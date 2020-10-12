Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are looking at a reset on prospects for the commercial aircraft industry, which also affects the order inflows where the focus has shifted from looking at who can book the most orders in a year to containing the order book. Early on in the pandemic, our monthly coverage for order inflow and deliveries showed us that while deliveries came to a standstill, jet makers were still seeing higher order inflows, which primarily was driven by a strong start of the year for Airbus, but we expected that along the way, we would see that lead diminish as airlines and lessors would throttle back on new orders and cancel orders aligning themselves for a stretched market recovery requiring less aircraft in the near future.

Source: Aviation Invoice

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of September. While the report seems to be a simple summary piece, I spend a considerable amount of time each month to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data from Airbus and Boeing, but presented in an interactive and more useful way. If you are interested in reading Airbus’s monthly overview for August, you can check it out here.

Airbus commercial aircraft orders in September

Figure 1: Airbus orders September 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In September, Airbus booked no orders compared to one order last month.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Ltd cancelled orders for 3 Airbus A220-300s.

Air China was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

China Eastern Airlines was identified as the customer for 3 Airbus A320neos.

Huaxia Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

CMB Financial Leasing was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Qingdao Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Shenzhen Airlines was identified as the customer for 1 Airbus A320neo.

Sichuan Airlines was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A320neos.

Pegasus Airlines converted orders for 8 Airbus A320neos to orders for 8 Airbus A321neos.

Viva Aerobus converted orders for 2 Airbus A320neos to orders for 2 Airbus A321neos.

China Southern Airlines was identified as the customer for 2 Airbus A321neos.

Airbus booked no orders during the month, but did process cancellations for three Airbus A220-300 orders. Looking at the order book, we can only say that Airbus is doing a good job in avoiding cancellations so far. There were three cancellations during the month, but that is extremely small considering the current challenging market environment. To me it seems that Airbus is able to avoid cancellations by being flexible on deferrals and accommodating conversions.

With no orders booked during the month, gross orders are sharply lower in comparison to the 41 orders received in the same month last year. Year to date, net orders stand at 300 vs. 127 last year. So, net orders are still higher, but with COVID-19 having a chilling effect on demand for aircraft, higher orders in the first months of the year are not reflective of what the full-year 2020 will look like since Airbus has been leaning on a single strong month in orders this year, and last year, the order inflow started picking up late in the year.

Airbus commercial aircraft deliveries in September

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus September 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, the European jet maker expected 880 deliveries. However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in significantly lower near-term demand for aircraft, Airbus has removed its financial guidance as well as its delivery target while slashing production rates for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month, two aircraft per month for the Airbus A330 and six aircraft per month for the Airbus A350.

In September, Airbus delivered 57 aircraft, down 18 units from the prior month:

Five Airbus A220s deliveries were recorded.

Airbus delivered 43 Airbus A320 aircraft, 1 Airbus A320ceo and 42 A320neo family deliveries.

Airbus delivered two Airbus A330 aircraft, all -900s for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Airbus delivered seven Airbus A350, four Airbus A350-900s and three Airbus A350-1000s.

No Airbus A380 deliveries were recorded.

What we see is that, as expected, the delivery profile has been dented significantly but with the “new normal standards” in mind, deliveries matched expectations.

Year over year, we do see the pain Airbus is suffering; Comparing the 2019 and 2020 year-to-date numbers, we see deliveries fell from 571 to 341 and the value decline was $18.1B. So, we are seeing the value gap widening year-over-year as Airbus tends to have a backloaded delivery profile in any normal year and this year the company might have a backloaded profile too, but it is happening at lower production levels. I believe Airbus delivery volumes looked very strong during the month.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in terms of gross units by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For September, the gross ratio was 0 as there were no orders and 57 deliveries. Also in terms of value, that ratio is of course 0. While we continue mentioning the book-to-bill figures, it is important to realize that this figure does not capture the downward pressure on deliveries as well as orders.

Year to date, the gross book-to-bill ratio is 1.1 on a unit basis 1.0 on a value basis. Those book-to-bill ratios are declining and show that gradually the impact of the strong start of the year is tapering.

Conclusion

In August, we saw production volumes decline and back then we pointed out that this decline was not necessarily to be attributed to the pandemic as the August month always tends to be a bit slow in terms of deliveries. The September delivery numbers are a strong indication that whatever Airbus is currently producing is in line with what it is also delivering to airlines and the factories are running smoothly again. The European jet maker hit delivery volumes that do match the reduced production rates and that is a good sign and makes me feel confident that the jet maker will be able to reach 500 deliveries by the end of the year.

On order level, we saw no orders but that is a general market weakness at the moment and I believe that in the current market environment, you should really be looking at how many orders are jet makers able to keep in the books and how are the delivery flows developing and for both I do believe that things are developing nicely for Airbus. The jet maker seems to be doing a good job in making arrangements with customers to accept deliveries now or at a later stage, which minimizes the order book impact.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.