At 40 times forward earnings, Utz needs to come way down to be a buy.

It has the potential for some level of growth, but nothing like what is being priced in.

The packaged snack category has been hot in 2020 thanks to lockdown conditions, spurred on by COVID-19. People are eating at home more than ever as schools and workplaces remain shut in a lot of locations. That has led consumers to spend more on durable food they can keep in their pantries, benefiting just about everyone that fits that category.

One such name is newly-public snack maker Utz Brands (UTZ), which came public only a handful of weeks ago via a SPAC.

The market has obviously liked the deal for Utz as shares in the SPAC have nearly doubled since before the deal was announced. Utz’ trading activity since becoming the publicly-traded entity has been fairly contained, but again, it’s only been a few weeks.

Thus, we must evaluate Utz fundamentally to understand if $18 is a fair price for this company or not. Given what I see, I am leaning towards this stock having been overpriced by the market, and I’m therefore avoiding it.

Lots to like, but it looks priced in

Utz is a niche snack maker that isn’t trying to be everything to everyone. Its portfolio contains regional and national brands, some of which are well known, and some of which aren’t.

The company has acquired different brands over time to diversify away from its Utz-branded potato chips and related products, and now sells a wider variety of salty snacks that are shelf-stable. This is all fine except that Utz is competing with the largest snack makers in the world, including Pepsico (PEP) and Kellogg (K), among others. In other words, competition is stiff to say the least.

Indeed, we can see the uphill battle Utz is fighting in the below.

Pepsico is, by miles, the undisputed king of salty snacks. The company generated more than $16 billion in sales in this category last year thanks to its unmatched supply chain and branding strength. There are other players, but Pepsico is a juggernaut in a sea of also-rans. Even Campbell (CPB) and Kellogg, which have salty snacks only as pieces of their overall businesses, handily beat Utz, which is a pure-play.

Utz also touts its direct-to-store distribution network, which helps it get to market more quickly and cheaply, but PEP and CPB do exactly the same thing. While Utz has a nice business, it is nowhere close to a category leader, and that must be considered when evaluating the stock.

Utz has gained scale over time through acquisitions, which you can see below.

Utz has been much more acquisition-heavy since Dylan Lissette took over in 2012. His goal has been to scale Utz in a big way, and it has worked, to be fair. Acquisitions are a sure-fire way to boost revenue and take market share, and this appears to be Utz’ preferred avenue of growth going forward.

The company is paying reasonable multiples, on average, for its acquisitions at 7.4x post-implementation EBITDA. For context, Utz generated $63 million in EBITDA in the first half of this year, so if we annualize that to $126 million, the stock currently trades about 17 times that level.

Utz hasn’t reported earnings as a public company yet, and it intends to provide guidance at that time. However, we do have the below in the interim.

This is actually quite useful because it gives us revenue and EBITDA projections for this year and next year, with the company noting these numbers may be too low given its first half 2020 strength. At any rate, we can see the company expects strong growth in EBITDA this year, followed by more muted expansion into 2021. This is congruent with what we’ve seen from other pantry-stocking plays, so I have no issue with this guidance being too bullish.

The interesting thing is that despite all of the efforts Utz has made to improve scale and margins over time, it is way behind most of its competitors.

Utz’ EBITDA margins are in the 13%/14% range, while its peer median is 19%+, and the best players are in the mid-20s. Utz is not in the position to even attempt that sort of margin profile, and even though the company is bullish on its margin prospects, I have a hard time with companies that have below-average margins. That generally means input costs, distribution costs, pricing power, or some combination of those is subpar, and I only want to own the best companies. Utz is not one of those.

Utz has set a very high bar for itself as a public company, as we can see below.

It expects 8% to 10% EPS growth annually, in addition to a 2% yield. I see these goals as ambitious given its organic growth has been in the low-single digits, and that its margins don’t generally move that much. Utz must have some tricks up its sleeve to jumpstart growth, because I just don’t see it. Acquisitions can help, but the purchases Utz makes have been small and incremental; nothing to support 10% EPS growth, but we’ll see.

The valuation is extremely ambitious

Utz has very light revenue growth projections in the next couple of years, which I believe look quite accurate given my concerns about its ability to grow.

Revenue is supposed to be down slightly next year, followed by a small rebound in 2021. Of course, if Utz were to go out and buy a larger target, these numbers could change, but organically, this looks about right.

That presents a problem, however, when we consider how much growth earnings are supposed to see.

EPS is supposed to fly 25% higher next year, followed by another 15% the year after that. We know revenue isn’t driving these gains, so it has to be either margins or share repurchases. The latter seems highly unlikely given the company has just gone public and that it has a history of using cash on acquiring growth. Further, if Utz were planning on buying back stock, I suspect that would appear in guidance somewhere, and it doesn’t.

That just leaves margins, and while I believe Utz can produce somewhat higher margins through various cost-saving initiatives, this sort of growth is very ambitious.

However, let’s ignore that and just say that Utz will hit these numbers (which I don’t believe it will). The stock is currently trading for 40 times next year’s earnings, and 35 times earnings that may or may not happen for another two years. This is a century-old snack maker with low single digit revenue growth, not the next high-flying software stock. The valuation is simply untenable and I cannot see any sort of reasonable scenario where there is upside from here.

For these reasons, I’m avoiding Utz until it becomes much cheaper. I’m not willing to go bearish based on the SPAC-mania that has taken over in 2020 and driven valuations up, but I am certainly nowhere near buying Utz at this point.

