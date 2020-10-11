Jamf (JAMF) went public late in July as I concluded that the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not fall far from the tree. This Apple Enterprise Management company has seen strong demand for its shares when it went public. The risk of relying on a single platform and high valuation made me cautious at the time. With growth continuing and shares lagging, appeal is gradually increasing here, although I am not pulling the trigger just yet.

The Thesis

Jamf claims to be the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, helping organizations to succeed with the Apple ecosystem. This includes connecting, managing and protecting organizations to Apple products, software and services.

The company was founded in 2002. It was an early believer in the transformation of the industry after the famous renaissance of the company. Just like Apple and its many users, Jamf is a believer in great user experience, not just in actually using the product, but also believing that this should start from the first minute a user is using a device. Through Jamf's platform, organizations can connect users with the devices without interference of physical technicians. While Apple is actually a small customer of Jamf as well, which is quite promising, it is the simple dependency on Apple which is a big risk.

The company went public at $26 per share, and I pegged the equity value at $3.0 billion with 116 million shares outstanding. The balance sheet revealed a pro-forma net cash position of around $100 million, and operating assets were valued around $2.9 billion. This valuation was based on revenues of $204 million in 2019, with sales up 39% on the year before. While GAAP operating losses came in at $20 million, adjusted operating numbers revealed a $16 million profit. With much of the difference explained by amortization charges, the company squeezed out a small realistic profit.

The company furthermore reported a 37% increase in the first quarter at a run rate of $240 million, although sales growth slowed down to 28% in the second quarter at a run rate of $248 million, with the slower growth explained by Covid-19. With operating assets valued around 12 times at the offer price, it seemed reasonable in my book. This was of course ahead of the opening day jump. Shares ended their first day of trading at $39 per share, down from an intraday high of $50 per share. With shares trading around 17-18 times sales, that multiple was too high for me to consider the stock.

While the valuations look perhaps reasonable given the growth and the IPO environment in which we find ourselves, the key dependency risk was very worrying for me.

What Now?

Fast forwarding about a quarter of a year in time, shares have fallen from $39 to $34 per share. On the first day of September, the company reported its second-quarter results, and while revenues of $62 million did come in as expected, I did find the outlook for the coming quarter relatively solid, with sales seen at $65-66 million, and the company guides for adjusted operating earnings at $6 million. Further increases are essentially seen in the fourth quarter.

With a current operating asset valuation of around $3.8 billion, operating assets now trade at 14-15 times annualised sales, and while this looks compelling to other technology IPOs, certainly as realistic earnings already come in around the flat line, the reliance on Apple and growth rates which are not too impressive are the issues.

These valuations multiples seem more than fair given the growth rate of the firm, as the company has a binary risk related to the relationship with Apple which is of course very hard to model. Nonetheless, I am compelled to the product more than I was at the time of the IPO. The simplicity of the solution is quite compelling. An interesting quote from CEO Dean Hager on the second quarter earnings call:

''On my first day at Jamf, I was prepared to sit down with our IT department to configure my computer to the exact security requirements that I needed, confirming passwords and provisioning a host of applications. That was exactly the experience I had at all my previous employers. Instead, I found a MacBook with a Post-it note stuck to the outside of the sealed box. It said, "Step 1, open box. Step 2, power on. Step 3, there is no Step 3''.

The company did mention that by the end of the second quarter, it has an installed base of 17.2 million units, a 19% increase compared to the year before. This reveals two things. The company is able to grow revenue per unit, which is always compelling, and it furthermore reveals about $15 per annum in revenues per installed unit.

While of course a lot of these revenues are geared toward the initial installment of a device, it is a reasonably priced offering, as installing, securing and maintaining technology can be a time-intensive and expensive task. This is certainly the case for small0 and medium-sized companies, making it indeed a compelling service to its corporate users.

The trouble is that management has not been able to eliminate my concerns on the relationship with Apple, and probably never can in a meaningful way, which remains a binary negative outcome for shareholders and is hard to price in.

Here and now I am compelled by the share price, which is lagging a bit as of recent. The company still sees modest revenue growth, yet the forward earnings multiples here at around 14-15 times are not compelling enough for me to consider a position. If shares fall towards the 30-mark and growth continues, with forwards sales multiples falling to the low double digits, I might be willing to initiate a small position.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.