Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 11

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 12/8 12/31 0.495 0.515 4.04% 2.51% 7 Aon plc (AON) 10/30 11/1 0.44 0.46 4.55% 0.88% 8

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 0.48 0.34 -29.17% 8

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Oct. 12 (Ex Div 10/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 10/29 0.4 58.69 1.36% 6

Tuesday, Oct. 13 (Ex-Div 10/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/16 1.18 87.7 5.38% 8 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/16 0.36 109.65 1.31% 7 Alamo Group Inc (ALG) 10/28 0.13 117 0.44% 6 City Holding Co. (CHCO) 10/30 0.57 60.65 3.76% 8 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/12 0.24 117.22 0.82% 8 Watsco Inc. (WSO) 10/30 1.775 237.15 2.99% 7

Wednesday, Oct. 14 (Ex-Div 10/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 11/5 1.15 115.48 3.98% 9

Thursday, Oct. 15 (Ex-Div 10/16)

None

Friday, Oct. 16 (Ex-Div 10/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 11/6 0.24 74.94 1.28% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 10/15 1.59 4.0% CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 10/15 0.25 5.4% Culp Inc. (CULP) 10/15 0.105 3.0% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 10/15 0.79 2.2% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 10/15 0.28 1.7% First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 10/16 0.31 5.6% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 10/19 0.25 2.3% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 10/15 0.13 5.0% Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 10/16 0.15 4.3% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 10/13 0.34 3.5% Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 10/16 0.12 4.1% Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 10/16 0.13 1.8% Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 10/15 0.09 3.2% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/14 0.5 3.7% Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 10/14 1.3 1.4% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 10/15 0.205 8.0% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 10/14 0.315 2.2% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 10/15 0.4875 6.9% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 10/15 0.215 1.7% Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 10/15 0.37 1.9% Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 10/19 0.09 1.0% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10/15 0.295 6.9% STORE Capital Corp (STOR) 10/15 0.36 5.1% State Street Corp. (STT) 10/15 0.52 3.1% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/15 0.42 4.3% Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 10/15 0.68 1.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

