Markets Enter New Phase
by: Bill Ehrman
Summary
We now see an earnings driven market, which will benefit active over passive managers and hard research.
We recommend focusing on operating margins as corporations have done a great job navigating through the pandemic.
The pace of the economic recovery in 2021 still rests on how well we handle the coronavirus.
The market is selling at 20.8 and 18.1 times our estimates, which we find attractive with the Fed all in keeping rates so low.
The financial markets have been driven by the coronavirus, Fed policy, government stimulus, and politics up to now, but a change is in order.
