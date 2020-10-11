Central Bank Week In Review (10/5-10/9)

Interest rates are projected to be low through at least 2021 and probably 2022.

Investment thesis: this is an economic post, so no specific security is discussed. While the general economic backdrop is modestly positive, there are growing concerns that the easy, post-lockdown economic gains have occurred. The economic road ahead will be far more diffcult.

This week, the Federal Reserve released its latest meeting minutes. Let's begin by looking at the "dot plot," which shows where each Fed President thinks rates will be in the coming years: Assuming nothing changes, rates will be low through at least 2021 and probably 2022.

The report also contained the Fed's latest economic projections:

Here are some observations:

The projected GDP for 2021 and 2022 is lower

The projected unemployment rate is lower

Central tendencies are less extreme, which means the Fed has more clarity about the outlook, relatively speaking

The federal funds rate will be .1% through 2022.

There is no change to the Fed's long-range projections.

Now, let's take a look at some of the key comments from the report, starting with the importance of additional fiscal support (emphasis added).

Prior fiscal policy actions were seen as having supported the ability and willingness of households to spend, al­though most participants expressed concern about the expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) and judged that additional fiscal relief would help sustain the recovery in household spending.

This graph shows the importance of fiscal spending:

Personal income (in blue) dropped during the lockdowns. But the increase in unemployment insurance (in red) provided the support.

Presidents were also supportive of additional spending:

... and a number of participants judged that the absence of further fiscal support would exacerbate economic hardships in minority and lower-income communities

in minority and lower-income communities Most participants raised the concern that fiscal support so far for households, businesses, and state and local governments might not provide sufficient relief to these sectors.

In addition, most forecasters were assuming that an additional pandemic-related fiscal package would be approved this year, and noted that, absent a new package, growth could decelerate at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.

and noted that, absent a new package, growth could decelerate at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter. Fiscal policy measures, along with the support from monetary policy and the Federal Reserve's liquidity and lending facilities, were expected to continue supporting the second-half recovery,

After the last meeting, the subsequent Fed speeches and presentations uniformly called for additional fiscal measures. Chairman Powell mentioned it in his recent Congressional testimony. Expect this to continue.

In addition, several participants observed that the effects of the pandemic were disrupting the supply of labor because of the need to care for children, many of whom were attending school virtually from home.

This is a fascinating and likely true observation. Here is the labor force participation rate for women aged 25-54 (which assumes that they will likely be the primary caregivers for children):

The metric dropped sharply during the Spring -- which occurred with all participation rate metrics. But last month's drop was newsworthy in its own right:

Between August and September, nearly 1.1 million workers ages 20 and over dropped out of the labor force, meaning they are no longer working or looking for work. Of those workers, 865,000 of them were women, a number that is four times higher than the 216,000 men who also left the workforce, according to a National Women’s Law Center analysis.

As the nation tries to deal with reopening schools, this trend will likely continue.

Participants observed that lower-paid workers had been disproportionally affected by the economic effects of the pandemic. Many of these workers were employed in the service sector or other industries most adversely affected by social-distancing measures.

Let's assume that these workers typically have lower levels of educational attainment:

The unemployment rate for workers with less than a high school diploma is 10.6% while the rate for those with a high school diploma is 9%.

The minutes also contained some interesting observations about the financial sector:

Delinquency rates on mortgages backing CMBS fell a bit in July but remained high in the hotel and retail sectors. While the pace of corporate downgrades was seen as having decreased significantly in recent months, the delinquency rates on business loans had risen noticeably.

Here's the delinquency rate for commercial real estate loans:

And this is the delinquency rate for commercial and industrial loans: Both of the above charts only have data through the second quarter of 2020.

As the pace of the recovery, the Fed was surprised (emphasis added):

Participants observed that the incoming data indicated that economic activity was recovering faster than expected from its depressed second-quarter level, when much of the economy was shut down to stem the spread of the virus. In particular, with the reopening of many businesses and fewer people withdrawing from social interactions, consumer spending was rebounding sharply and appeared to have recovered about three-fourths of its earlier decline.

However, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about the future:

Participants cited several downside risks that could threaten the recovery. While the risk of another broad economic shutdown was seen as having receded, participants remained concerned about the possibility of additional virus outbreaks that could undermine the recovery. Such scenarios could result in increases in bankruptcies and defaults, put stress on the financial system, and lead to disruptions in the flow of credit to households and businesses. Most participants raised the concern that fiscal support so far for households, businesses, and state and local governments might not provide sufficient relief to these sectors. A couple of participants saw an upside risk that further fiscal stimulus could be larger than anticipated, though it might come later than had been expected. Several participants raised concerns regarding the longer-run effects of the pandemic, including how it could lead to a restructuring in some sectors of the economy that could slow employment growth or could accelerate technological disruption that was likely limiting the pricing power of firms.

In general, US growth has been a "two steps forward, one step variety." A locale will open, which increases social interactions, causing higher infections, which leads to a modest retracing. The discussion about delinquencies is likely from Boston Fed President Rosengren, who highlighted potential financial problems in a recent speech. Finally, as most business owners will attest, the pandemic is upending many aspects of the economy, accelerating the destruction of some sectors (such as brick and mortar retail), and sharply changing the landscape in others (for example, downtown real estate). Overall, the economy is still in very challenging waters, requiring the Fed's policy to be supportive for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.