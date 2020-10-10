The spin-off will help in the positive re-rating of KWG Group's valuations and accelerate the growth of the property management services business with additional capital.

KWG Group's core net profit grew by +31.4% YoY to RMB3,302 million in 1H 2020, and the market expects its strong growth momentum to be sustained for the full year.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTC:KWGPF) [1813:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on KWG Group published on May 15, 2020. KWG Group's share price has declined by -3% from HK$11.68 as of May 14, 2020, to HK$11.30 as of October 8, 2020, since my last update. The company's share price dropped by -23% from HK$14.06 as of October 6, 2020, to HK$10.82 as of October 7, 2020, adjusting for the spin-off of its property management subsidiary, KWG Living, via a placement of shares and share dividends for its existing shareholders.

KWG Group's core net profit grew by +31.4% YoY to RMB3,302 million in 1H 2020, and the market expects its strong growth momentum to be sustained for the full year. The spin-off of KWG Living will help in the positive re-rating of KWG Group's valuations and accelerate the growth of the property management services business with additional capital. KWG Group's valuations are undemanding. It trades at 4.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.85 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 10.9%.

Core net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +31.4% YoY to RMB3,302 million in 1H 2020, and the market expects its strong earnings growth momentum to be sustained for full FY 2020.

Readers have the option of trading in shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker KWGPF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1813:HK. For KWG Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million and market capitalization is above $4.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own KWG Group shares listed in Hong Kong include the Vanguard Group, APG Asset Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, and BlackRock among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Robust Earnings Growth For 1H 2020

KWG Group announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and it delivered robust earnings growth in the first half of the year.

The company's core net profit attributable to shareholders, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items like fair value changes for investment properties, grew by +31.4% YoY to RMB3,302 million in 1H 2020. KWG Group's headline revenue increased by +26.6% YoY from RMB10,647 million in 1H 2019 to RMB13,483 million in 1H 2020, while its proportionate revenue (adjusted for minority interest's share of revenue) rose by +20.4% YoY to RMB20,607 million over the same period.

The core property development business accounted for 92% of KWG Group's 1H 2020 revenue, while the property investment, hotel operation and property management businesses contributed 3%, 1% and 4% of the company's top line respectively in the first half of the year. KWG Group also derived 85% of its 1H 2020 operating profit from its core property development business. The property investment and property management businesses accounted for 12% and 3% of KWG Group's operating profit respectively for 1H 2020. The hotel operation business's operating profit contribution was negligible in the first half of this year, due to Covid-19 headwinds.

With the exception of the hotel operation business, KWG Group's other three businesses saw positive revenue growth in 1H 2020. Segment revenue for the core property development increased by +28.2% YoY from RMB9,713 million in 1H 2019 to RMB12,449 million in 1H 2020, due to an increase in revenue recognition for property projects which completed construction and were delivered to buyers. The property investment business's segment revenue increased by +9.9% from RMB320 million in 1H 2019 to RMB352 million in 1H 2020 driven by new retail malls and office buildings, while KWG Group's revenue from the property management business witnessed a +50.7% YoY jump to RMB547 million over the same period as the number of properties under management increased. On the other hand, it was no surprise that segment revenue for the hotel operation business dropped by -46.2% YoY to RMB135 million in the first half of the year.

The sole disappointment was the fact that KWG Group's gross profit margin contracted by -210 basis points from 35.0% in 1H 2019 to 32.9% in 1H 2020. Notably, this is an industry-wide phenomenon, as most Chinese property developers have seen lower gross profit margins on a YoY basis in 1H 2020. This is largely attributable to increasing land costs, mandatory price caps in certain cities, and the cooling of the Chinese property market as compared to its peak in the 2017-2018 period.

Strong Earnings Growth Momentum To Be Sustained For Full FY 2020

Market consensus expects KWG Group's strong earnings growth momentum to be sustained for full FY 2020, with sell-side analysts forecasting that the company's revenue and core net profit attributable to shareholders will grow by +23% YoY and +24% YoY to RMB30,780 million and RMB6,465 million, respectively, in this year.

Earnings growth in 2H 2020 is expected to be supported by the company's significant contracted sales backlog, relatively stable gross profit margins, and new additions to its investment property portfolio.

Firstly, KWG Group has yet-to-be recognized contracted sales of approximately RMB65 billion as of June 30, 2020, which is equivalent to two and a half years of revenue based on FY 2019 numbers. This suggests that KWG Group can progressively recognize property development revenue from past contracted sales in the next two years or so.

Secondly, market consensus expects KWG Group's gross profit margin to only decline marginally by -50 basis points on a full-year basis from 31.5% in FY 2019 to 31.0% in FY 2020, and this is aligned with management's guidance. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on August 28, 2020, KWG Group emphasized that it "has the confidence to maintain a relatively high gross profit margin as compared to its industry peers." The company's confidence stems from the fact that it has relatively lower land costs due to a balanced land banking strategy sourcing land from a wide range of sources including public auctions, M&A, joint developments and urban redevelopment.

Thirdly, KWG Group has plans to open 16 new retail malls and six new offices, which will add significantly to its existing investment property portfolio of eight retail malls and eight office buildings. In other words, the company's recurring rental income from investment properties has significant room to grow in the future.

Separately, KWG Group stressed at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that the company is maintaining its FY 2020 contracted sales target of RMB100 billion as it has a robust pipeline of new projects planned to be launched in 2H 2020. The company's contracted sales grew strongly by +55.8% YoY to RMB9.6 billion in the month of August 2020, but KWG Group is currently still behind schedule, as its year-to-date contracted sales of RMB55.6 billion in the first eight months of 2020 only accounted for 55.6% of its target this year.

Spin-Off Of Property Management Services Business

I have discussed about the potential spin-off of KWG Group's property management services business as a separate listed entity in my prior articles on the company.

On October 7, 2020, KWG Group announced that it will spin off its property management business, KWG Living, by placing out shares to its existing shareholders. KWG Group's shareholders will be eligible to subscribe for a single share of KWG Living for every 45 shares of KWG Group they own, as part of the spin-off. In addition, KWG Group's shareholders will also receive share dividends based on the ratio of one share of KWG Living for every two shares of KWG Group they own.

KWG Group is expected to raise more than HK$3 billion from the spin-off and listing of KWG Living. The spin-off will help in the positive re-rating of KWG Group's valuations and accelerate the growth of KWG Living with additional capital.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese property management services firms typically trade at P/E multiples in the 20-30 times range, as compared to property developers which are valued by the market at single-digit P/E multiples. As a result, KWG Group's P/E multiple should expand, assuming that its property management services subsidiary KWG Life trades at a premium P/E multiple post-listing. Also, KWG Group disclosed at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 28, 2020, that it is willingly to consider M&A as a means of growth for its property management services business, as long as it can find acquisition targets which have synergies with KWG Life. The capital raised from the spin-off and IPO will help to fund KWG Life's future growth.

Balance Sheet Strength Is A Key Positive

KWG Group's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was a relatively low 59% as of end-1H 2020, which represented a significant improvement from its net gearing of 75% as of end-FY 2019. Furthermore, Mainland China property developers' average net gearing is significantly higher in the 90%-100% range.

Bloomberg reported on September 4, 2020, that the Chinese regulators are considering the implementation of new regulations to curb excessive borrowing by Chinese property developers. This suggests that Chinese property developers with strong balance sheets like KWG Group are in a stronger position to acquire new land bank and maintaining selling prices for their new property projects.

Valuation And Dividends

KWG Group trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 4.9 times and 4.0 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$11.30 as of October 8, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 4.6 times and 4.8 times respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.85 times P/B, which represents a slight premium to its 5-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.76 times and 0.79 times respectively.

KWG Group offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 8.9% and 10.9% respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of RMB0.40 per share for 1H 2020, which is equivalent to a +25% YoY increase in absolute terms versus its 1H 2019 interim dividend of RMB0.32 per share. Sell-side analysts see KWG Group's full-year dividends per share increasing from RMB0.74 in FY 2019 to RMB0.89 in FY 2020 and RMB1.08 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KWG Group are a failure to meet the full fiscal-year 2020 contracted sales target of RMB100 billion, a deterioration in the company's financial position in the future, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in KWG Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.