These green shoots make me more compelled, yet I am still not inclined to pull the trigger here.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) has gone public again in July of this year, and I concluded to be cautious after a "quick private equity run". While I stand behind those words, I am impressed with the second-quarter results (especially after accounting for the impact of the business model transition) as well as a sound deal announced in October.

This creates a small sense of optimism on my end, but I continue to urge for caution amidst a high valuation. That said, I like the initial upbeat developments since the public offering, and I continue to watch developments from here onward.

The Stance - IPO Time

Dun & Bradstreet has been taken public by private equity firms which include well-known names like Black Knight and Thomas H. Lee Partners that acquired the company late in 2018. Within two years of the completion of the acquisition, these private equity owners took the company public again.

Private equity owners acquired the company at a $6.9 billion enterprise value in a deal which only closed in February 2019. That valuation was attached to a company which reported sales of $1.72 billion in 2018, on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $569 million and operating earnings of $429 million.

Used by many financial professionals, the company hardly requires an introduction as a global provider of decision data and analytics. Besides analytical solutions and sales and marketing services, the company furthermore offers other services related to risk management, compliance and other services. These databases are huge, as the company has gathered information on more than 300 million customers across the globe.

The company went public at $22 per share, and the 412 million shares outstanding represent an equity value of $9.0 billion at the offer price. This equity value was already $2.1 billion above the enterprise value of the company when it was taken public, and in a typical private equity style, the company and its owners have taken on some debt. Following the public offering, I peg the pro forma net debt load around $2.0 billion, implying that the $6.9 billion enterprise valuation has jumped to $11 billion in basically 18 months' time!

This 60% increase in the valuation of the firm cannot be justified as reported sales actually fell from $1.72 billion to $1.60 billion in 2019, with EBITDA down to $552 million. The company stresses that revenue declines stem from a shift towards a SaaS model, which indeed deferred revenue balances being up. Adjusting for this, sales would be up 2% to $1.76 billion, although EBITDA would have seen a bigger improvement towards $700 million on an adjusted basis.

Note that the discussion above was based on the valuation of the firm at the offer price, and with shares up towards $27 on their first day of trading, the enterprise value of $13 billion is nearly twice the valuation at the time of the initial acquisition by private equity partners. This was a bit too much for me as I pegged leverage ratios around 3 times, while I believed that the company would earn about a dollar per share.

This implies that shares are valued around 28 times earnings, and the $13 billion valuation is equivalent to about 7 times sales and roughly 18 times EBITDA. Recognizing that the overall valuations in the information industry are quite high, I thought the valuation was more than full to create a compelling risk-reward, at least in my eyes.

Some Development

Second-quarter results, released in August, were quite comforting. Sales rose 5.4% to nearly $421 million, yet this is despite deferred revenue balances being up nearly $36 million. Adjusted for that, growth came in at mid-double-digit percentages. The company reported an adjusted earnings number of $0.26 per share, largely in line with my estimated earnings power around a dollar, although I note that these are adjusted earnings reported by the company. This includes many adjustments including stock-based compensation, as I am very cautious to trust this metric blindly and certainly always think that stock-based compensation should be adjusted for.

The other big announcement came early in October when the company announced the acquisition of Swedish European Data & Analytics business Bisnode in a deal valued at $818 million. It is good to recognize that both firms know each other well following a near two-decade strategic alliance, and Dun & Bradstreet likes to add expertise and client relationships to its own data and analytics solutions. To create some kind of incentive, the company has structured the deal so that 75% is payable in cash and the remainder is paid for in newly issued shares.

With an expected contribution of $400 million in revenue, $70 million in adjusted EBITDA and $28 million in net earnings, the deal looks compelling. The 2 times sales multiple marks a big discount compared to the 7 times multiple at which DNB trades. This is in part explained by Bisnode's EBITDA margins seen at just 17%, while DNB reports margins in the mid-40s. Even after adjusting for the differences in EBITDA margins, the EBITDA multiple paid for Bisnode looks quite compelling as the company undoubtedly aims to create some synergies (both in costs and revenues) to create real value from here.

This is recognized by investors as shares essentially rose by $2 overnight to $28 upon the deal announcement. This implies that the price paid for Bisnode is actually equivalent to the jump in the value of Dun & Bradstreet, making it very evident that investors think that the company has made a great deal.

While the $818 million deal is essentially a bolt-on one, valued at roughly 6% of the pre-deal valuation of Dun & Bradstreet itself, it shows the commitment of the company to continue to improve the business. This comes after a quite strong second-quarter results.

Despite these early gains, in terms of a solid second-quarter earnings report and a sound deal, I am still a bit cautious on the back of the valuation argument. Hence, I continue to treat the shares with caution here and now, yet will continue to monitor the situation from here onward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.