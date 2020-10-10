"All the math you need in the stock market you get in the fourth grade." - Peter Lynch

One of the industries that has surprisingly flourished in 2020 is the home-building industry. Amidst all-time low interest rates, government stimulus, more time being spent at home, and an exodus out of cities to suburbs, demand for new homes has skyrocketed. The market for homebuilders is currently very much in demand, and homebuilding stocks have reflected this. In fact, the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) just hit a 52-week high and is up over 120% from its 52-week low price of $23.95/share.

While homebuilding stocks are flying high right now, there is one stock in this industry that, although expensive, has more room to run on positive expectations on its Q3 earnings report – happening in 2 weeks. The stock would be NVR, Inc. (NVR). While it is not a cheap stock by any means, currently trading around $4,150 a share, and it has slightly expensive multiples, the stock has performed admirably since it bottomed on March 17. The stock is up over 90% since then.

Although, since March 17th, NVR’s recovery has not been as robust as that of the SPDR S&P Homebuilding sector, NVR has more room to run than its competitors and has a long extensive track record of success. This is especially true during times of crisis. For example, despite the housing crisis between 2008 and 2010, while many homebuilding companies either went bankrupt or close to it, NVR only lost about half its value and performed on par with the S&P 500. Those who bought NVR near its lows in 2009 made about a 500% return by 2017, and more up to the highs in 2020.

Analysts Are Increasingly Bullish On This Stock

Last quarter was not a great one for NVR, with a -20% EPS drop, while sales growth came in at -10%. However, analysts have been pleasantly surprised by NVR’s performance in the current quarter. A consistent upgrading and revising of estimates upwards by the analysts has been a boon for the stock, and are now expecting an earnings growth of 5% for the quarter and -1% growth for the full year. Not bad performance considering there is a global pandemic going on. Current quarter estimates have risen from $46.21 EPS to $61.22 EPS, while current year estimates have risen from $191.66 EPS to $219.02 EPS.

Source: NASDAQ

Hedge Funds Also Love This Stock

A unique way to evaluate sentiment on a stock is to see hedge fund activity. For NVR, we can see an increasingly bullish sentiment. In fact, hedge funds are so bullish on this stock that NVR has seen an all-time high of activity from them. They are also adding the stock with NVR being in 39 hedge funds' portfolios by the end of Q2 2020 compared to 34 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of Q1 2020. This is up from just 27 hedge funds holding shares or bullish call options on NVR a year ago. However, this isn’t just a COVID based bump in activity. NVR has seen a consistent growth of hedge fund activity for years now.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Business Model Positions It Well No Matter The Situation

As mentioned before, while most homebuilders collapsed between 2008 and 2010, NVR remained relatively stable. This is a testament to a strong management team that performs well in crisis. Furthermore, despite its losses in Q2 2020, NVR actually increased its profit margin to 19.2%, compared to 18.9% in the Q2 2019. How is that possible?

This is likely attributed to NVR’s unique business model compared to other homebuilders. Rather than outright buying land, the company uses options on land. NVR’s competitors speculatively buy land, and hope that it appreciates while they later develop it. NVR, with its more conservative strategy, pays landowners a deposit for as much as 1/10 of the land value, with the option to buy the land at a set price for a certain amount of time. If NVR decides not to exercise the option to develop the land, all it loses is that 1/10 deposit, giving the landowner a significant payoff. If NVR chooses to exercise the land option during good times, it can then develop the land.

While this strategy does limit NVR’s upside during booms, it protects them during downturns. Rather than facing an endless downward spiral of land assets that will keep losing the company money, NVR can either take a loss on that 1/10th deposit or let its lot land options expire. The typical homebuilder, in down times, will end up with land that produces nothing except for interest payments and losses.

Summarizing the financials and valuation level

While NVR reported a net loss last quarter, analysts see good things in NVR’s future. NVR has more than enough cash flows to cover its interest payments. Part of this could also be due to NVR’s abundance of cash, and the company notably does not pay a dividend. Rather, it chooses to hold on to cash, or buy back outstanding shares. Over the last 10 years, it has bought back a massive amount of its outstanding shares:

It is clearly financing its operations with more equity than debt, with a strong debt to equity ratio of 48.8%. Furthermore, the company’s current ratio and quick ratio indicate that they can meet all of their short-term obligations, with figures of 5.8 and 2.9, respectively.

While the stock may be considered overvalued compared to competitors based on its P/E ratio of around 19x, there is still room to grow, especially as they execute their overall management strategy.

Although there is a boom right now, there is still a lot of uncertainty. A company like NVR offers stability, safety, and smart low-levered business practices compared to its competitors. In comparing NVR side by side with its most direct competitors - KB Home, Lennar, and D.R. Horton - NVR shows that while its upside is relatively middle of the pack, its metrics show low bankruptcy risk, more financial health, and economic stability. This is an excellent stock to invest in during the boom potential of the homebuilding industry, with simultaneous protection from a downturn.

NVR Inc. (NVR) KB Home (KBH) Lennar Corp. (LEN) D.R. Horton (DHI) Upside Analyst Target 4.9% 10.5% 5.5% -1.8% Debt to Equity 48.8% 68.1% 41.8% 39.6% Current Ratio 5.8 5.4 12 5.2 Quick Ratio 2.9 1.1 2 .7

Risks involved in NVR

What Will a 2nd COVID Wave Do to Homebuilding: While NVR has consistently positioned itself to withstand downturns, that does not make the company immune. While homebuilding has had itself quite a run, that does not mean that it will last forever. The run that the sector is on is not sustainable if there is a large second wave of COVID. While competitors suffered during the financial crisis way more than NVR did, and while NVR did not crash as hard as other homebuilders in March, they still had a negative quarter in Q2. While the outlook both short term and long term is improving for NVR, that does not mean they are immune from a larger downturn.

Lag in More Stimulus: What has spurred the homebuilding rally has been low interest rates and government stimulus. However, there are lots of headwinds right now with the passing of a second stimulus package. If this gridlock carries on until after the election, or longer, there will surely be a homebuilding downturn adversely affecting the NVR stock

Can It Compete with Competitors During This Boom? One thing that has worked in NVR’s favor, its business model enabling it to withstand downturns, could actually hurt it during bullish times like today. The usual homebuilding business model of speculatively buying up land does not offer much protection in down times. However, in up times, like now, NVR will underperform relative to competitors. To put this in perspective, this is a chart since March comparing NVR’s performance to KB Home, Lennar, and D.R. Horton. NVR is the laggard. While it still experienced robust returns, they paled in comparison to competitors.

Takeaway for investors

For investors looking to bet on homebuilding’s boom to continue both short term and long term, NVR is an excellent play while having some protection from a downturn. NVR has shown consistent growth and stability over the last 25 years, has shown resilience during down periods, and is loved by both analysts and hedge funds. While NVR doesn’t have the attractive P/E ratio or analyst upside that some of its competitors have, it still has room to run. Furthermore, it has shown that it is more financially stable than its competitors, and has by far the lowest bankruptcy risk - something very important to keep in mind if there is no stimulus for the rest of 2020. NVR, time and time again, through ups and downs, has proven that with its unique and different homebuilding business model that it can grow during good times and remain stable during bad times. That's a company worth owning long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.