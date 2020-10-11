What the market sees

Before committing to an investment, I always try to understand the other part of the trade: Who is the seller? Why does he sell?

When it comes to the stock market, answering these questions requires writing a laundry list of negatives and potential consequences of first, second and third order. Some or all of these might motivate the seller.

In the case of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF), the list could be this:

Hated Monsanto acquisition: Bayer overpaid, lost its A rating, got entangled in horribly expensive lawsuits, diluted shareholders and loaded up €30B of debt, after being a very conservatively financed company and reliable dividend payer for years. Moreover, some of the Monsanto business is at risk due to stricter regulations all over the world and its margins are pressured by generic competition. COVID-19 effects mainly on the Crop Science segment, but also on Pharmaceuticals. (Consumer Health looks like a COVID-winner so far.) While the market often decides to ignore missed expectations due to the pandemic, especially when a bounce back to normal is virtually certain, this is not the case of Bayer. Sure, its businesses will bounce back once the pandemic is over, but the high debt load means that the lost cash flows in the meantime will have a huge impact on research, capital expenditures, deleveraging, growth, dividends, credit rating, and therefore debt expense and future earnings. Flattish-to-down earnings outlook after promising 10% EPS CAGR from 2018 to 2022. This will also cause a massive write-down of goodwill related to Monsanto, due to a lower growth outlook following three disappointing years. Much of this is due to the pandemic, but some also to forex, commodity prices and market share losses while Bayer waits for the XtendiMax approval. The legal situation of the Roundup lawsuits remains unclear, but certainly they will cost ~$10B at least. Roundup use is getting increasingly restricted around the world. This could severely impact Monsanto's crown jewel: the Roundup + Roundup-ready traits "razor + razorblade" franchise. Dividend cut: This causes a massive shift in the investor base. Bayer looks like it needs to raise cash. Investors might believe Bayer will need to curb R&D and growth investments and therefore reduce future growth. Right when Bayer needed it most, pharma pipeline investments are at risk. Bayer's mega-blockbuster Xarelto will lose exclusivity in 2023 in the EU and in 2024 in the U.S. Eylea will lose patent protection in 2025. The two combined make up roughly 40% of Bayer's drug sales and probably at least 50% of its segment profits. Deleveraging shifted to the right: This leaves less cash for equity holders. It impacts credit ratings and cost of debt, and therefore also future earnings. Reputational damage: Bayer had a positive brand, Monsanto is seen as evil, especially in Europe. Continuous restructuring and lay-offs could make Bayer a less attractive employer. The best talent might move elsewhere. The CEO who has done all this was just reconfirmed.

Why?

Why, for heaven's sake, did Bayer put itself into this mess?

Couldn't it simply stay where it was, with its stock at an all-time high, little debt, and a large portfolio of diversified, mostly recession-resistant businesses to support future growth?

- Actually, it could not.

Bayer certainly bought Monsanto while taking into account that Roundup was likely a shrinking business and all the related legal risks. It might not have expected such a high settlement, but it was pretty clear that there would be an overhang for years and that investor sentiment would sour in the meantime. So, Bayer was prepared for massive sacrifices.

But what is the price waiting for patient investors with elevated capacity to suffer? - I guess it is all in this graphic from the Monsanto acquisition presentation:

The future of agriculture is called "integrated solutions". If you look for alternatives to glyphosate, you quickly discover that there aren't - at least not any that could simply substitute it on today's massive scale of employment. Even environmentalists recognize that glyphosate is still better than previously used herbicides and its employment massively reduces plowing, which in turn reduces soil erosion and diesel consumption.

That said, some countries have instituted bans of glyphosate or are starting to limit its use. From an economic perspective, it is slowly but certainly becoming more of a problem than a gift to its producers. Moreover, since it is not patent protected, its price and profit margins have fallen. So, Bayer did not purchase Monsanto to own Roundup. It purchased Monsanto to get rid of it.

The only realistic way to get rid of Roundup or at least of its excessive use is through integrated solutions: A digitally steered and optimized way of employing all key elements in a way that minimizes environmental impacts and enhances yields. You can only do this if you occupy market-leading positions in all necessary technologies. And this is what the Monsanto acquisition wants to achieve.

"For instance, at Bayer we are using satellite imagery to detect disease patterns at a very early stage and give more tailored recommendations so that farmers can spray the right part of the field early on and not the entire field too late. Amongst other things, Monsanto helps farmers optimise their daily decision-making with field-level weather information so that farmers can make field management decisions with confidence. Our longer-term vision is an outcome-driven value proposition. We are not simply selling farmers seeds, traits and crop protection products but optimised field-level prescriptions to improve on-site decision-making and execution. In the future, we should be able to offer outcomes-based solutions, for example a disease or weed-free acre or maybe even a yield guarantee, to give some examples." (Source)

So, the value creation shifts from a product/quantity-based solution, to a knowledge-based solution. Ideally, this would not require any product sale but only a consultancy contract. If I can tell you how to achieve the same yield, while using far less herbicides, my advice is worth at least as much as the unsold herbicides. If Bayer had not acquired Monsanto, the first and maybe only company capable of offering such integrated solutions would have been Monsanto, not Bayer.

Bottom line

My first analysis (which can be found here) was focused on what the market sees and how market prices reflect the situation. We have seen that the market has actually been not that bearish for quite some time even after the Monsanto acquisition. It has soured only recently.

We now have written down a long list of worries and its potential consequences. Clearly, it seems there are more attractive stocks to own out there. Institutional investors don't like headline risk and permanent laggards. And Bayer looks like a stock that won't go higher for years, while delivering plenty of ugly headlines.

Following the guidance cut, the market is certain that the long-term goals will be achieved at a later point in time and their achievement itself is at risk because of the delay. Innovation costs money, and Bayer apparently needs to raise cash. Will one dividend cut be enough? Or will the pandemic force another one? Who knows.

The result is the re-rating of the equity to a lower multiple. This may partially be the result of a shifting investor base, as conservative dividend investors sold out, while value investors are still struggling to understand the opportunity. However, it certainly is partially warranted from a strictly fundamental point of view, at least for the time being.

Investing in Bayer today means to be confident in a re-rating. And a multiple expansion will only be possible if the long-term goals become more certain to be achieved. First, we need the legal settlements to be within the currently expected range (€10-12B) and to solve the issue once and for all. Second, we need sufficient cash for investments. If this requires another dividend cut, so be it. Third, we need deleveraging to make the company more resilient. Fourth, the market needs to finally see some positive consequences of the merger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.