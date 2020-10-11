Net sales and EBITDA improving consistently quarter over quarter crossed the EBITDA positive threshold in Q2 with positive free cash flows on the horizon for 2021.

Our initiating coverage of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) turns an eye to what many would deem the “Fountain of Youth” in capsule form. The emerging science suggests a central mechanism of aging can be slowed, and the secret to doing so is hidden within our cells. In the meantime, CDXC’s product awareness is mounting globally through strategic partnerships enabling CDXC to turn the corner of profitability with its flagship ingredient, Niagen, leading the charge.

This article will provide an overview of CDXC, and reflects my research & interviews with:

Robert Fried, Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Farr, Chief Financial Officer

Brianna Gerber, Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

Shelly Albaum, Attorney, legal blogger following the CDXC litigation

We will explore CDXC’s history, examine the science and recent research behind its product, identify headwinds/mitigations, provide an outlook for future opportunities, and discuss its recent financial performance.

Company Overview

"ChromaDex is, at its core, an e-commerce internet company, and, in terms of its product, has the level of science of a biotech company." - Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex

ChromaDex is an integrated science-based e-commerce nutraceutical company whose roots stem from the chemical reference and lab testing services arenas. The business directed its focus onto ingredient solutions geared towards anti-aging and cellular health, with an emphasis on a novel variant form of vitamin B3 known as nicotinamide riboside ("NR" or CDX’s trademarked version “Niagen”). CDXC is marshalling resources to improve the ageing process in collaboration with leading universities and research institutions globally in the development of NR to support the replenishment of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide ("NAD+" or "NAD").

What is NAD+?

According to CDXC, NAD is a natural "coenzyme and a key regulator of cellular metabolism... Many cellular functions related to health and healthy aging are sensitive to levels of locally available NAD" in order to:

Convert foods into energy

Synthesize hormones

Repair DNA

Resist stresses

Unfortunately, the body has its peak NAD+ levels generally at birth and then declines into adulthood by over 50%. By increasing NAD levels, the human body may maintain these cellular activities.

What are the Precursors for NAD+?

There are three predominant vitamin B3 forms which serve as precursors of NAD:

Source

These compounds have the ability to boost NAD with varying benefits and consequences. While all three promote NAD, they are by no means equivalent.

In 2013, ChromaDex licensed and commercialized one form, nicotinamide riboside (“NR”), trademarked as Niagen. NR is a patented metabolism-boosting vitamin discovered in 2004 by Dr. Charles Brenner (a current member of CDXC’s Scientific Advisory Board) and found in cow’s milk which led to the identification of the NR pathway to NAD.

Since then, data from animal studies and confirmations in human clinical trials showed NR is a highly efficient NAD precursor that significantly raises NAD levels at varying dosages.

“Different cells and tissues use different pathways to make NAD. Some cells don't need a vitamin to make NAD and can make NAD by expressing eight different genes that convert the amino acid tryptophan to NAD. It turns out this is the basis for the differences between NR, niacin and nicotinamide and tryptophan. A lot of different cells need NAD. If the genes for a particular NAD precursor are not on, no amount of that precursor can help that cell make NAD.” Source: SA Interview with Dr. Charles Brenner

The following examples compare relative benefits and detriments of each precursor as a result of these differences (including a 4th "intermediary" precursor: NMN, which the body must convert to NR before entering the cell):

Vitamin B3 Comparisons

Source: Tru Niagen website

The side-effects and genetic limitations from NA and NAM result in a variety of issues associated with mega-dose supplementations, inefficient metabolic boosters, and an inability to impact core systems (e.g., brain and muscle groups).

The NR pathway, on the other hand, is turned "on" or "up-regulated" when cells are exposed to stress and NR is needed.

According to Dr. Charles Brenner, "The value proposition of NR depends on the unique ability of NR to maintain and boost NAD in every cell and tissue and, in particular, in tissues undergoing damage and stress….This means that people supplementing with NR are able to keep NAD levels high in stressed cells that specifically have the NR pathway turned on to deal with cellular stress. Supplementing with niacin and nicotinamide doesn't help because they don't feed into the NR pathway, which is turned on by stresses."

My Assessment

It is always hard to tell "fact from fiction". In the nutritional supplement space, claims abound about nutraceuticals acting as "tonic cure-alls" for any ailment. The subtle distinction here is that NR is one of the few all-natural, effective (i.e., raising NAD+ levels) and safe (i.e., based on multiple clinical trials) methods to revitalize human cells that is grounded-in and proven by independent as well as collaborative research. Based on both animal studies and ongoing clinical trials, if proven effective, this can have direct implications for our cellular health on multiple levels (as I will address below). The work done by both Dr. Brenner and the CDXC team in discovering the pathways to counteracting NAD+ declines through NR supplementation may very well change the way we live our lives for the better and open up multiple billion dollar market opportunities across the spectrum of preventative and therapeutic care.

With that in mind, ChromaDex exclusively licensed NR related IP from Dartmouth College, and developed a commercial-scale production of Niagen while garnering approval from the medical/global retail communities with three core objectives:

Focus on Fundamentals

Own the Science

Build A Global Brand

Focus on Fundamentals

Approval of Niagen

CDXC has already received the following approvals:

“New Dietary Ingredient” (NDI) (2015) status for Niagen (only proprietary NR to do so). “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) (2016) by independent panel of expert toxicologists with a No Objection Letter provided by the FDA.

Having proven its human safety, it was time to turn to human studies to validate efficacy:

"Studies in mice have shown that boosting the levels of this cell metabolite - known as NAD+ - can produce multiple health benefits, including resistance to weight gain, improved control of blood sugar and cholesterol, reduced nerve damage, and longer lifespan. Levels of NAD+ diminish with age, and it has been suggested that loss of this metabolite may play a role in age-related health decline..." Source: ScienceDaily

In October 2016, CDXC completed its first human clinical trial, led by Dr. Brenner, on NR. A dose of NR resulted in statistically significant increases in NAD+ with no adverse events in healthy volunteers.

"Now that we have demonstrated safety in this small clinical trial, we are in a position to find out if the health benefits that we have seen in animals can be reproduced in people..." Source: Dr. Brenner - Lead Researcher, Scientific Advisory Board Member and consultant to ChromaDex

It was in this trial that the researchers identified some of the key deficiencies of the other precursors:

"The study showed for the first time that oral NR is superior to nicotinamide, which is better than niacin in terms of the total amount of NAD+ produced at an equivalent dose. NR was also the best of the three in stimulating the activity of sirtuin enzymes." Source: ScienceDaily

In 2019, CDXC completed a second human clinical trial on NR which "evaluated the effect of repeated doses of Niagen on NAD+ metabolite concentrations in blood, urine and muscle in healthy adults".

As doses of Niagen increased, NAD levels rose correspondingly and were maintained during the eight-week trial period. This established an effective dose range for individuals from which CDXC has since set a recommended daily intake of 300mg/day.

Source: CDXC Press Release

Daily supplementation of NR has been proven safe and supports the case for “Intrinsic Capacity” (defined as "the composite of all the physical and mental capacities of an individual"):

Source: Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences

"Now that we have demonstrated safety in this small clinical trial, we are in a position to find out if the health benefits that we have seen in animals can be reproduced in people," said Dr. Brenner.

Own the Science

Research

Since the second clinical trial, ChromaDex has emerged as the world leader in the NAD space and recently signed its 200th material transfer agreement through the ChromaDex External Research program broadening and deepening its partnership with leading universities and research institutions globally:

These institutions, coupled with CDXC’s high-caliber Scientific Advisory Board…

Scientific Advisory Board

… have generated 100+ published studies to-date including 11 published clinical studies supporting the safety and efficacy of Niagen. This ongoing collaborative research impacts all areas of human physiology:

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

Multiple pre-clinical and clinical trials for large addressable markets are in progress to see what effects result from increased NAD+ levels in humans.

If CDXC can replicate the results from the mice studies, Niagen may well be the “wonder” pill it promises to be.

As of August 2020, there were over 300 peer-reviewed publications on NR, including preclinical and clinical trials centered around anti-aging and all aspects of cellular health:

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

Next year will mark a turning point in ChromaDex's history and any one of these hundreds of trials & research studies may open up a billion dollar market opportunity, propelling the company’s stock forward by orders of magnitude.

Here are just a few recent market opportunities as described in my interviews with Rob Fried, CEO of CDXC:

"There was a Kansas state study that got published on chicken eggs. There are patents around that obviously which we think have a great deal of potential. If indeed we can validate the patent and then take and redo that study, the implications are fairly significant: that you could increase the size of the chicken by injecting the eggs with NR. It’s a non-steroidal benefit to chickens that could have significant impact on that industry. So, that wasn’t really picked up but we think that there is a lot of potential in that."

Opportunity 2: Infant Nutrition and Mother’s Milk

"There’s also intellectual property around infant nutrition and mother’s milk which we think has a great deal of potential as well."

However, there is one other particular effort underway that is top of mind for most people today:

Opportunity 3: NR as an NAD+ Booster to Enhance Immunity for COVID-19

On March 23, 2020, an editorial in the well-regarded journal “Nature”, stated,

"We propose some simple, but largely ignored, approaches to the treatment of COVID-19 patients...Since Vitamin B3 is highly lung protective, it should be used as soon as coughing begins..."

Subsequently, in April 2020, CDXC announced findings from a combination tissue and in-vitro study on COVID-19:

COVID-19 infected cells caused up to an 80% reduction in NAD. These cells specifically sought out nicotinamide riboside to replenish NAD levels when infected.

The study found that NR inhibits replication of coronavirus infections in mouse cells, suggesting NR may have an antiviral effect that may support cells’ innate immune response to coronaviruses and other viruses.

ChromaDex, on July 7th, 2020, announced they entered into a collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, NIAID, a division of the NIH led by its Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci. This partnership centers on a pre-clinical trial to "assess the therapeutic potential of Niagen in COVID-19 animal models" to determine whether increasing NAD levels after NR supplementation benefits the natural immune response.

Furthermore, a recent study showed that a nutritional protocol that includes Niagen (i.e., detailed diet plan), in addition to the standard-of-care reduces recovery time in COVID-19 patients by nearly 30%. As of 10/2/20, the clinical study is now entering Phase 3 with a "randomized, placebo controlled human trial examining recovery time for COVID-19 patients" (listed on Clinicaltrials.gov).

Ongoing results from well-designed human clinical studies are absolutely needed to validate the benefits observed in preclinical and human studies in order for NR to gain acceptance within both the scientific and retail consumer communities.

If proven effective, each and any of these opportunities may accelerate both NR awareness and distribution into the public mainstream.

Trademarks & Patents

An integral part of owning the science is ensuring its protection. Niagen is trademarked and protected by patents to which they are the exclusive licensee/owner. Currently, there are 20+ licensed global patents related to NR and a broader expanding portfolio related to other compounds:

Downside Primary Risks

The “Elephant” in the Fountain of Youth

As with any success story, an elephant can usually be found nearby...

On December 27, 2016, CDXC filed a suit against Elysium Health ("Elysium", a private dietary supplements firm) resulting in an ongoing 4-year litigation.

From my research and conversations with Shelly Albaum (Attorney/legal blogger following the CDXC litigation), I learned the following:

A portion of the suit was previously brought before the US PTO & Patent Trademark Appeals Board regarding the NR patents. A decision was rendered adverse to Elysium which later appealed and was subsequently denied by the Court of Appeals. There remain three separate lawsuits whose current status and issues can be distilled in layman’s terms as follows:

The California Case: “Breach of Contract” and “Theft of Trade Secret”

The California case centers around a “Breach of Contract” for the failure of Elysium to pay for a purchase of ~$4MM of ingredients and also a “Theft of Trade Secret” stemming from actions taken by Elysium from 2016 through 2017 in hiring away a CDXC key employee (i.e., “Breach of Fiduciary Duty”). Elysium is accused of “Aiding and Abetting” as well as inducing an employee to breach his fiduciary duties to help set up a competing supply chain for NR with Elysium’s own brand called “Basis”. Discovery has produced a series of text messages, emails and depositions from various parties that seem to support CDXC's case.

The New York Case: “Unfair Competition”

The basis of the claim rests on the concept of “stolen pedigree” where the discovery and commercialization of NR is brought into dispute as evidenced by marketing materials put forth by the parties in the public arena. CDXC believes that Elysium is claiming credit for Dr. Brenner’s/CDXC’s work and product, and as a result, CDXC has suffered damages from the loss of sales and market share.

Delaware: “Patent Infringement”

This the most relevant of the three lawsuits, and encompasses the infringement of the two primary NR related patents associated with Dartmouth College, which is also joined with CDXC in this lawsuit. CDXC is seeking two remedies:

A prohibition on the sale Elysium’s NR equivalent products. Damages from a claim of willful infringement on the patent by Elysium.

Elysium is counter-claiming using “invalidity contentions” on the patents and asserting “non-infringement” claims using “reverse doctrine of equivalence,” stating that since NR does not raise NAD+ without the presence of other components, Elysium is not infringing on the patent. The trial date is scheduled for September 2021.

My Expectations:

Based on my review, I believe it is unlikely that the litigation poses a long-term threat to the company.

On a related note, W.R. Grace (CDXC’s exclusive NR manufacturer) is independently pursuing a patent infringement case against Elysium over patents governing a crystalline form of NR. This increases pressure on Elysium which must now mount a defense on three fronts: ChromaDex, Dartmouth College and W.R. Grace. Based on my review, it is unlikely that Elysium will prevail and will more than likely be held accountable for its actions.

2. Patents

CDXC has and may in the future face ongoing challenges to its patent portfolio requiring enforcement and litigation. While this is true of most biotech companies, CDXC is still relatively young and may not have sufficient capital to prosecute such enforcement. Additionally, CDXC will need to continue to develop its patent pipeline strategy to ensure protection of its products as its patents reach maturity.

3. Clinical Trial Performance

While there are early indications of success in numerous animal studies and several prior clinical trials, CDXC's long-term success relies on the successful completion of at least one of the in-process clinical trials coordinated in conjunction with its various collaboration research partners.

4. Regulatory Risk

CDXCs global growth strategy is predicated on marketplace acceptance in various geographies. While the company has been successful to date in obtaining regulatory approvals in key markets (e.g., Europe, Asia, and Australia) for specific product distributions, there is always a risk of delays for new geographies or product indications/claims.

5. Counterparty Concentration Risk

CDXC has a limited number of strategic retail partners (both online and brick & mortar) and distributors in each market with a high concentration of revenues derived through them from the North American marketplace. Should the company lose or experience a disruption in any of these relationships, this could have a material impact on CDXC's financial performance. Which brings us to CDXC's third strategic pillar...

Build A Global Brand

Distribution

In 2017, CDXC had more than 20 brand resellers. Among them, a 2017 partnership with A.S. Watson Group (“Watson”) (a relationship derived, in part, from connections with one of CDXCs' billionaire investors Li-Ka Shing). Watson remains a critical foothold for Niagen’s growing foray into the international community.

In 2018, CDXC made the strategic decision to grow their own global consumer brand and sell directly to consumers under the TRU Niagen brand, drastically reducing the number of Niagen resellers. This led to a reduction of ingredients segment net sales while generating a more-than-offsetting increase in Tru Niagen net sales YoY.

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

As a result of reducing the number of resellers, Nestle Health Science (“Nestle”) took a closer interest in CDXC with initial plans of gaining exclusive rights to sell NR for the global medical food space. Nestle expanded their interest in NR in conjunction with its Boost beverage supplement; however, discovered that NR separated into baser components when exposed to liquids. Nestle suggested an alternative: sell protein-based powders. A deal was struck for a global commercial license and supply agreement for Tru Niagen:

"Nestle is going to be releasing a brand new Nestle brand into the marketplace which is a whole new product line for Nestle on cellular aging” "They are going to launch it online initially and then gradually build to mass retail and start a marketing campaign.” ”They are going to build awareness of NAD and of Niagen and of NR in combating cellular aging." Source: Rob Fried, CEO CDXC Interview

Today, there are two distinct evolving relationships with Nestle:

“Persona Nutrition” – Nestle’s leading personalized vitamin subscription program

In Q1 2020, Nestle launched Tru Niagen on their direct-to-consumer platform as Tru Niagen capsules in monthly vitamin packs recommended by their panel of medical experts.

"Nestle Health Science", on the domestic front, as of September, began marketing efforts to educate consumers on the importance of cellular nutrition and health of which a key focus is the role of NAD. Nestle rolled out the new branded "Celltrient" which is a powder-based drink mix with multiple vitamins (featuring Tru Niagen as the hero-ingredient).

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

In the meantime, with the help of its strategic partners, CDXC has been seeking regulatory approvals in Asia/PacWest and Europe through online and brick/mortar channels:

(2018) Sale from Health Canada.

(2019) Positive opinion from the European Food Safety Authority on NR as a novel food ingredient for use in food supplements.

(2019) Approval by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Association for use in listed complementary medicines.

CDXC is working to obtain additional regulatory approvals to expand marketing and distribution of Tru Niagen in new geographic markets and applications.

In the meantime, CDXC continues to build strategic relationships across global markets through online and brick & mortar distribution channels:

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

MARKETING

CDXC relies on “Influencers” and favorable press (in conjunction with in-store and digital promotions) regarding NAD supplementation benefits in markets throughout America, Europe (e.g., Hello! Magazine, French Vogue) and Asia (e.g., Li-Kai Shing).

"In Watsons, really what’s helped is that they put a very large marketing campaign behind it when they first launched it and then just the awareness of Li-Kai Shing and him taking it and being so influential." - Brianna Gerber, VP FP&A and IR for CDXC

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CDXC has demonstrated consistent QoQ net sales growth over the last several years, and throughout the COVID crisis, both in international sales as well as Niagen ingredient sales lines. The only “deviation” in sales figures stemmed from the shutdown of Watson’s retail stores which were impacted by store closures and declines in Chinese tourism in Q2 but still managed respectable sales despite the impact. The E-Commerce segment was also impacted in mid-March, but CDXC was able to successfully pivot their marketing messaging to emphasize the importance of elevating NAD+ levels for cellular defense. Since then, e-commerce sales have picked up:

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

Tru Niagen remained Watson’s top performing supplement driving overall Tru Niagen sales QoQ:

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

With a positive forward outlook:

"Everything slowed down a bit in regards to these launches because of Covid… I’d say more to come in 2021 in regards to normalcy." - Kevin Farr, CFO of CDXC

PROFITABILITY

CDXC, in addition to consistent sales growth QoQ, has parallel tracked its path to profitability having recently generated a positive adjusted EBITDA of $525,000 (excluding legal expenses):

Adjusted EBITDA Summary

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

CDXC provided guidance on achieving cash flow break-even, and, based on my own models of existing nutraceutical sales alone, will likely achieve this in the latter half of 2021:

Cash Flow Breakeven Framework

Source: CDXC August Investor Presentation

Conclusions

Ponce de Leon scoured the earth in futility searching long lonely roads for the fabled Fountain of Youth.

Dr. Brenner and CDXC, on the other hand, turned an inward eye and may have found the secret to rejuvenation at home, within the human body. Through evidence-based science, and in collaboration with some of the brightest minds on the planet, CDXC is poised to tap into the opportunities noted above, fortified by its own patents, and emboldened by a forthcoming profitable bottom-line. Together, with its strategic partners, ChromaDex has the potential to unleash the NIAGIN “elixir” across the global landscape and quite literally change our lives for the better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked what you read, please click the "Like" button below and follow me. We truly pride ourselves on conducting extensive primary & secondary research, analyses, and/or interviews with Senior Management, Partners, and/or Customers in order to identify and vet undervalued investment opportunities. That said, we aren't always right and these are just our humble opinions. Don't get us wrong, we would love for you to follow us to show you the "hidden" gems we find, but we also always encourage everyone to do their own homework and research and as the saying goes....BUYER BEWARE. In the meantime, Happy investing!