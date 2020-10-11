A divestment and well-timed equity raise and current great earnings power looks compelling, yet shares have baked in a great deal of good news already, perhaps too much.

Owens & Minor (OMI) has been thrown a lifeline through the COVID-19 developments after shares and the company were pressured for years by a toxic cocktail of declining sales, earnings and an overleveraged balance sheet.

As the cocktail of high leverage and dismal organic growth trends has been going on for years and naturally subdued my interest in the stock, I have noted that my last update on the stock dates about three years ago. At the time, the company announced a very large deal as it spent $710 million to acquire Halyard Health's surgical and infection prevention business, root to at least part of the problems seen in recent times.

After years of steady growth and bolt-on acquisitions, the same mantra no longer worked at the time. Even as shares plunged from $25 to $18 upon the deal announcement back in 2017, that move in itself did not create enough appeal to start initiating a position given the leverage and poor operating performance.

A Move Back In Time

Owens & Minor was a huge business with very low margins generating nearly $10 billion in sales as a standalone business in 2017, although margins were very modest with adjusted earnings coming in at $127 million and adjusted EBITDA reported at around $280 million. The 60 million shares of the company traded around $35 at the start of the year, giving it a $2.1 billion equity valuation, or close to $3 billion after net debt of $835 million ahead of the Halyard deal was included. Following the Halyard deal, which brought in about a billion in higher margins sales, the situation was getting a bit dicey. Net debt would jump to more than $1.5 billion, which, given the $360 million in pro-forma EBITDA number, looked a bit challenging.

With the company guiding for adjusted earnings around $1.80 per share, and I am stressing that these are adjusted earnings, the dividend of a dollar at the time left little room for deleveraging, as this could be very dangerous given the pressure on organic sales.

This observation has completely played out in the years following as shares have only slumped. By mid-2019, shares had fallen to just $3 and change, as a year after the closing of the Halyard deal, it was obvious that results were not pretty.

While full-year sales for the year 2018 rose 5.6% to $9.8 billion, it is evident that sales are up just half a billion in actual dollar terms, with the Halyard deal contributing more than half a year to the results. This reveals continuation of modest organic revenue declines, certainly after factoring in that the company did acquire Byram early in 2017. Despite the contribution of these deals, adjusted operating earnings fell three million to $177 million, as adjusted earnings per shares fell from $1.61 per share to $1.15 per share.

Worrying is that net debt was dead flat compared to the pro-forma number at $1.55 billion as continuation of dividends did not allow for deleveraging. This was concerning as lackluster margin performance led to EBITDA falling to about $300 million. With the company guiding for adjusted earnings of just $0.60-$0.75 per share for 2019, investors quickly lost faith with shares down to $3 that summer.

A Recovery

Shares ended the year 2019 around $5 as the company has seen a reasonable start to 2020. In January, the company announced its intention to divest the Movianto business, and in early March, the 2019 results were revealed. The numbers were not pretty with sales down 2% to $9.2 billion, as adjusted operating earnings fell to $153 million, with adjusted profit of $34 million working down to a $0.60 per share earnings number. Fortunately, the company had suspended its dividend before, actually allowing for a bit of deleveraging, as net debt has fallen to $1.44 billion, while EBITDA still came in close to $300 million. This resulted in modest deleveraging, with adjusted earnings for 2020 guided around $0.50-$0.60 per share.

With investors betting that COVID-19 could bring benefits, shares traded flat throughout the initial response to COVID-19, as the company closed the Movianto sale in June, generating $133 million in proceeds. In July, shares doubled overnight to roughly $15 per share as the company doubled the adjusted earnings guidance for the year to $1.00-$1.20 per share. This improved earnings power was very welcomed as net debt fell to $1.17 billion by the end of the second quarter, driven the proceeds of the Movianto sale.

Note that the improved earnings power actually coincided with a 24% fall reported in the second quarter (with a non-quantified impact of Movianto), which the company attributes to efficiencies and probably some lucrative orders related to the COVID-19 response. The guidance made it clear that achievements should be visible in the third and fourth quarter, with adjusted earnings year to date reported at $0.24 per share. In September, the company issued another big boost to the earnings guidance, now seeing earnings around $1.75-$1.90 per share, and furthermore, it expects strength to continue into 2021, both being very comforting.

To further end speculation on the leverage situation, the company sold 8.5 million shares at $20.50 per share in October, generating another $175 million in proceeds. This means that net debt falls to about a billion as the improved earnings power in the second half of the year should allow for further deleveraging. Furthermore, EBITDA should probably come in somewhere around $400 million according to my estimates, meaning that leverage ratios will drop very meaningfully. If correct and accounting for some further deleveraging, leverage ratios should drop to about 2 times, making leverage no longer a major concern for investors.

What Now?

Following the equity sale on the first day of the fourth quarter, shares kept rising, currently trading around $27 per share. The share count of 69 million shares values equity at $1.9 billion, or the business at $2.9 billion, as the situation looks a bit similar to 2017. 2019 sales, however, did only come in at $9.2 billion which was less than the 2017 numbers (excluding Halyard) as the company sees now declines in its business, continues to have long-term challenges and of course is dealing with reduced earnings power after the sale of Movianto.

The situation gets a bit problematic here. Essentially, the company is expected to earn about $1.50 per share in the second half of this year, for a run rate of $3 per share. Based on that number, shares look like a steal at $27. The problem is that adjusted for COVID-19 earnings trend at a dollar at best. The good news is that the company has been given an opportunity to tackle its debt load, yet it does not provide a way out to create sustainable higher earrings power.

If that is correct, valuations look high even as leverage is under control with shares now trading around 25 times estimate sustainable earnings, yet in the meantime, excess profits continue to come in, depending on the length of the COVID-19 pandemic and related to that the boost to the business of Owens. This makes the shares more than fully valued in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.