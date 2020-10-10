Though the GAAP net revenues of the Construction Products Group rose only modestly, by 2.2%, the Consumer Group delivered a staggering 33.8% top-line improvement.

RPM International Inc. (RPM), a materials company with a ~1.66% dividend yield, has recently presented its FQ1 results. Both the Wall Street consensus EPS and revenue estimates appeared to be too bearish, as the recovery in demand for specialty coatings, sealants, and building materials was much more robust than analysts anticipated.

Also, the company has increased the quarterly DPS to $0.38, thus notching a 47th consecutive year of consistent dividend growth. Unfortunately, while not being a constituent of the S&P 500 (the stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400), it does not qualify for the dividend aristocrat title, so it has a status of a dividend champion instead.

Now, let us delve into the FQ1 report, as inside, there is a plethora of data to discuss.

The top line

The previous time I covered RPM International, the specialty chemicals industry heavyweight, was in July, a couple of weeks before its FY20 results were published. Given sapping demand from a few end-markets, I anticipated it to report a double-digit sales contraction in the last quarter of the fiscal year. Thankfully, my expectations that relied on the low end of RPM's own guidance did not come true. The company ended the fiscal year with total revenues 1% below the result reported in FY19, while FQ4 revenues were down only 8.9%. As a quick reminder, in the bearish scenario, RPM anticipated up to 15% contraction.

But even though the ripple effects of the coronavirus crisis have not abated yet, the FQ1 began on an up note. First and foremost, RPM reported a 9.1% increase in quarterly sales, which also represents a material sequential improvement of over 10%. The key source of strength was buoyed demand for its consumer products, which, being the dominant component of the RPM's portfolio, offset the tepid or even utterly disappointing performance of other segments and underpinned the overall robust sales dynamics, material profit growth, and copious cash flows to boot.

Though the GAAP net revenues of the Construction Products Group rose only modestly, by 2.2% (page 1), spurred by high demand for commercial sealants and roofing products, but also adversely affected by foreign exchange headwinds that offset more robust organic growth, the Consumer Group delivered a staggering 33.8% top-line improvement. A remark worth making here is that the CG is significantly dependent on DIY home centers that brought 23% of its net sales in FY20 (page 9), thus their inventory restocking had likely largely contributed to the growth.

Commenting on the segment's performance, CEO Mr. Sullivan clarified that sales had been bolstered by...

"...unprecedented demand for small project paints, caulk, sealants, stains, cleaners, patch repair products as consumers completed more DIY home improvement projects."

Moreover, RPM is still expecting the CG to fare well going forward. As the CFO said during the call:

"Our Consumer Group should continue its strong sales momentum throughout the fiscal year."

Unfortunately, not all end-markets of RPM were recovering at a fast pace in FQ1. For example, persisting softness in the energy sector that precipitated capex reduction trend together with poor demand from a few industrial markets bode ill for the Performance Coatings Group, the segment responsible for a fifth of the 2019 consolidated net sales, as it reported a 12.6% decline.

With a 1.3% decline in FQ1 sales, the Specialty Products Group was also laggard. With contribution from the acquisitions excluded, the Group's organic sales contraction was 5.7%. The company highlighted improving demand in "marine coatings, wood coatings and protectants, and nail enamels," but the recovery in these product categories was not potent enough to fully offset the effects of the recession and stave off segmental sales contraction.

Profitability: cost savings bear fruit

Thanks to the successful execution of the 2020 MAP to Growth (Margin Acceleration Plan) program, RPM delivered remarkable profitability. For example, the FQ1 adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 39.8% to $269.2 million, which was a direct consequence of both the astounding increase in the Consumer Group's sales and EBIT and scrupulous cost control in other segments that did not enjoy buoyed demand. Also, RPM's consolidated FQ1 profit increased by 70.1% to $180.6 million, which translated into a diluted EPS of $1.39.

Finally, it is not a mere coincidence that RPM has a B+ Profitability Grade, as most players in the materials sector have much weaker margins; for example, its gross margin is 12% higher than the sector median of 26.7%.

RPM continues to virtually print cash

Now, let us focus on cash flows, which are at the crux of dividend sustainability and future DPS growth potential.

One of the most impressive of RPM's achievements in the opening quarter of FY21 was the record net operating cash flow that touched $318.1 million, which is more than 119% higher in Q1 FY19. Among the obvious drivers was the steep reduction in inventory that brought a $43.4 million inflow (page 6).

Thanks to the record FQ1 net CFFO, RPM's LTM cash flow climbed to a decade zenith of $722.9 million. While capital investments also rose, they did no harm to quarterly FCF to Equity that was above $276.6 million.

Capital efficiency was also strong. As of my calculations, its Cash Return on Total Capital stands at 18.6%, which is a robust result for a company with a capital-intensive business.

In the previous article, I pointed out that the dividend growth was not in jeopardy despite the sales weakness caused by the toll the pandemic had taken on supply chains, and, thankfully, I was right. In July, the company decided not to increase the dividend and declared an unchanged DPS of $0.36, while during the FQ4 earnings call, executives did not shed light on the possibility of the DPS hike after FQ1, except for one remark by the CFO:

"We look forward to continuing our track record of increasing our cash dividend for 47th consecutive year."

But this October, RPM has ultimately made a decision to increase the dividend by ~5.6%, thus notching the 47th year of continuous dividend growth. RPM's payout growth story survived a few recessions, and though the coronavirus crisis is unique in many senses, the company tackled it easily. The decision was not coincidental: the dividends paid in FQ1 were covered by FCF 5.9x, so, RPM clearly has the flexibility to boost the payout.

Remarks on the financial position

With a net debt/net CFFO of 2.89x, RPM remains a significantly leveraged company, but I believe its debt poses no threat to shareholder rewards at the moment. The company has a comfortable debt repayment schedule (page 40) coupled with a moderate cash cost of debt. For example, in FQ1, its cash interest amounted to only $17.6 million, while net cash flow was $318.1 million.

Final thoughts

RPM International has outlasted the gloomiest weeks of the downturn almost unscathed and quickly returned to growth. Its ample liquidity undergirded by improving cash flows allows it to continue investing in inorganic expansion; for example, in September, its Rust-Oleum business acquired Ali Industries.

Thanks to the gradual recovery in a few end-markets, RPM is expecting its sales growth to continue in FQ2. The firm is forecasting a "low- to mid-single-digit sales growth" combined with "more than 20% adjusted EBIT growth" (page 4).

But despite a few obvious advantages, the stock has a D Value Grade. For example, its EV/EBITDA (Forward) is 11.5% higher than the 5-year average and 49.2% higher than the sector median. So, I would like to maintain a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.