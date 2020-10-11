U.K. GDP - The Recovery's Slowing

Certain of the details will give pause for thought - we've a trade surplus at present and that we have right now could show that we might not want one.

We can regard these numbers as specific or try to apply them more generally. What's obvious is that the recovery is slowing.

The U.K. is one of the few places to offer official monthly GDP numbers, near everyone else is only quarterly.

The bounce back

We are, of course, interested in how fast - even whether - economies are going to bounce back from the lockdown. We can ponder, in theory, that it could go either way. That government closed it all down and when it is allowed to reopen then it just does, reopen. We've not forgotten how to do things after all.

An alternative is that a modern economy is so complex that if we close it then we can never get it open again, not in the same way. There were people, back in March, proposing exactly this problem. We'd thus be faced with something like the Great Depression, a 20 or even 30% drop in GDP that would take a decade and more to recover from.

Reality is turning out to be neither of those. There is a bounce back and it's significant. The Depression story is wrong. It's too early to say that the bounce back is over, but a reasonable story now is that we'll not get back to precisely where we were but we'll get close.

UK GDP

The UK is one of the few places that provides an official estimate of GDP monthly:

(UK GDP from Office for National Statistics)We've definitely got the V shape there, there's definitely a bounceback. So the stuck at the bottom in a depression story is already wrong.

It's also true that we've not bounced back entirely:

Monthly gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.1% in August 2020 following growth of 6.4% in July, 9.1% in June and 2.7% in May. Despite this, the level of output has not fully recovered from the record falls seen across March and April 2020, and is still 9.2% below the levels seen in February 2020, before the full impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That's definitely not a depression even as it's a very deep recession. The obvious question is, well, how much more bounceback are we going to have?

Details

We can look at the index of production which is manufacturing plus mining and energy.

In August 2020, the Index of Production is 6.0% below February 2020, the previous month of "normal" trading conditions, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Manufacturing is only about 10% of the UK economy but it's also much more involved in international trade than services. So, some part of this recovery here will depend upon what happens in other places. It's also true that manufacturing has bounced back better near everywhere - for the obvious reason that it's not so affected by social distancing.

We also have the index of services:

In August 2020, the Index of Services was 9.6% below February 2020,

This is by far the majority of the economy, some 80% for the UK. It's a better reflection of domestic economic conditions than manufacturing partly because of its importance, partly because of the generally non-traded nature of services.

We do need to be careful though for the UK is the only country that has been measuring the fall in government provided services - notably health care and education - as part of the GDP slump. The UK slump is therefore being measured as being deeper than elsewhere even if it actually isn't. And note this is August numbers, so reopening of the education sector isn't going to be fully included. Some of it is, but not all.

There's also construction, a minor element, and trade to think about.

The UK total trade surplus, excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals, increased £3.8 billion to £7.7 billion in the three months to August 2020,

This is just an observation shading towards snark. The UK has had a raging trade deficit for decades now and there are those who insist we'd be richer with a surplus. Which is what we have now, a surplus, and we're really not richer at present. Perhaps the worrying about trade deficits needs to be revised?

The meaning of all of this

We clearly have a bounceback at least in part. For Americans please note that GDP numbers in the UK are announced on a monthly - or if for a quarter, quarterly - basis. They are not, as the US numbers are, annualised. So, this is a 2.1% growth in the economy in just the month of August. Akin to about 26 or 27% (with compounding) if we used the American system of annualised numbers.

Sure, the bounceback has slowed but it's still happening. There's nothing from any number - like the PMIs - to tell us that this slowed notably in either September or is likely to this month. Unlike over in the eurozone where there does seem to be a stall happening.

So, a reasonable - unproven but reasonable - assumption is that the UK economy will bounce back to being some 4 or 5% down on the starting position of February. That's without further lockdowns or disasters, and without assuming that the bounce continues on into November. I think it will do better than that but that's opinion only, not something I can point to any proof of, or even indication of other than a certain faith.

The last 5%

This means that for the last 5% - and also any future economic growth we enjoy - we're going to have to change the way we do things. Which seems reasonable enough again. Certain sectors simply will not survive social distancing in their old form. Some other things we've seen their evolution accelerated by current circumstances - that move from bricks and mortar to online retail for example.

As I've long been saying I expect the US and UK to deal well with this process simply because they are flexible economies. In a manner in which most of continental Europe is not.

My view

I remain convinced that we're in the process of a V shaped recovery, that we're going to get close to where we were soon and that the UK and US. I expect to see US proof of this when we get Q3 GDP toward the end of this month.

The investor view

The implication of all of this for us as investors is that if the doom and gloom of a permanent recession isn't there then we don't have to believe the doom and gloom. As the stock market indices don't at present. The general level of prices reflects that general view - among investors that is - that we are having a bounce back and that the adaptations needed to the socially distanced world will be a minor, not major, problem.

Prices reflect beliefs about the current reality of course. As investors we want to know when those beliefs about reality are out of line with the actual reality and currently they don't seem to be.

Which is as far as this analysis can take us. Markets seem to be about correctly priced for the real world out there. We're thus forced to turn our attentions away from full market bets and back to specific situations and stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.