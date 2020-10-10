Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 11

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 11/30 12/15 1.25 1.29 3.20% 2.30% 45 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 10/29 11/13 0.4775 0.48 0.52% 4.09% 65 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/16 10/30 0.36 0.38 5.56% 1.74% 47 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 10/22 11/6 0.4 0.41 2.50% 1.70% 11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Oct. 12 (Ex Div 10/13)

None

Tuesday, Oct. 13 (Ex-Div 10/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 10/26 0.5 73.4 2.72% 15 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 10/29 0.1625 49.42 1.32% 51 IDEX Corp. (IEX) 10/30 0.5 190.41 1.05% 10 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 10/30 1 123.66 3.23% 10 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 11/2 0.25 25.58 3.91% 22 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.175 24.14 2.90% 16 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 10/30 0.19 20.41 3.72% 10

Wednesday, Oct. 14 (Ex-Div 10/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 10/30 0.395 194.47 0.81% 13 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/30 0.42 67.92 2.47% 28 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 10/30 0.3 180.3 0.67% 10 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/30 0.67 198.22 1.35% 11

Thursday, Oct. 15 (Ex-Div 10/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/4 0.175 64.55 1.08% 23 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 11/16 0.2325 48.96 1.90% 53 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/30 0.38 87.24 1.74% 47

Friday, Oct. 16 (Ex-Div 10/19)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Tower Corp. (AMT) 10/16 1.14 1.9% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 10/15 1.06 2.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 10/15 0.41 3.6% BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 10/15 0.34 3.1% Franklin Resources (BEN) 10/15 0.27 4.8% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 10/15 0.4859 4.0% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 10/15 0.6 3.0% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 10/15 1.22 3.8% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/16 0.83 3.4% CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/15 0.33 3.8% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 10/15 0.28 4.4% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 10/15 1.0125 3.4% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/15 0.47 0.9% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 10/15 2.0775 3.9% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/15 0.27 4.6% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 10/15 1.06 5.4% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10/14 0.45 0.9% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10/19 0.59 0.7% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/14 1.14 2.2% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/13 0.575 1.7% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 10/15 0.49 2.0% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 10/15 0.4 3.6% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 10/15 0.77 1.1% Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/16 0.58 2.1% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 10/19 0.62 1.3% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 10/15 0.64 1.5% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 10/15 0.445 4.2% Realty Income Corp. (O) 10/15 0.234 4.4% Bank OZK (OZK) 10/19 0.275 5.0% Philip Morris International (PM) 10/13 1.2 6.1% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 10/15 0.4075 4.3% Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 10/16 0.286 3.7% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 10/16 0.28 0.9% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 10/15 0.425 1.8% Sempra Energy (SRE) 10/15 1.045 3.3% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 10/15 0.12 4.4% Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 10/16 0.25 3.1% Tiffany & Company (TIF) 10/13 0.58 2.0% Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) 10/15 0.09 1.1% Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 10/16 0.29 1.9% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/15 1.044 6.1% York Water Company (YORW) 10/15 0.1802 1.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

