Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp (KEY) is a $171 billion asset holding company and parent to KeyBank National Association. KEY provides a wide range services to individuals and commercial clients all over the United States. The bank currently has a 1,099 branch network that offers in-person banking services throughout the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, North Eastern United States and Ohio River valley.

When I think about KEY, the first thing that comes to mind is the wide variety of businesses and expansive geographic footprint. While the bank itself is set up very similar to more regional peers (in terms of operations), it does, however, have large geographic gaps throughout its footprint.

Based on my financial modeling juxtaposed to the current valuation, I find myself taking a bullish stance on the shares. While the current valuation is of 1.0x price to tangible book value per share, I believe after the third-quarter results the shares are likely to trade closer to 1.3x per share.

While the share price could take a little time to regain lost ground, I believe the 5%+ dividend yield should more than compensate investors over the short term. In my mind, I believe KEY should trade closer to $17 per share, which would imply a 27% share price upside along with a 5% dividend.

Revenue Outlook

When reviewing the second-quarter earnings results, the first thing that pops out to me is the sizable increase in (fully taxable) net interest income. While most banks experienced compression from the first quarter into the second, KEY produced 3.8% growth. The second-quarter spread revenue was $1.018 billion relative to $981 million in the first quarter. While the NIM did fall from the first quarter into the second, the sizable increase in interest earning assets helped support the total dollars of revenue increase.

Since KEY did participate in PPP loan funding, the balance sheet experienced a sizable ballooning effect from the program. KEY generated $8 billion in PPP loans which aided the overall dollars of net interest income, but hindered the core net interest margin (NIM). With that said, PPP loans were just a factor in the overall NIM compression. It was also affected by lower loan yields and interest rates, only partially mitigated against by the compression in the interest bearing liability funding costs.

The second-quarter fee income was record breaking. Fee income came in at $692 million, up about $220 million from the first-quarter levels. While mortgage was a sizable contributor, it only made up about half of the linked quarter increase. While many people don’t know this, but KEY has an investment bank and the revenue it brought in during the second quarter was pretty substantial. Card and payments also contributed to the herculean fee income results.

When thinking about the future of the bank's revenue line, an astute investor would break out net interest income from non-interest income. While I do think that the overall margin is going to increase off second-quarter levels, I don't think overall net interest income is going to runaway to the upside. While PPP loans being forgiven should help the margin, it will lower the average earning assets. In a sense, the bank will effectively get smaller, but more profitable. Since investors typically focus on the margin, a margin increase typically carries a higher valuation.

When thinking about fee income, I have a pretty strong feeling that the record-breaking second-quarter results are likely to be surpassed in the third quarter. Mortgage continues to remain strong, as does investment banking. Any fees that the bank waived from COVID related relief are likely to be added back into the future revenue profile. On the whole, I think the third quarter will continue to show revenue growth off of the most recent second-quarter results.

Credit Analysis

When looking at the chart below, it's painfully obvious that KEY had a difficult time in the last recession. Overall net charge-offs (NCOs) were roughly double that of the average regional bank. While I think this recession is going to be swift, I do believe that KEY should have an “average” time when compared to other banks. Management is taking the correct steps and shareholders should soon see the effects.

In the second quarter, the provision expense was $482 million which compared to $359 million in the first quarter. While the provision did increase from the first quarter into the second, so did the NCOs. During the second quarter, KEY charged off $96 million in loans (or 0.36% of average loans). While not alarmingly high, it did mark an increase from the $65 million in the first quarter, or 0.29% of loans.

While KEY did have a difficult time in the last recession, I do have a more positive stance on its results this recession. As one can see from the chart above, total criticized loans have increased to a new high. From my past experience reviewing bank credit, watching criticized loans is only half the picture. The other is how well the loan loss reserve is positioned on a relative basis.

For those that have have seen my previous articles, I like to use 2.0x criticized loans to reserve levels (black line above) as a pretty standard benchmark. While KEY has historically been about 2.5x to 3.5x, it is clear that management has been proactive and funding the reserve early. While NCOs could increase slightly in the coming quarters, I feel pretty confident about the current reserve level.

Conclusion

While the overall bank is likely to generate more money next quarter, I think what really moves the shares is whether or not credit continues to hold up well. In my mind, if the NIM does bounce, that should give investors confidence about the one of the two major factors needed to have shares rebound higher. The second factor is credit soundness. While I do believe that the next quarter will show stable results, even if there is a slight credit deterioration, the provision is likely to more than cover it. If that happens, the reserve is only going to get stronger, adding to future credit soundness.

The bottom line: I believe that shares work higher over the short term as the NIM shows a rebound - likely during third-quarter results in a few days. If credit continues to look pretty solid (and I think it will), I think the bank is likely to outperform over the next twelve months.

