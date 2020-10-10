Canadian Jobs Growth Accelerates In September, But Risks Remain

Despite employment rising for 15 to 24 year-olds in September, this group remained well below February levels.

Employment increased in every province expect New Brunswick and PEI.

Canada's job growth unexpectedly picked up steam in September. Anthony Okolie talks with Sri Thanabalasingam, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about the positive job momentum, the factors behind the job gain, and what it could mean for the economic recovery.

