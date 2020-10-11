This means their ability to grow and possibly even reinstate their previous distributions is very solid and could occur within one to three years.

They should produce ample free cash flow after distribution payments, meaning that they can deleverage even further in the coming years if desired.

This appears to be their focus for the time, but it should not last too long since their leverage is only moderate.

Introduction

Several months have passed since PBF Logistics (PBFX) reduced their distributions by 42% in light of the then economic turmoil. It was found in my previous article that their very high distribution yield of 13% was safe and well placed to recover towards its previous level in the future. Notwithstanding this desirable position, interestingly, management currently seems more focused on further deleveraging, but this phase should actually be over soon.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

When conducting the previous analysis, it was found that following the reductions to their distributions and capital expenditure, their distribution coverage soared from the weak sub-100% territory to the strong territory at well over 120%. This provides a margin of safety in the short term even if their operating cash flow never increases in the future.

After looking further into the medium term, provided their capital expenditure remains low and their forecast EBITDA growth translates into sustainable higher operating cash flow, then they could possibly even adequately cover their previous distributions. Please refer to my previously linked article if interested in further details since this analysis focuses on their ability to deleverage, which appears to be the focus of management as per their following commentary during their second quarter of 2020 results conference call.

“So there is not a dedicated leveraged target that we're trying to get to. Just overall trying to delever the business as we go, we felt like this was the most strategic and probably prudent move for us, given the uncertain times that we're in today.”

- PBF Logistics Q2 2020 Conference Call.

The most important number heading forwards in this analysis is $68m, which is my estimated free cash flow that they should produce after distribution payments and thus should be available for deleveraging assuming no material acquisitions. This was calculated by scaling their 2019 operating cash flow of $149m by their forecast 21.62% EBITDA attributable to PBFX increase between 2019 and 2020 of $185m to $225m, respectively, as per their fourth quarter of 2019 results announcement and slide four of their 2020 guidance presentation. It produced an estimated operating cash flow of $181m, and following the estimated $113m of cash outflows from the previous analysis being subtracted, it left $68m. Generally speaking, distributions are seldom ever increased whilst deleveraging and the extent of time this will require will depend upon their current capital structure and leverage.

When reviewing their capital structure, it can be seen that despite the turmoil during the first half of 2020, they actually saw their overall position begin to improve with net debt decreasing slightly from $767m at the end of 2019 to $747m. This sets a positive momentum and should see further improvements, but the length of time this takes will depend upon their current leverage.

At this point, their situation becomes interesting since their leverage is already only in the moderate territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.10 sitting comfortably between 2.01 and 3.50. This indicates that they already have a financial position that many of their peers would envy given that a net debt-to-EBITDA of around 5.00 is quite common for midstream organizations. Whilst their gearing ratio of 85.44% is very high, their leverage relative to their earnings is significantly more important than relative to their balance sheet equity.

This situation means that they have a very solid ability to reinstate their previous distributions since realistically, they are not necessarily required to deleverage to any particular extent. When looking at their previously quoted commentary, it appears that this desire to deleverage is born out of concerns regarding these unpredictable times. Apart from showing commendable financial sensibility, it also means that once operating conditions stabilize they should be capable of growing and possibly even reinstating their previous distributions, a middle of the road expectation would be for this to take anywhere from one to three years.

If they wished to reduce their net-debt to EBITDA to only 2.00 before increasing their distributions, it would require their net debt to decrease to $481m from its current $747m, based upon their annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2020. Given the previously discussed $68m of free cash flow available for deleveraging, this would take just shy of four years, and whilst this is slightly longer, it would leave them with one of the cleanest financial positions in the midstream industry.

Not only is their leverage moderate but their liquidity is also strong with current and cash ratios of 2.40 and 0.59, respectively. This further cements their solid financial health and very solid ability to reinstate their previous distributions once operating conditions recover. Since they are producing free cash flow after distribution payments and have a decent cash balance, they have an advantageous position of not relying on their credit facility to provide further liquidity in the foreseeable future.

It is also quite favorable that they are not facing any debt maturities until 2023, as the table included below displays. Considering that their leverage is only moderate and should keep decreasing, this should provide them with ample time to either repay or refinance as operating conditions require.

Conclusion

Management appears to be prioritizing deleveraging at the moment; however, their leverage is only moderate and could be reduced significantly in only a few years. This means that once operating conditions stabilize, it would not be surprising to see their distributions begin increasing back towards their previous level. Given this situation, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

