During the initial pandemic-driven panic earlier this year, value was everywhere in the market. The sell-everything action in the market took high-flying market leaders and thrust them into the realm of mere mortals. That meant that leaders like S&P Global (SPGI) were temporarily very cheap. Indeed, on March 17th, I wrote that I was very bullish on SPGI because at the time, shares traded for just $228. The stock is up 57% since then, so it is no longer cheap, to say the least.

We can see in the bottom two panels that SPGI’s peer group – specialty finance – has performed quite well against the broader market this year, and has outperformed about 15% since the March bottom. The past three months or so haven’t been quite as kind to the group and it gave back some prior outperformance, but overall, specialty finance remains a relatively strong group.

SPGI has outperformed its peer group as well, meaning it is a strong stock in a strong group. This is obviously the best situation under most conditions given that the market has made a clear vote of confidence not only in the sector, but the company as well.

The problem for me is that SPGI has rallied so much that I simply cannot justify the valuation any longer. I’m still bullish on the company’s business and its future, but at the current price, there is too much already accounted for in terms of future growth.

The valuation is accounting for substantially all returns

There are two basic ways a stock can produce share price returns, in most circumstances: it can see a higher valuation on its earnings, or its earnings can climb while the valuation stays the same. Of course, some combination of those two is possible and happens frequently, but the idea is that we need to see earnings trajectories rise and/or the price the market is willing to pay for those earnings to rise.

As we can see below, SPGI’s growth trajectory hasn’t really moved at all, meaning the valuation has been essentially the sole source of returns in the past seven months or so.

Let’s begin with revenue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, there was a slight dip in revenue estimates when the crisis began, but that didn’t last long, and at this point, SPGI’s revenue estimates have been more or less flat for the past couple of months. In looking at this data, it is pretty clear the pandemic has had essentially no impact on SPGI’s business; it is in roughly the same spot it was before pandemic.

The same story is true for earnings, which we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates have moved up slightly for this year, but the out years are right about where they were prior to the crisis. Given SPGI’s history of outperforming estimates, some measure of rising estimates was almost a certainty for this year whether the pandemic happened or not. But either way, the general theme is the same; SPGI’s business is more or less the same as it was.

Why this matters

These looks at estimates for SPGI are important because, as I mentioned, the stock is 57% higher than it was when I wrote by bullish article. However, with earnings estimates moving up only slightly – and being flat for the past few months – it looks like the rerating from the pandemic has come and gone. Looking forward, what can drive returns?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are trading for 32 times this year’s earnings, and 31 times forward earnings, both of which are quite steep in my view. SPGI has spent the past several years trading in the low- to mid-20s, and while that doesn’t guarantee that sort of multiple is appropriate for the future, it can certainly be used as a guide. Has SPGI seen a permanent revaluation by the market at 30 to 32 times earnings? Maybe. But that’s not something I’m willing to bet on.

I still think SPGI has a terrific business and that it will grow earnings for a very long time to come. It offers exclusive products that have proven very popular, and with largely fixed operating costs, its margin profile has nearly limitless possibilities.

The problem is that at some point, no matter how good a company is, it can become too expensive. I think we’re there with SPGI, and while I’m certainly not bearish, I think you should take profits. I can’t say for sure SPGI won’t go higher in the near-term, but what I am saying is that at this sort of valuation, and with no clear catalyst for a further move higher, the risks far outweigh the rewards.

The valuation, in my view, has run its course in terms of providing returns on the share price. Further expansion from here seems unlikely, at least in a sustainable way, and with earnings estimates having leveled off, I simply don’t see a catalyst for more upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.