Dividends First: My Number 1 Secret To Early Retirement.

It is a ruthless way of reducing uncertainty, and increasing your chances of success.

Our Dividends First approach has served me well, it can serve you well too.

Anyone can retire on their terms, if they correctly plan for it.

Written by Robert Kovacs

At age 56, I am on track to retire within the next 1 to 3 years.

By most standards, this can be considered to be an “early” retirement, even though I feel like I’ve been working forever.

Income produced by my portfolio of dividend stocks will play an important role in allowing me to retire comfortably.

Following a Dividends First approach has put me in this situation.

Source: Open Domain

What is a Dividends First approach?

A Dividends First investment strategy, is one where you plan on dividends alone to allow you to meet your financial goals, maximizing your chances of success by all means necessary.

This article will unpack the approach step by step, and provide insights into why it works and how it can be applied.

You’ll see that the idea of maximizing your chances of success by all means necessary, will come up again and again in this article.

You need SMART financial goals.

An important part of the definition of the Dividends First approach is: “to meet your financial goals’.

To meet financial goals, you need to have good goals.

Online, you’ll read a lot of crap. You probably have heard of things like the 4% rule, whereby you should have 25x your income saved to retire.

This is a simpleton’s approach. It might work in a vacuum, but it doesn’t really address your individual situation.

Personal finance is personal. Your goals are personal, as is your approach to meeting them.

You want to start with the life which you want in retirement, and work back from there. You might want the help of a professional, but nobody will care as much about this as you will, so it’s well worth putting in the time by yourself.

How much will you spend on all the major categories? If you hold a budget, it can be quite easy to imagine your retirement expenses. What will change? Will you travel more or less? Eat out more or less? Will you spend more or less on housing? On healthcare?

Figure out a budget. Be conservative, round up the numbers, and don’t forget to adjust for inflation.

Then take out any estimates of pensions, social security, rental income, and any other sources of income you might have. Be conservative, round down the numbers.

Whatever the difference is here, needs to be made up by your investments.

When setting a goal, remember the SMART framework: you want a goal to be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time bound.

For instance: In 10 years, I need my investments to generate $7,000 per month to cover my expenses.

This is a good example, provided that it is attainable.

Make your goal attainable

The goal above is specific, it is measurable, it is relevant, and it is time bound.

The only question left: is it attainable?

This comes from running simulations, to estimate whether you’re on track.

You can find some basic tools to do this by typing “free retirement calculator” on Google.

But for dividend investors, nothing really meets the bill yet.

My son Sam & I are working on prototypes, and building tools to fill the void.

As is, we have a working prototype. If you want, you can contact Sam, he’ll be happy to run simulations for you.

The way we see it, the Dividends First strategy depends on:

Your investable assets.

Your monthly contributions.

Time to retirement.

Your retirement spending.

Dividend yield & Dividend CAGR.

Each of these are levers which can be pulled on to make your goal attainable.

For instance, let’s assume that you have:

$1,000,000 investable.

$24,000 yearly contributions.

10 years to retirement.

$7,000 monthly spending in retirement from dividends. ($84,000 per year)

Let’s run a Monte carlo simulation, assuming that dividends are reinvested once a year, that our investor invests in stocks which yield 2% with a mean dividend growth of 10%, and a standard deviation of dividend growth of 3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

The chart above shows the summary data from running 2,000 simulations.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 10% $ 20,000.0 $ 23,623.8 $ 27,307.2 $ 31,388.1 $ 35,928.4 $ 40,977.5 $ 46,789.3 $ 53,073.0 $ 60,309.8 $ 68,400.6 20% $ 20,000.0 $ 23,379.1 $ 26,945.9 $ 30,869.2 $ 35,188.6 $ 40,069.1 $ 45,618.5 $ 51,708.9 $ 58,597.2 $ 66,356.0 30% $ 20,000.0 $ 23,201.1 $ 26,578.4 $ 30,446.1 $ 34,725.2 $ 39,455.4 $ 44,747.3 $ 50,652.9 $ 57,336.7 $ 64,715.7 40% $ 20,000.0 $ 23,034.4 $ 26,332.2 $ 30,058.1 $ 34,212.1 $ 38,897.5 $ 44,004.3 $ 49,835.3 $ 56,359.7 $ 63,564.0 50% $ 20,000.0 $ 22,902.7 $ 26,081.6 $ 29,723.5 $ 33,801.7 $ 38,283.1 $ 43,392.6 $ 49,123.5 $ 55,440.5 $ 62,482.7 60% $ 20,000.0 $ 22,768.3 $ 25,842.8 $ 29,372.2 $ 33,348.6 $ 37,740.1 $ 42,721.1 $ 48,295.9 $ 54,541.7 $ 61,375.7 70% $ 20,000.0 $ 22,584.9 $ 25,616.1 $ 29,021.7 $ 32,867.1 $ 37,189.0 $ 42,013.1 $ 47,449.7 $ 53,513.2 $ 60,078.9 80% $ 20,000.0 $ 22,420.3 $ 25,332.7 $ 28,600.3 $ 32,370.5 $ 36,549.5 $ 41,185.1 $ 46,490.9 $ 52,348.3 $ 58,897.5 90% $ 20,000.0 $ 22,148.2 $ 24,933.8 $ 28,077.5 $ 31,656.9 $ 35,663.9 $ 40,043.5 $ 45,148.1 $ 50,704.2 $ 56,903.0

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

The table above presents the same data. Here is how it should be read: By year 10, 10% of the time the portfolio is expected to generate at least $68,400; 50% of the time it is expected to generate at least $62,482. 90% of the time, it is expected to generate at least $56,903.

The investor would conclude that investing in low yielding stocks with the growth profile measured above would not be a good idea, as it would be a surefire way to fall short of the $84,000 he needs in retirement.

Let’s say he would go with a more balanced strategy, including fast growing low yielding stocks with higher yielding low growing stocks.

Let’s say that overall he would now expect a yield of 4%, with dividend growth of 4% and standard deviation of 2%.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 10% $ 40,000.0 $ 45,236.0 $ 50,268.7 $ 55,638.8 $ 61,405.3 $ 67,510.2 $ 74,085.2 $ 81,328.4 $ 89,088.7 $ 97,503.2 20% $ 40,000.0 $ 44,882.6 $ 49,705.3 $ 54,960.8 $ 60,428.4 $ 66,410.7 $ 72,867.8 $ 79,809.6 $ 87,302.1 $ 95,458.3 30% $ 40,000.0 $ 44,631.5 $ 49,329.2 $ 54,364.6 $ 59,833.0 $ 65,634.3 $ 71,961.8 $ 78,789.4 $ 86,146.5 $ 94,085.8 40% $ 40,000.0 $ 44,406.6 $ 48,981.0 $ 53,931.6 $ 59,280.7 $ 64,939.4 $ 71,193.3 $ 77,908.6 $ 85,182.8 $ 93,091.3 50% $ 40,000.0 $ 44,188.7 $ 48,671.7 $ 53,532.4 $ 58,789.8 $ 64,338.1 $ 70,478.0 $ 77,134.8 $ 84,285.9 $ 92,005.9 60% $ 40,000.0 $ 43,978.7 $ 48,359.4 $ 53,156.6 $ 58,222.4 $ 63,706.1 $ 69,781.9 $ 76,311.3 $ 83,333.6 $ 90,949.8 70% $ 40,000.0 $ 43,739.4 $ 48,031.2 $ 52,688.9 $ 57,639.5 $ 63,085.6 $ 68,959.6 $ 75,366.2 $ 82,233.9 $ 89,783.5 80% $ 40,000.0 $ 43,487.6 $ 47,560.6 $ 52,122.6 $ 57,036.1 $ 62,389.8 $ 68,147.0 $ 74,401.7 $ 81,074.9 $ 88,293.1 90% $ 40,000.0 $ 43,105.8 $ 47,019.4 $ 51,326.4 $ 56,128.1 $ 61,274.7 $ 66,890.2 $ 73,085.5 $ 79,572.4 $ 86,496.8

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

Tweaking the portfolio towards an overall higher yielding and lower growing profile, sets this investor up for success.

Provided he can reach these much more reasonable growth rates, he will generate more income than he needs.

Of course, sometimes changing the yield and growth profile of the portfolio will not be enough, and the investor will have to pull on the other levers: find more investable assets (hard), contribute more monthly (easier), reduce retirement spending (not fun), or retire later (not fun).

The important thing is to have a strategy which works on paper, and implement it in real life.

To sum this up:

Know what influences the attainability of your goal.

Make the changes necessary to make your goal attainable.

The trichotomy of control and the Dividends First approach.

When you invest in stocks, you have two sources of potential returns:

Capital gains. Dividends.

The Dividends First approach basically says: “I will not rely on capital gains to meet my goals”.

A bold decision, considering that historically, capital gains have contributed to a larger part of returns than dividends.

So why would one make such a decision?

To understand this, a quick introduction to one of the core tenets of stoic philosophy is required.

Stoic philosophy was founded by the Greeks, in Athens, during the 3rd Century BC. It has been praised by the likes of Tim Ferriss, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, JK Rowling, Ralph Waldo Emerson, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, and…well, me.

The tenet I want to focus on, was the most studied by Epictetus, the 11th leader of the Stoic school.

In Discourses, he can be quoted:

The chief task in life is simply this: to identify and separate matters so that I can say clearly to myself which are externals not under my control, and which have to do with the choices I actually control.

There is what you can control, and what you can’t. This is known as the dichotomy of control.

More recently, William Irvine introduced a small variant, known as the trichotomy of control:

There is what you can control.

There is what you can’t control.

There is what you have some influence over.

This third category is somewhat a mixed bag, including parts of it which you can control, and parts which you cannot.

Let’s apply the trichotomy of control to investing.

Who has control over capital gains? It is “the market”. The collective supply and demand for a given stock, which determines its price. There are so many actors involved, that not only you have no control, you have no influence over it either.

Who has control over dividends? Dividends are broken down into two components: dividend yield and dividend growth. These both impact the nominal return from dividends you’ll receive in any given year.

It is the management of the company you own a stake of, who has control of dividend growth. Of course, there are other factors, like profitability, debt covenants, future outlook and so on. But provided that the dividend is safe, it is management who determines the rate of growth. You therefore have some influence over the process: you can choose to invest only in companies whose management you trust.

You might argue that you could also influence capital gains this way, but it is much less precise than with dividend growth. Look at the chart below, which shows the price and dividend payments for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Source: mad-dividends.com

It is clear here, that management’s control over dividend growth is a lot less erratic than the crowds control over the price.

Finally, dividend yield is controlled by you. You want a 3% yield? Buy a 3% yielding stock. As simple as that.

When you look at it this way, relying on capital gains for retirement is hoping that the market will continue to do what it has.

Focusing on a Dividends First approach, reduces the unknowns significantly.

If you can reduce the unknowns, you increase certainty.

Dividend growth is an unknown which depends on management’s willingness and ability. Yet commitment to dividends can be measured in a variety of ways, which Sam & I routinely cover in our articles. It includes – but is not limited to– the history of dividend growth. The opportunity cost of not increasing a dividend which has been increased every year for two decades, is a lot higher than of a dividend which has been increased for only a few years.

Therefore by focusing on what we call All Weather dividend stocks, you can once again reduce the unknowns.

To sum this up:

Your returns can be broken down into capital gains, dividend yield and dividend growth.

Capital gains, the crowd has control over. You have no influence over the crowd.

Dividend growth, management has control over. You can choose which managements to side with.

Dividend yield is influenced by you only.

Take control!

Once you know what it takes for you to meet your goals, you can start picking stocks.

For instance, I know that to invest in stocks with a certain yield, I need a certain dividend CAGR as summarized in the table below:

Dividend Yield Required CAGR 3.5% 7% 4% 5% 5% 2% 6%+ 0%

These are the strict minimums which ensure I meet my goals.

I want to shoot way higher than this, to make sure I do well.

Lets take a look at a few examples:

If I purchase Broadcom (AVGO), at current prices, I get to buy it at a 3.5% yield, which is a lot more attractive than it has been for most of the part decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Last year, AVGO grew its dividend 22%. Now I don’t know at what rate AVGO will grow its dividend over the next 5 years, but I believe it will be at least 10%. 10% is more than the 7% required growth I need, which takes a lot of the risk out of the investment out.

Another case is AT&T (T). As long as I buy stocks which yield 6% or more, I will meet my retirement goals.

Yet AT&T yields 7.25%. Even if there was 0 dividend growth, I could expect to exceed my goals with an investment in AT&T. Yet I expect T to grow its dividend at 1.5% to 2% per annum. This makes AT&T a layup.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Altria (MO) is another stock which is in the exact same scenario. The growing 8.5% yield is just too good to ignore.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If and when I can find such scenarios, where success becomes less uncertain, I capitalize on them.

But sometimes, I buy when very high quality stocks meet my minimum threshold.

Let’s look at IBM (IBM) next:

For the last few years, I’ve believed that IBM would be able to generate long term dividend growth of 2%. Since it is in the middle of a turnaround, anymore growth would be overly optimistic. In 2017, when I reviewed the stock, it yielded 3.89%. In 2019 it yielded 4.5%. Both times, I chose against buying. Then, this year, when the yield popped above 5%, I said “Ah, Finally a good time to buy IBM.” This was in part motivated by the fact that the yield was now high enough relative to the dividend growth prospects.

I waited for a while for this, but then it happened. The MAD Chart below, shows the benefit of being patient, as IBM is now undervalued significantly relative to its historical ranges of yields.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Let’s look at another similar case: 3M (MMM).

Just like with IBM, my reluctance to invest in 3M has been well documented on Seeking Alpha. That was until May, when the yield was around 4%. Since I believe over the next decade, that 3M will have the ability to generate 5% dividend CAGR, I took the most of this once in not so often opportunity, to snap up shares of this super safe dividend stock.

Source: mad-dividends.com

To sum this up:

When you can, make success more certain.

If you can buy the highest quality stocks, do so as soon as they meet your threshold.

A Dividends First approach makes you avoid the worst traps.

What are the worst traps?

The worst traps are when you buy high quality dividend stocks, but that their dividend profiles don’t fit your requirements.

Let’s take a stock like Intel (INTC) for instance. The company has been growing its dividend at a 6.5% CAGR for the past 5 years, 4.5% last year. This comes with a 2.5% yield.

For all but the wealthiest investors, these numbers will not quite cut it.

You’d surely think you’re doing the right thing, buying such a high quality company. But the truth is it doesn’t meet the requirements of a dividends first approach.

While Intel is down from its highs, relative to its historical dividend yield, it is by no means a bargain, as the MAD Chart below shows:

Source: mad-dividends.com

If Intel yielded more than 3.5%, it would surely be of interest to many dividend investors. Alas, it doesn’t.

As you can imagine, a Dividends First approach will also exclude investments in the lowest yielding stocks.

It is extremely rare that even Sam, who is 30 years younger than I am, invests in stocks which yield less than 2%.

The dividend growth required is simply too high to make it applicable to a dividends first approach. This is why, in his recent article, Sam suggested dividend investors forget about Apple (OTC:APPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Capital gains still do matter.

That being said, it is not because you don’t rely on capital gains, that you will not use them to improve your chances of success.

You can use tools like the MAD Chart, or even just common sense, to tell when you stocks get overvalued.

Look at it this way: If you make 50% on a stock which yielded 3% when you purchased it, booking a gain will amount to booking over a decade of dividends, instantly.

But you’re likely going to reinvest the proceeds, therefore you should realize the opportunity to significantly increase your dividend income now.

You buy a stock which yields 3%, sell it when it yields 2%, and buy another 3% yielding stock with the proceeds. If you do this in a tax sheltered account, you instantly increase your dividends by 50% on the existing position. Doing this, as you can imagine, will significantly increase your chances of success.

To sum up:

In a Dividends First approach, you leverage capital gains, but you don’t rely on them.

Sam wrote about this extensively in these two articles (here & here).

Conclusion.

However you envision your retirement, it is possible for you to get there. But whenever it’s possible, don’t rely on hope. Reduce uncertainty, and increase your chances of success.

A Dividends First approach forces you to be ruthless, and in the process allows you to maximize the chances of success.

One last word…

Did you like this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of this page, so that we can let you know the next time we publish interesting dividend articles here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO JNJ IBM T MO MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.