Long-term future for transportation of LNG looks very promising. However, there are risks of shipowners ordering too many vessels.

Common equity holders will have to wait before they get rewarded.

Investment thesis

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) had to make drastic changes last year, as the size of their debt was too big for bankers' comfort. At the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, their total debt stood at $914 million against a book value of their fleet of just $924 million.

First up was the outstanding debt of $470 million senior secured term loan B plus the $250 million unsecured notes which matured in October last year. This was refinanced by the consortium of banks. However, the banks demanded that DLNG stop paying any distribution to common unitholders, and also do no share buybacks.

This exercise is having positive effects on their balance sheet, which we will show in this article.

DLNG is trading at a huge discount to both book and market replacement value, but investors buying the common units at this point in time will have to wait until they will be rewarded through the reinstatement of dividend and higher share price.

First Half 2020 Results

The average daily gross rate for the six vessels was $62,200 per day for the first six months, compared to $55,100 per day per vessel for the corresponding period last year.

Adjusted EPS for last quarter was $0.20 which extrapolated to yearly earnings per share of $0.80. Based on the present share price of just $2.60, it translates to a P/E of only 3.2

To put things in perspective, the average P/E for the S&P 500 is now 29.6

I know some may tell me that DLNG is not Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and I do agree. But in terms of earnings visibility, DLNG has an average revenue stream fixed for the next eight years. Few S&P 500 companies can say the same.

Source: DLNG 2nd Quarter Result Presentation

The problem with DLNG in the past was two-fold. First of all, they had too high debt and it was expensive to service. Another problem was the high cost of capital in terms of paying a high distribution on its equity. It was simply not sustainable. In April of 2018, they reduced the yearly distribution on the common units from $1.70 to $1.00 in distribution, but it still constituted $35.4 million. This has now, for time being, been eliminated.

Then there is the issue of the cost of servicing the preferred equity too, since they cannot stop paying distribution on these units. We shall go into this later.

Last year’s refinancing has put the company in a much better position.

With an EBITDA of $24 million, their debt repayment of $12 million in just one quarter is quite aggressive. Interest expense has come down by $6.4 million from $12.1 million to $5.7 million, and the weighted average interest expense has been reduced from 6.73% in the second quarter of 2019 to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Data from DLNG quarterly reports. Graph by author.

"We expect that the solid contract revenue backlog of $1.18 billion and significantly reduced interest expense would allow us to start building up cash organically." – CEO Tony Lauritzen

The value of DLNG

The ideal way to look at the value of any asset is to first look at market value, as book value is generally a poor indication of what you can get for an asset. Book value just does a straight-line depreciation of the asset over its expected life span.

Market value can fluctuate highly and is mostly a result of what investors perceive the asset can deliver in terms of future cash flow.

However, it is quite difficult to estimate what the market value of DLNG's vessels would be, should you want to sell them in the open market. The second-hand market for LNG vessels is highly illiquid. After all, this is a quite specialized type of vessel with relatively few players, as opposed to regular crude oil tankers and dry bulk ships.

Therefore, we need to use book value. From their latest quarterly financials, we can see that:

Vessels are valued at $901 million. We add to this their cash position of $63 million. From this, we subtract their debt outstanding of $639 million and other liabilities of $15 million. This gives us the net asset value of DLNG, which now stands at $310 million.

There are in total 40,725,526 units issued in DLNG.

Net Book Value per unit is $7.6.

With a price for the common units of just $2.60, that means it is trading at a Price/Book value of just 0.34

Issuance of shares and Valuation

In August 2020, DLNG entered into an at-the-market offering program whereby they may offer and sell new common units up to an aggregate value of $30 million. Up to this date, they have issued and sold 122,580 common units at $3.26, resulting in net proceeds of just $0.4 million

The objective of this offering program is to build equity over time, which will improve DLNG’s ability to pursue future growth initiatives.

During the conference call presentation of 2nd quarter 2020, analysts questioned the reason and purpose of this equity issuance, which would be done at such an unfavorable time when the equity is trading at a large discount to its value.

Their CEO Lauritzen replied that they are very mindful of the price at which they are going to raise the money and the dilution which will take place. However, it will give them the opportunity to raise capital opportunistically when they believe the timing and the pricing are reasonable.

He also agreed that right now the best use of the proceeds would probably be to do some buybacks of the preferred units.

I was pleased to learn this, as I had called for this in my last article “DLNG: Solid First Quarter And More To Come” dated 15th June 2020.

Source: SA article “ Solid First Quarter” by Tudor Investment

Let us see if they do purchase back some of the preferred units going forward. It is a great way to reduce expenses.

LNG market development

The spot market for transporting LNG took a hit once the COVID-19 pandemic had spread worldwide.

But it is not the spot market we want to focus on. It is the long-term trend. After all, DLNG’s fleet is fully committed for the next 8 years. What we want to focus on is whether ocean transportation of LNG will grow in the medium to long term.

International Energy Agency forecasts that the Asia Pacific region will further increase its share of total global LNG imports, from 69% in 2019 to 77% by 2025. They also estimate that China alone will account for 22% of total LNG demand in 2025, contributing almost 40% of growth in total imports over the forecast period.

Russia’s LNG exports are set to increase by almost 20% by 2025, driven by capacity development from the Yamal peninsula. This is important to DLNG, as they have a very strong foothold in that market with their Ice class A1 vessels.

DLNG should benefit from Russia's growing LNG export.

Gas will continue to replace coal in power generation, so it is fairly safe to assume that demand will continue to grow for the next couple of decades. Global LNG trade is expected to reach 585 billion cbm/year by 2025, an increase of 21% compared to 2019.

But it is usually not from lack of demand that shipping markets suffer from low rates, it is from overexuberance from shipowners ordering too many new ships.

The order book for LNG vessels, as of 2nd quarter 2020 stood at 161 vessels. 142 of these are large vessels, such as those DLNG operates. South Korean shipyards presently have a dominant market share of 85% of the market for building large LNG vessels.

In April this year, Qatar Gas inked an agreement with these 3 South Korean shipyards whereby the yards will reserve space for them for up to 100 large LNG vessels, valued potentially at $20 billion. So far, to the best of my knowledge, no actual order has come out from this agreement, but it could potentially impact the market should Qatar Gas go ahead with that plan. Their reasoning for such a large order is based on their need to cater to growing shipping demand from their expansion from gas fields in Qatar.

Talks of such large orders bring back memories for me, as there once was a large Japanese shipping company called Sanko Steamship. Just like Qatar Gas, they went out and placed an order for 100 Handymax dry bulk vessels. Each vessel was about 44,000 deadweight tons. In 1985, when the ships hit the water, the market collapsed. It probably was not caused by this large influx of vessels, but the end result was that it bankrupted Sanko Steamship, and took quite a few other shipowners with them.

I know that many people might say that this time it is different.

Conclusion

As I said in some of my earlier articles, as a unitholder of DLNG, I do not expect to make quick profits from owning them.

What will be crucial is whether DLNG will choose to reinstate their distribution come September 2024, or whether they instead choose to use excess cash and the then much-improved balance sheet to grow the fleet with dropdowns from the parent company.

My personal opinion is that if you establish a master limited partnership, such as DLNG, you are supposed to distribute a large, if not the entire, free cash flow you generate. This is similar to how REITs operate.

Investors who buy into these MLPs and REITS do have zero influence over how the business is run, even if they hold a majority of the units. This is totally different than shares in a C-corporation. This added risks should be compensated through a higher return.

The high distribution unitholders received two years ago will not return, for obvious reasons that I have explained. But it could still give investors a decent yield.

Let us wait and see what happens. They could always do both. Distribute money to investors and at the same time raise equity and debt to fund drop-down of vessel(s) from the parent company Dynagas Limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DLNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.