymakers as it limits the upside gains in the equity market.

Eventually, one last interesting observation we can notice is the strong co-movement between FXY and Bitcoin (BTC) in the past four years. Rising FXY (stronger yen) has also coincided with stronger bitcoin prices, which has questioned investors over the type of hedge that bitcoin currently offers.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Outlook on FXY

Overall, the outlook on FXY is mixed. On one hand, the momentum we have seen in equities in the past six months should gradually lead to a lower FXY, but other important factors such as real interest rate differentials are pricing in a higher FXY.

We do agree that the trend looks bearish in the short run and that the uncertainties over US elections, Brexit and an eventual second lockdown this winter should increase demand for safe assets such as the Japanese yen. However, the downside room on FXY is very limited as the yen is currently approaching important support (especially against the US dollar), and the BoJ may start to intervene in order to reverse the negative trend in the medium term.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF, EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.