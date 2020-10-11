Honda trucks enjoyed an impressive 20% jump in sales in September 2020 compared to the previous month, potentially indicating recovery of its recently fallen revenue results.

The company is striving to become carbon neutral over the next 30 years.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. announced its plan to withdraw from Formula One by the end of 2021.

It's official, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is stepping away from the world of high-performance, petrol-fueled cars when it departs Formula One by the end of 2021. Honda will no longer supply AlphaTauri or the successful Red Bull team with Honda-built engines. Instead, Honda will shift focus to its long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

Of course, Honda isn't ditching the fossil fuel model just yet. After all, the ever-popular Honda Civic is on track for its tenth straight year as the best-selling compact car in North America, and its fifth consecutive year as the best-selling car, period, in the continent. Dropping out of Formula One is simply the first step in a massive, 30-year goal it's outlined. The company stated earlier this month that "as the automobile industry undergoes a once-in-one-hundred-years period of great transformation, Honda has decided to strive for the "realization of carbon neutrality by 2050".

With this exciting, albeit unsurprising pivot announcement, it's an opportune time to reflect on the company's current status and the potential future for shares of HMC.

With COVID disruptions having now had ample time to permeate the economy, we can look to the recent data to see its impact. September 2020 data available from Honda America reveals COVID disruption may finally be starting to wane.

Of particular note, Honda trucks enjoyed an impressive 20% jump in sales in September 2020 compared to the previous month, and Honda Passport - the company's popular sports utility vehicle - saw an almost 50% increase in sales in September compared with the preceding month.

Acura - the luxury vehicle division of Honda - similarly enjoyed impressive results in September, with the MDX midsize crossover selling nearly 5,000 units, representing an almost 30% increase compared to August 2020. The RDX, too, Acura's smaller luxury crossover, saw its sales climb in September albeit by a more modest 6%.

Source: HondaNews.com - 2020 American Honda Motor Co., Inc

At the fundamental level, Honda does reveal some areas for concern, though this is hardly surprising given the state of the economy this year. Fiscal Q1 2021 (period ending June 30, 2020) saw revenue decrease nearly 50% year on year, with all Honda lines of business contributing to this reduction.

Despite decreases in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, Honda experienced an operating loss of roughly 113.6B yen (~1.1B USD) in fiscal Q1 2021. This figure represented a year-on-year decrease of 366.1B yen (about 3.5B USD).

Despite the underwhelming fundamentals, HMC may offer an attractive discounted name for future growth. YTD, HMC has seen a dismal -13.74% return, but I suspect the shares will see this lost performance recaptured shortly as COVID disruptions soften.

HMC vs. some of its peers - TM (Toyota) and NSANY (Nissan).

Honda continues to operate as a well-established, trusted brand. With a determined focus on reducing fossil fuel consumption, Honda is firmly in the camp of auto manufacturers embracing what many folks believe is inevitable, namely the virtual elimination of fossil fuel burning vehicles. Honda reinforced this mandate when it announced it's stepping out of the coveted Formula One circuit, where the company enjoys a respected reputation.

Of course, petrol-fueled cars are far from history, and Honda is no exception. Its lofty goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 is very much in its infancy, but may prove critical to its long-term success despite the challenges this goal will pose.

Given this potential and the currently discounted price, HMC looks like an attractive addition to a diversified portfolio. As we move further into the last quarter of 2020, The Lead-Lag Report will continue to watch HMC closely.

