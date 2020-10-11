All of a sudden, the future outlook turns more positive and SPY decides to break out to the upside, instead of continuing down to test the lower limits. The market seems to know the results of the impending election and is happy with the outcome. Trump wants a bigger stimulus package. The news on the treatment of COVID-19 is positive because of the quick recovery of the President. Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) are taking bows after their treatments were successfully used on the President. Meanwhile, there are continued positive developments on the vaccine front. The market feels more certain about the future, and of course, it is that future outlook that determines the current market pricing.

SPY is not out of the woods yet. It was vacillating between bullish and bearish, and now it has decided to break out above an established resistance area. That breakout is bullish short term.

While SPY seems to be comfortable with the outcome of the election, it really does not know exactly what will happen after the election. A big sweep by the Democrats would definitively remove Trump from office. However, a close election will take it to the courts, where Trump hopes to win.

Let's quickly look at the daily SPY chart just to see the breakout above resistance. Here is the daily chart:

As you can see, SPY has broken out above resistance that stopped it during the last two attempts. It is now targeting a test of the formidable resistance at the old high of $357. A negative surprise in the election or a second wave of the virus could create a bearish double top. We may have to draw those two vertical red lines when price reaches $357.

Now let's take a look at the more reliable signals on the weekly chart. We need to see the new positive outlook on SPY showing up on these signals. In other words, we need to see the negative signals on the weekly chart improving and reflecting the positive breakout on the daily chart.

As you can see, all of the signals are improving and have turned up. Money flow, at the top of the chart, is a lagging indicator and has barely turned up.

This indicates to us that SPY is targeting a retest of the old high. We don't expect it will go straight up to that level. It is more likely that some bad news will take SPY back down to retest $341 before it ever reaches $357. It is also highly unlikely that it will break out to a new high, without coming back down to retest support.

Since everything is so bullish on the daily and weekly, we can move on to the monthly chart, where we know the slower signals will be unmoved by this early enthusiasm in the SPY outlook. Here is the monthly chart:

As you can see on the monthly chart, price is trying to cope with that bearish candlestick colored red. The other signals are still bullish. We have drawn two vertical red lines as the market resolves this problem with price resistance. We know from the daily and weekly charts that price is reaching for $357. However, the monthly chart shows the door is still open for a pullback to $320. Because of that possibility, we will wait for a pullback to test support before changing our rating from bearish to neutral.

We want to be sure that support level holds on any pullback caused by a negative surprise such as the election, the vaccine, the virus, or the stimulus package. The White House, doing a reversal, wants a big stimulus package. If the Senate rejects the stimulus package, that would take the market down.

Conclusion

The surprise breakout was caused by the good news on the stimulus front, the recovery of the President and the possible benefits of the drugs he used. It looked like the good news was squeezing the shorts right up to the close on Friday. Next week may not have these same drivers. We don't expect to reach $357 next week. Rather we expect a little pullback to test support, before continuing the attempt to reach the old high. If the Senate nixes the stimulus package, SPY will drop, just as fast as it popped for this breakout, that is targeting a test of $357.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT THE SPY OR ANY STOCK LISTED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

