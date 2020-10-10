Streaming Spotlight: Netflix Hits Unwanted First, Disney's 'Soul' Switch And Apple's Subtle Streaming Move

Ahead of next week’s event, Apple this weekly quietly extended its year-long Apple TV+ trial, peaking interest in what else the company may soon announce tied to its streaming initiatives.

Disney revealed this week it would continue down the "screen to stream" road and pull Pixar’s “Soul” from theaters despite earlier comments, effectively leaving exhibitors with a case of whiplash.

Over its run as the industry’s most dominant streaming service, Netflix has hit a wide range of “first” milestones…but this week it hit one that left investors a bit rattled.

To succeed in today’s cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices. They need to look beyond the numbers as sometimes important information isn’t on a balance sheet.

In the world of streaming, news from the major players breaks all the time, changing the competitive landscape, and with so much happening, investors can easily miss something important.

(Credit: Disney)

The streaming market is crowded - main-streamers, niche services, webisodes and all points in between are continuing to slowly take full control over the television landscape. A lot can happen in a week and investors can easily miss something important.

The "Streaming Spotlight" is a look at back at the week in streaming and the companies that made the biggest moves - whether shareholders realized it or not. To succeed in today's cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices; it is about more than just numbers, and some of the most important information sometimes isn't on a balance sheet.

In this edition of the "Streaming Spotlight," we'll look at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Netflix Latest "First" Is One For The Record Books - But Not In A Good Way

(Credit: Netflix)

Over its run as the industry's most dominant streaming service, Netflix has hit a wide range of "first" milestones…way too many to list here.

Although this week it found itself achieving a new first, but one nobody wants (and in this case also one nobody probably would ever expect).

Netflix became the first mainstream streaming service to be indicted.

Yeah let that sink in.

Indicted.

There's a lot to unpack here, and I've stayed away from the underlying cause because I thought it was too overblown in the first place to give more oxygen to it, but yet here we are. And I want to be very clear, investors have nothing to worry about as this is nothing more an election year stunt that has spun WAY out of control.

First as always, some background.

You may have heard of the movie Cuties - a French film about an 11-year-old immigrant who joins a dance troupe. It immediately caught attention because it depicts very young girls doing very adult dances. It's not the easiest thing to watch and that's kind of the point. The movie's director has been very vocal the point of the film was more meant as a "critique of female hyper-sexualization."

Netflix took it a step further and was more blunt:

"Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film."

Regardless, neither the director nor Netflix intended to make/produce/air anything that would be seen as exploiting a minor. The problem was Netflix in its marketing used shockingly bad judgment and released a poster for the film that made it look like exploiting minors was the point.

Netflix has since apologized and removed the poster, but the damage was done and a few "highly offended" individuals became a very loud minority. People even began boycotting Netflix, but my guess is those boycotts were mostly for show and barely made a dent in the company's subscriber base….and many will be back come the new season of Stranger Things, Ozark or The Crown.

Still one of those offended was Lucas Babin, the DA of Tyler County in Texas, and he wanted to make a point. He convened a grand jury who in turn decided to indict Netflix for "promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child." He actually goes further but uses language I'm not going to repeat because it may actually be more lewd than anything in the film.

So why shouldn't shareholders be concerned?

For starters that charge carries a fine of $20,000 or in some instances double that amount…but either way that is essentially what Netflix finds in its couch cushions on any given day. It means nothing to Netflix would likely pay more in legal fees to fight it.

Investors also need to remember this is an election year - I know how can you forget?

What that means in this case is that it is very common to see "stunts" come up just to appeal to one's base and have something to rally behind. Babin may not be running for re-election, but his father Brian IS and it should come as no surprise the two are very much aligned on the "cuties" issue.

It also gets odder as the younger Babin wasn't always a lawyer - for 10 years he was a model and actor who is best known for his role as "Spider" in School of Rock. Honestly some of this stuff you just can't make up!

This is nothing more than what The Hollywood Reporter rightfully called "election-season theatrics," and if Netflix decides to fight it, that is the only point investors should pay attention because only then will get a whole lot more interesting.

Disney's "Soul" Switch Furthers Its Growing Screen To Stream Shift

(Credit: Disney)

It seems a bit of a misnomer to say what a difference a day makes because we know it does and if you follow the market at all - you know a day, hour and minute can signal a huge shift in one direction or the other.

Take Disney, for example, in this column two weeks ago, I mentioned how the House of Mouse in revealing its new release schedule was showing a clear backing of the traditional model - well, they were, until now.

No, Disney is not completely abandoning theaters, but the studio's "Christmas gift" to Disney+ subscribers is not going to be received as well by exhibitors. It also is going to fuel the fire started this week by an activist investor.

Although I'm getting ahead of myself - here's the background.

Disney the other week revealed it had no plans to shift any of its major tentpoles from screen to stream and that was a big sigh of relief for theaters. The thought had been Disney would look to move a future tenfold - namely its newest Pixar film Soul - to Disney+ because of the continued COVID-19 impact on the industry. When that didn't happen, it was regarded as a show of support to the traditional model.

That is no longer the case.

Disney this week has now said it WILL move Soul to Disney+ for a Christmas Day release, which from the perspective of the streaming service is a huge win. Not only that but also subscribers will see an immediate benefit because unlike with Mulan, this time Soul will carry NO extra fee. It will be included for free with the annual subscription cost.

That's no small statement.

This in a nutshell is Disney admitting it views 2020 as a lost year and at the same time admitting the Mulan up-charge didn't work (especially because we now know it did not).

On the other side of the coin, yes, this is bad for theaters as they were really hoping to have the film or at least have it delayed until 2021. That said, though, it was really only a matter of time for this move to occur, and it should not have been a shock because delaying it was never an option.

Disney's pipeline is just so deep, and animated films take a while to make, so they already have steady a stream of them in various stages of production. Holding Soul back would upset the carefully designed cadence the studio has arranged.

The timing of this reveal is actually made even more interesting because it comes as activist investor Dan Loeb this week made some very controversial comments about Disney. Part of his suggestions was that Disney leans further into the "screen to stream" switch because it has a real chance to overtake Netflix at some point in the next few years.

That may be true, but Disney doesn't seem to be in a rush and seems quite content being the tortoise in this streaming race.

Personally, I have never bought into the argument that Disney+ has a content problem and needs a constant influx of new content all the time to survive and thrive. The catalog in its own right is not only massive but also timeless.

In addition, I'd venture to say if you subscribe to Disney+, the odds are good you are doing so either because you have kids or you are a big kid at heart, either way it's going to take a lot to get you to leave so that churn rate is going to be less of an issue.

I also think new subscribers will (and have) come on their own through the variety of the new content the service does have - including from Disney's Star Wars and Marvel IP on top of the new films from Disney itself.

Remember, this is a company that never really showed interest in killing the traditional model - even pre-pandemic. Disney likes the multiple-grab system it has of getting people to pay for the same thing multiple times across theaters, SVOD/Blu-ray and then streaming.

Its three different revenue streams.

Investors across the board also need to keep in mind the same reason why Soul isn't a back-breaker for exhibitors is the same reason why Loeb's suggestion won't fly.

Soul is an anomaly - as was Artemis Fowl and Hamilton. These were not MUST-HAVE theatrical films, they were movies that were reliable, but Disney wasn't making its quarterly projections based solely on them.

With Marvel and Star Wars, it is.

And those are not going anywhere…Disney will just continue to play musical chairs with the schedule as once it makes that bold of a move, it knows it's going to be harder to go back.

At the end of the day, Disney is making the most money off those two brands and the others serve as everything from filler to award fodder to prestige plays. The bottom line with them is as long as they come out they'll hit the marks needed internally, but with the others they have to be theatrical events.

They cost too much and are worth too much to be add-ons.

Depending on how long this pandemic lasts, that may change, but for now even in a COVID world, the force is still strong with those brands and absence only makes those fans' hearts grow fonder (especially with Mandalorian and WandaVision filling the void).

Apple Makes Small (But Meaningful) Moves Ahead Of What Could Be Larger Upcoming Reveals

(Credit: Apple)

Apple's second press conference in so many months is coming up next week, but the company got a jump on its news releases this week with one tied to Apple TV+. In a blink-or-you-missed-it-type beat, Apple announced it would be expanding its free year of service for slightly longer…as in until Feb 2021.

It's not that it's so much a game-changing type revelation, but it's just a smart play that shareholders should be able to appreciate. The move not only allows those current free subscribers to have access to the content over the winter months, but it also allows Apple to goose its fourth-quarter numbers.

Win, win.

The real question though is if this is setting the stage for something larger. We know Tuesday during the new presser investors and consumers will likely be learning about the new iPhone, but they will also be eager to see if Apple TV+ gets its own section.

Personally I'm also curious if Apple expands on the previously announced Apple One bundle. Either would potentially lead to an influx of new subscribers that combined would further juice the numbers. As I've written before, I'm not a fan of the current Apple One options, but I am a fan of how Apple has suddenly become a player in the streaming space.

While I think the Apple One announcement was a missed opportunity for the company to further pivot from the "streaming as a hardware driver" model that is running its course, I still think the overall content provided by the bundles is what makes Apple dangerous.

Remember all of these added services are not that old, and over the past few months alone, Apple has considerably raised its game with these extensions - putting it very close to the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) level of all-inclusiveness. Still I do think Apple is missing that "one" thing to put it over the top and it really could be anything.

It could be the acquisition of established content to Apple TV+, it could be a big name developer joining Apple Arcade, it could be a brand refresh of Apple News+ or it's also possible the rumored Apple TV box upgrade could do the trick - there's just one layer needed to really help amplify Apple's overall roster.

I think a lot of people would be very intrigued to see where Apple goes next on the non-hardware side of the equation; luckily, we don't have long to wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.