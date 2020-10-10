Depending on price, mergers, particularly all-stock ones, can be an attractive way for companies to consolidate their operations and grow. Just the latest example of this can be seen by looking at TC Energy Corp. (TRP) and its offer to acquire the rest of TC PipeLines (TCP) it does not currently own. This maneuver, if completed, will simplify a rather complex entity structure that exists between the two firms. More importantly, the transaction will create a lot of value, long term, for shareholders in TC Energy. Based on the terms of the deal and the cash flow figures associated with TC PipeLines, it’s clear that TC Energy has a chance of getting this firm for a steal.

A look at the transaction

According to a press release issued by TC Energy, it would like to acquire all of the outstanding common units of TC PipeLines that it does not presently own. For each share of TC PipeLines that an investor has, they will receive 0.65 shares of TC Energy in this all-stock transaction. The beauty behind any sort of all-stock deal is that it does not involve any risk associated with taking on additional debt, netting interest expense associated with borrowing to finance the acquisition against any proposed synergies or expected cash flows, and if shares of the acquirer go up, so too will the shares of the acquiree if the market believes the transaction is likely to be completed.

At the time of the announcement of TC Energy’s offer, the company’s share price was worth about $42.02. This implies a buyout price for TC PipeLines of $27.31. This represents a 7.5% premium over the 20-day VWAP (volume weighted average price) that the latter has seen. The premium paid over the $18 52-week low price that TC PipeLines has traded at is an impressive 51.7%, but a ‘good’ price is relative. Shares of TC PipeLines at their 52-week high were $44.65. This means that a good number of investors will end up taking a sizable hit on the deal.

In most acquisitions outside of the midstream space, the acquirer and acquiree had little to no prior ownership in one another, but in the midstream space, such tie-ins are far more common. At this moment, TC Energy owns 100% of TC PipeLines’ Class B unit IDRs (incentive distribution rights). They also own 100% of the 2% GP (general partner) interests in the firm. On top of this, the company also owns 17.09 million common units of TC PipeLines. This works out to 24% of the company’s outstanding shares. As such, the actual price being paid by TC Energy should only reflect the price being paid for what the company does not currently own. If the terms of the deal are accepted, this will work out to around $1.48 billion. This works out to around 35.2 million common units of TC Energy being issued to holders of TC PipeLines.

This transaction is a bargain

Though the price being for TC PipeLines is $1.48 billion on a net basis to TC Energy, the effective price for the company as a whole works out to $1.95 billion based on the $27.31 purchase price per unit. I view this as a bargain for TC Energy and its investors. To see why this is, we need only consider TC PipeLines’ financial performance in recent years. Between 2017 and 2019, for instance, the company saw operating cash flow fluctuate between $376 million and $540 million. In 2019, the figure was $412 million. Using this 2019 figure, the multiple being paid for the company was just 4.73.

One really great thing about midstream companies is that a lot of them report what is called maintenance capex or sustaining capex. This is the amount of capital needed to keep operations running as-is. Subtracting this amount from operating cash flow gets us a version of free cash flow that does not punish the company, from a valuation standpoint, for investing in growth initiatives. In 2019, maintenance capex for TC PipeLines was just $56 million. This was up from $36 million in 2018 and $38 million in 2017. Stripping this away, we arrive at free cash flow of $356 million last year. This implies a price/free cash flow multiple for the firm of only 5.48.

An alternative measure investors sometimes like to use when looking at midstream businesses like TC PipeLines is DCF (distributable cash flow). This takes into consideration maintenance capex but it also looks at other factors to see how much cash can theoretically be distributed (without relying on raising cash elsewhere) to owners. This figure in 2019 was $352 million. This was down from $408 million a year earlier, but up slightly from the $343 million seen in 2017. In all, this works out to a trading multiple on the firm of just 5.54.

One other important metric to consider is EBITDA. On an adjusted basis, this figure totaled $460 million last year. This compares to $526 million in 2018 and $445 million in 2017. Net debt for the company is about $1.90 billion, bringing its EV (enterprise value) to $3.85 billion in all. This excludes the value of the Class B IDRs and the 2% GP interest that TC Energy owns. Based on 2019’s figure, the EV/EBITDA multiple of the business is 8.37, which is not the lowest I have seen in the space, but isn’t bad considering the firm’s net leverage ratio of 4.14.

2020 has been a rough year, so some investors might think that more recent performance might justify a lower value for TC PipeLines. I do not believe this has been the case. Operating cash flow of $228 million in the first half of 2020 isn’t that much lower than the $278 million seen the same time last year. DCF of $145 million compared to $188 million in 2019 also isn’t bad. True free cash flow is actually fairly solid year over year, declining from $207 million to $182 million, while EBITDA dropped from $265 million in last year’s first half to $248 million during the first half this year. For short-term oriented investors, these declines might warrant some discount to the firm, but it’s difficult imagining such a discount amounting to the price being offered by TC Energy.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in TC Energy are looking at an insatiable opportunity. Buying up TC PipeLines at the current proposed price would be a steal for investors, and for those who currently own TC PipeLines, it would represent an awful price for unloading the stock. This dichotomy should encourage investors in TC PipeLines to push against the transaction as structured, while it should serve as a rallying cry in favor of the savvy thinking of TC Energy’s top brass (especially if the deal goes through as proposed).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.