The new offering allows the company to diversify its shareholder base and uplist to the NASDAQ exchange, both long-term positives for the company.

INTZ's newest product, Shield, which could be a game-changer for the company, seems to be doing extremely well in beta testing.

Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ) has been an interesting story to follow. With 52-week lows at $2.26/share and highs at $18.54/share, both bulls and bears have had plenty of opportunity to make or lose money. Even the week of October 5 itself, and specifically the day of Friday, October 9, provided opportunities for both sides of the story. On Tuesday of this week, INTZ hit an intra-day high of $15.87, but on Friday October 9, the stock traded pre-market below $8. What on earth is going on with INTZ?!!!

In this update article, I will try to answer that question. In short, most of what's going on at INTZ seems extremely positive. But the reason for volatility this past week is a horrendous offering - over 3M shares at $8/share. Although this offering is horrendous "on paper," I will explain below some of the mitigating reasons for the offering and why I think October 9 offered investors who missed INTZ's most recent run a second chance to join the ride.

Before providing an update, however, I recommend investors read my previous article, "Intrusion's Shield Will Lead the Way", as well as an article by Shareholders Unite, "Intrusion's New Product Could Be A Very Big Deal". These articles help provide a backdrop to my updates below.

Shield Progress

At the risk of sounding like a braggart, I will point out that INTZ's rollout of Shield has followed the exact playbook I noted previously. Namely, INTZ provided an update on the success of its alpha testing during its Q2 call. The results were outstanding, leading it to almost immediately enter the beta testing phase, which is currently ongoing (see "Beta Testing Update" section below).

In addition, I previously pointed out that INTZ would almost certainly do a capital raise to support creating and/or beefing up its sales channel, and to diversify the shareholder base, in part, to qualify for an uplisting to the NASDAQ exchange. That offering price finalization and the notice of uplisting were formally announced on Friday, October 9. I will discuss the offering in more detail in the "Recent Offering" section below.

Beta Testing Update

On October 5, INTZ updated investors on the progress of its beta testing. According to this update, "Within the first three days of beta testing, Shield identified and immediately shut down a total of 461,562 threats to three companies, defending them against possible cyberattacks." While this number is impressive, another number stands out that was not mentioned in this report. Speaking to people familiar with the company, I learned that of the 460,000+ threats automatically blocked, only 17 were "false positives." In other words, out of 461,562 threats blocked by Shield's AI program, only 17 should not have been blocked.

In addition to this impressive update, four other key points could be found in INTZ's update:

(1) The CEO of a defense company that is participating in beta test said: "It was easy to install Shield and because of the blocking we have seen, we have installed a second Shield at a subsidiary company." Expanding the beta testing because of its early performance certainly gives some validity to Shield's effectiveness.

(2) The same CEO noted: "We anticipate purchasing Shield when it is shipping." So already, Shield seems to have won a customer - very good news for the company at this stage of development.

(3) An IT manager for a civil engineering construction company said: "I think it's great how much Shield is blocking, but what may be even better is that business operations are running just fine in spite of all that is blocked. If my guys are happy and able to do their work while the network is protected, then my job just got a lot easier." This statement seems to corroborate what I noted above about the 17 false positives - Shield is not disrupting the business's normal operation, while providing superior protection.

(4) Shield was recently recognized by ASIS International, the world's largest membership organization for security management companies, as the 2020 Innovative Product Award winner at the Global Security Exchange Plus virtual conference. The award recognizes peer-distinguished solutions that address critical industry trends and represent innovation that is shaping the security industry.

In short, the alpha and beta testing thus far seem to indicate Shield is a legitimate product from which INTZ customers' security will be significantly enhanced, all without interrupting their normal business processes.

One final note as it relates to Shield's progress: in researching INTZ, I have been told by an industry source that INTZ's CEO will be appearing on two separate major TV networks in the next two months to be promoting Shield at no cost to the company. My guess is that Mr. Blount will be interviewed in the context of election hacking concerns and will be able to simultaneously promote Shield and INTZ.

Recent Offering

No doubt the October 9 notice of the pricing of INTZ's offer looks horrendous. At $8/share, the pricing on this offering is an over 55% discount from the stock's 52-week high made less than one month ago. While I understand investor frustration at this pricing, and I personally think INTZ could have done better, I believe several important and mitigating factors should be stated and understood:

(1) Diversification of the Shareholder Base: INTZ noted that 1.1M of the offered shares came from a group of selling shareholders. My research indicates these shares come from the Ward Paxton family. Mr. Paxton unfortunately passed away just over a year ago. His beneficiaries understandably wished to "cash out" of the business in which they are not personally involved. At the time of Mr. Paxton's death, the company was valued around $4.75/share. His beneficiaries saw the stock price get cut in half during the height of the Covid-related market selloff. At $8/share they sold out at a nearly 70% premium compared to the time of Mr. Paxton's untimely death, and an over 250% premium from the stock's 52-week low. As for INTZ itself, the diversification of the shareholder base is seen as a positive long-term development and a prerequisite to being listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

(2) Covid Headwinds: In "normal" times, INTZ would be significantly cash-flow positive and able to internally fund its sales channel for Shield. As we all know, 2020 has not been normal times! Due to delays with government projects and requisitions related to Covid, and explained in my first article on the company, INTZ is not currently able to internally fund for Shield. This ultimately led INTZ to make this recent offering of 2M shares.

(3) INTZ's Liquidity: Having traded OTC, INTZ's average daily volume of shares traded sits at just over 40,000 shares. So although INTZ recently fetched over $18/share, there were not large buyers (or sellers) at those prices. While I thought INTZ could make this offering at $10/share instead of the $8/share, the reality is that Shield is still in beta testing and large shareholders are not going to pay the premium the market was willing to give INTZ prior to this offering.

(4) Warrants: While INTZ perhaps could have made a deal in the $10-11/share range had it shopped it more broadly, I am told such a deal likely would have included warrants, leading to a dreaded warrant overhang. As is, INTZ has made this offering and, at least for the foreseeable future, should be finished going back to the market, at least until or if there is a huge demand for its product and the need to even further beef up its sales channel.

Factoring in all these issues, while I am still not a fan of the $8/share offering, I can at least see why the company felt it needed to make a move now. Furthermore, having trimmed some of my gains from my initial publication price of $3.62, I am now looking to add more shares on relative weakness. Put differently, the risk vs. reward is much more attractive in this $9/share range than at $18/share.

Valuation

Nothing has changed with respect to my outlook on valuing INTZ shares since my August 4, 2020, article, except for the fact that 2M more shares will now be traded. I encourage readers to read the "Valuation" section of that article for a more in-depth view of how I arrived at my valuation.

Here, I will simply note that due to the 2M share dilution, I now expect $0.75/share in EPS to be a good working number once (A) Shield sells 100,000 seats and (B) the legacy TraceCop/Savant business recovers completely. I would expect that to happen by at least this time next year.

At $0.75/share, I would use a minimum 20 P/E multiple to value INTZ shares, keeping in mind that Shield should be a high-margin, SaaS-style product, so that multiple likely errs on the low side. In any case, slapping a 20 multiple on $0.75/share EPS leads to a $15/share valuation, an over 60% premium from the October 9 close.

In addition to the above, we should consider that INTZ is currently developing other, Shield-related products for testing and eventual commercialization. So by this time next year, it is possible additional growth will be in the pipeline.

Risks

The primary immediate risk to INTZ is the continued delay of its normal legacy operations related to Covid-19 delays within the government.

As I mentioned in the "Valuation" section above, readers should review my August 4, 2020, article for more in-depth discussion of this risk.

Another risk at this time is that INTZ will need an additional offering prior to full commercialization of Shield. It is possible that INTZ expected to receive $10-11/share for the 2M new shares. If so, it is now $4-6M short of what it may need to bring Shield to market.

Conclusion

INTZ offered investors an exciting ride from Covid lows of $2.26 to recent highs above $18/share. Quite frankly, I believe the stock got ahead of itself, and this recent offering at $8/share gives investors a second chance to invest in INTZ at a reasonable price. With Shield's beta testing off to a hot start, and with at least one beta tester indicating a strong interest in purchasing the actual product, I believe INTZ once again offers an attractive risk vs. reward scenario for investors who are not afraid of volatility.

