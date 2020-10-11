It's been a particularly frustrating year for Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR) investors. Emerging from the fallout of a corruption scandal and weak Brazilian economy over the past decade, a promising operational and financial turnaround looked to be underway at the start of the year. Of course, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in energy prices has represented a historic crisis for the sector. While the stock is down by 56% year to date and the outlook for oil prices remains uncertain, there are some reasons to turn bullish here on what remains an emerging-markets leader with world-class resources and significant upside potential. We believe Petrobras is well-positioned to recover from the recent setbacks and highlight an overall solid balance sheet with a strong cash flow profile.

PBR Financials and Operations Recap

Ahead of the company's Q3 earnings set to be released on October 28th, the story in Q2 was defined by the lower pricing environment for energy products along with production disruptions. Q2 revenues fell by 44.7% year over year given a similar drop in the average price of oil and weaker Brazilian Real currency even as total energy production declined by a more modest 5.1% compared to levels from Q1.

On the other hand, new pre-salt oil platforms coming online over the past year have added significant capacity and a 31% production growth y/y, helping to offset deactivations at smaller onshore and shallow-water fields. Indeed, despite the impacts, Petrobras production in Q2 was up 4.1% compared to the Q2 2019.

Efforts to preserve cash by cutting CAPEX and focusing on the export market while domestic fuel demand has been limited helped support the overall financial profile. While the company reported a net earnings loss in Q1 and Q2, measures like adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow remained positive, albeit at reduced levels. Favorably, net debt declined by 2.6% in Q2 from Q1 levels, continuing a trend of deleveraging that has been ongoing for the last several years. Through the first 6 months of 2020, gross debt and net debt are each down by 9.7% and 14.9%, respectively.

A Solid Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

Petrobras took several steps to support its liquidity during the crisis. From drawing on its credit lines, adding a small amount of new funding, reducing CAPEX by $3.5 billion, and over $2.2 billion in reduced expenses, the company was able to raise $15.7 billion in total availability ending the second quarter with $19.5 billion in cash.

A point that stands out here is that Petrobras remains free cash flow positive. Management says their free cash flow breakeven is at $20.00 per barrel of Brent Crude which is sufficient to cover maintenance CAPEX. In Q2, Petrobras was able to generate $5.5 billion in operating cash flows, translating to $4.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and $3.0 billion in free cash flow.

The result here is that despite the unprecedented challenges, the company's leverage profile remained relatively stable. A reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 2.34x increased slightly from 2.15x from Q1, but still down from 2.41x at the end of 2019. In terms of the debt amortization schedule, 51% of company debt is due after 2025 pointing to a long average maturity and what we see as an overall strong financial position.

Our takeaway here is that Petrobras has been relatively resilient operationally and financially. Keep in mind that the company has been transforming in recent years by divesting non-core assets and moving away from downstream activities. The company has generated $997 billion in asset sales thus far this year and expect deals to continue.

The strength in Petrobras remains in its low costs at its world-class resources. According to management, the pre-salt oil fields have a lifting cost of just $2.40 per barrel, leading to a blended firm-wide lifting cost under $5.00 per barrel of oil equivalent in Q2, indicative of the profitability potential.

Brazil Macro

Considering nearly two-thirds of company revenues are generated from the domestic market, the macro outlook for Brazil is important. Research from Itau Economics suggests an economic recovery in Brazil has picked up momentum in recent months, setting up a more favorable outlook which is positive for Petrobras.

Compared to a forecast for GDP to decline by 4.5% this year, Itau expects a recovery in growth to 3.5% in 2021. Local interest rates and inflation at historically low levels support a rebound in the credit cycle. August retail sales up 4.6% year over year have already taken the retail sales index above the pre-pandemic levels driven by some pent-up demand along with a boost from the government's fiscal stimulus efforts. Overall, while the economy still faces significant challenges and uncertainties related to COVID, Brazil has survived the crisis.

What's encouraging is an expectation by Itau for a strengthening Brazilian Real currency over the next year considering strong external accounts data at the macro level. Brazil's trade surplus is set to reach $65 billion this year, which is nearly a record for the country, and climb to $75 billion in 2021. While a spike in the fiscal deficit this year is a weakness, the combination of a strong balance of payments, a low inflation environment, and elevated levels of foreign direct investment avert any type of currency crisis type of risk.

There is room for the Brazilian Real to strengthen against the Dollar from here. While Petrobras is an exporter of energy products, receiving revenues in Dollars, a significant portion of revenues are also generated in the local market from fuel sales. A stronger BRL would drive higher the value of revenues in US Dollars for a given volume of sales and production in Brazil.

In our view, Petrobras' stock is a good way to gain exposure to an improving macro outlook for the country and strength in the local currency. The data here presents a picture that the Brazilian economy is at least stable and far from facing the risk of a capital flight. A stronger BRL going forward would be positive for international investors as shares of PBR would reprice higher with improved risk sentiment based on a stronger Brazil credit profile risk.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Beyond balance sheet strength and operational efficiencies, the reality here is that the oil sector and Petrobras need higher prices to drive a stronger recovery in earnings. Nearly 8 months since the start of the pandemic, global fuel sales and energy demand are still at reduced levels with significant uncertainties for when conditions can fully normalize.

That being said, there are reasons to be bullish on oil and shares of Petrobras at the current level which offers an attractive reward to risk setup. Our base case here is that energy prices currently around $40 per barrel have limited downside in the current environment with an outlook for improving demand going forward while global production growth remains subdued. The most marginal drillers have pulled back and the widespread sector trend of canceling CAPEX for this year can represent tighter supplies globally for the foreseeable future. Into 2021, the potential that a COVID-19 vaccine is introduced would help with the return of global air travel, people mobility, and overall energy demand as a bullish theme for the sector.

We believe Petrobras is well-positioned to not only survive the current environment but also emerge stronger with a more efficient operation. The macro outlook for Brazil bodes well for the company to take advantage of improving conditions in the local market. We like the company recognizing the progress made in recent years to deleverage and from the strategic initiative to divest its non-core assets. Petrobras' efforts to focus on growing production at its low-cost and world-class pre-salt resources will ensure long-term consistent profitability.

According to consensus estimates, Petrobras is on track to see a decline in revenues of 25.5% this year given lower prices on average compared to 2019. Compared to an estimate for an EPS loss of $0.89 this year, the outlook improves for 2021 with a 22.3% rebound in revenues and positive EPS of $0.57. Keep in mind that these estimates are based on current energy prices and would climb on a rally in the price of oil from here.

As mentioned, the company is set to release Q3 earnings on October 28th. More importantly, we believe the market will focus more on the production and sales report scheduled to be published a week earlier on October 20th. All eyes will be on the pre-salt oil output figures as a bellwether for the company's operating environment in the quarter. We'll be looking for signs that production was able to normalize compared to Q2 which faced more COVID disruptions. A strong report by Petrobras showing improving productivity could support more bullish sentiment in the stock.

Takeaway

Amid ongoing weakness in energy sector stocks and oil producers, don't overlook Petrobras. The company has been relatively resilient during the crisis given a stable balance sheet and ongoing deleveraging. Strong underlying production growth from the low-cost pre-salt oil fields supports a positive long-term profitability outlook for the company.

We rate shares of PBR as a buy with the recent weakness offering an attractive entry point. The company is well-positioned to benefit as oil prices recover. Data suggesting the economic environment in Brazil is improving can also be a tailwind for the stock. To the downside, the main risk remains the oil pricing environment. We're watching the $35 per barrel level in Brent Crude as an important technical level. A break lower could signal a more serious deterioration in the global macro outlook.

