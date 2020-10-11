Pfizer reports encouraging results for growth hormone deficiency trial

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced positive topline data from Phase 3 trial of its long-acting human growth hormone. The study involved patients between the age of 3 years and 18 years with growth hormone deficiency. The company’s drug candidate somatrogon is designed to be dosed once in a week.

The data showed that somatrogon succeeded in improving the mean overall Life Interference total score after 12 weeks of treatment compared to treatment with somatropin given once-daily. The primary endpoint of the trial pertained to the improvement in treatment burden by the drug candidate. Brenda Cooperstone of Pfizer said, “Patients and their loved ones have endured the burden of daily growth hormone injections for nearly 40 years, and we are working to improve this current standard of care with a long-acting, weekly option for the growth hormone disorders community.” The point estimate of the treatment difference was reported to be -15.49 in favor of somatrogon at the nominal 0.05 level.

The data also shed light on key secondary endpoints of the study. There was an overall improvement in treatment experience with the drug candidate administered in accordance with the protocol compared to the somatropin given once-daily. There were no reports of any serious adverse event during either of the treatment periods. However, one participant had to discontinue the use of somatrogon on account of a nonserious treatment-emergent adverse event. All the adverse events were found to be mild to moderate in their severity level.

Pfizer is collaborating with OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) for developing this drug candidate. The collaboration was formed in 2014 and focuses on developing and commercializing somatrogon for the treatment of GHD. The collaboration put the onus of conducting the clinical program on OPKO. Pfizer has been entrusted with the task of registering and commercializing the product. The companies also have the option to assess the potential for additional pediatric and adult indications, as deemed suitable.

C0311002 is a Phase 3, randomized, multicenter, open-label, crossover study. The primary endpoint of the study assessed the treatment burden of a somatrogon once-weekly injection schedule and a somatropin once-daily injection schedule. It used the difference in mean overall Life Interference total scores after each 12-week treatment schedule experience for this purpose.

Somatrogon is a novel molecular entity. It comprises the natural sequence of growth hormone. It also contains one copy of the C-terminal peptide from the beta chain of human chorionic hCG at the N-terminus and two copies at the C-terminus. These CTPs are helpful in extending the half-life of the molecule. The drug candidate was granted Orphan Drug designation in the US by the FDA. It has been granted the similar title in the European Union as well for treating children and adults with growth hormone deficiency.

Dexcom collaborates with Lilly for diabetes management program

Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) has struck a new deal with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) for a joint program for better diabetes management. The main aim of the deal is to help clinicians in using data for managing the condition and to highlight the advantages of a new mealtime insulin. The program involves Lilly’s Lyumjev and Dexcom G6 CGM Systems.

Lilly and Dexcom will also collaborate to enrich HCP education by jointly sharing information about Lyumjev and the Dexcom G6 and G6 Pro through various channels. Rick Doubleday, chief commercial officer at Dexcom said, "Our goal is that the real-time data provided through Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G6 Pro will allow healthcare providers to help their patients with diabetes make more informed decisions, measure and evaluate their time in range, and have more visibility to the potential benefits of transitioning to a new mealtime insulin such as Lyumjev."

Lyumjev is a novel formulation of insulin lispro. It is mainly designed to expedite the speed of absorption of insulin into the bloodstream. It is also expected to work towards reducing A1C levels in adults with diabetes. The data collected from clinical studies showed that the product is able to provide superior decrease in blood sugar spikes compared with Humalog, when measured 1 hour and 2 hours after a meal. The FDA gave its approval to Lyumjev in June this year.

The collaboration will also aim to highlight the importance of postprandial glucose monitoring in the management of diabetes. With this program, healthcare professionals will be able to evaluate their patients’ glucose levels and time in range by using Dexcom systems in blinded and unblinded mode. Such evaluation will be helpful in segregating adult patients who are not able to manage their PPG levels and may benefit from the use of Lyumjev.

Exelixis and Aurigene reports positive data for cancer treatment AUR102

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) announced positive data pertaining its lead drug candidate AUR102 as a potential cancer therapy. The data provided a summary of results from its elaborate characterization of AUR102 in cancer cell lines and animal tumor models. Exelixis formed an alliance with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited in 2019.

The data shows that the drug candidate is able to demonstrate potent anti-proliferative activity in a large panel of cell lines. Further, the detected anti-proliferative activity showed correlation with cellular CDK7 target engagement. Peter Lamb of Exelixis said, “AUR102 could be the subject of an Investigational New Drug filing later this year, which would be an important value driver for the program itself and for our collaboration with Aurigene.”

The terms of the agreement between two companies provided for an upfront payment of $10 million by Exelixis for acquiring exclusive options for licensing three preexisting programs from Aurigene. The companies also started three drug discovery programs led by Aurigene. Exelixis is also responsible for providing research funding to Aurigene for carrying out work on included six programs.

Aurigene is a development stage biotech company. It is mainly involved in discovering and carrying out clinical development of novel therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. It is currently working on precision-oncology, oral immune checkpoint inhibitors, and the Th-17 pathway.

