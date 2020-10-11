Image source

The market has certainly created some interesting opportunities since the initial COVID-related panic. One opportunity I think looks quite intriguing today is in automotive servicer Monro (MNRO). The stock was destroyed earlier this year, falling by about half, and while it rebounded strongly into the summer, it is right back near its lows.

I see the decline to $39 set late in September as a good base from which the stock can rally. It has already added more than 10% since hitting $39, and I think it is a long way from being done.

To be fair, Monro has been a horrendous stock to own this year during a time when the indices have soared. Monro’s peer group has kept pace with the S&P 500, more or less, but Monro itself has been awful. However, rather than the stock being broken, I think the market is being too pessimistic, and I see Monro as a buy.

COVID is a setback, not a death knell

Monro obviously needs people to drive in order for their cars to need servicing. The shutdown conditions we had in the US – and to some extent, still do – were certainly a huge headwind for Monro, which is why the stock has struggled this year. However, we can see below that perhaps it isn’t as bad as the share price would have you believe.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue grew steadily each year into fiscal 2020, which ended just as the pandemic was taking hold in the US. This sort of growth is highly attractive, because it is meaningfully-sized, but also fairly predictable. This sort of expansion is what many investors look for, including me, so Monro ticked the boxes there.

The pandemic, however, has reset some of that growth, which isn’t surprising, but is no less detrimental.

Source: Investor presentation

Above we can see the impact on Monro’s business earlier this year, showing comparable sales getting crushed in April, although they improved markedly into the summer. We’ll get a read on fall comparable sales when Monro reports second-quarter earnings in about two weeks, but the point of the above slide is to show the magnitude of the damage the company suffered in the initial panic. However, with more and more people back on the roads in a normalized capacity, particularly as schools are back in session physically in many parts of the country, Monro should have much better comparable sales to report. Thus, I’m expecting a negative comparable sales number for FQ2, but nothing like what we saw in FQ4 and FQ1.

The decline in comparable sales doesn’t just hurt the top line, however, as lower comparable sales tend to impede progress with margins as well.

Source: Investor presentation

Again, the idea is to illustrate the power of comparable sales on earnings, not necessarily to focus on the first quarter, as it was highly unusual to say the least. Here, however, we can see the strong interaction between earnings and comparable sales, as the entirety of the decline (and more) in FQ1 was due to deleveraging from comparable sales.

The reason this is important is because if I’m right about comparable sales for FQ2, we should see earnings that are much closer to normalized, rather than continuing to see crisis-mode declines in earnings. That giant pink column showing the loss of earnings from comparable sales should be much smaller in FQ2, and thus, Monro should be back on its way to some sort of normalized earnings sooner than later. Given where the stock is today, I think that’s more than good enough.

A weak valuation is your friend

The very interesting thing is that Monro is expected to see what amounts to normalized earnings next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This makes logical sense to me as driving habits should be close to normal into fiscal 2022. That should theoretically lead to normalized volumes for Monro, and it should be able to get back on its prior growth track.

However, shares trade at just 21 times fiscal 2022 earnings, and while I get that those earnings are ~18 months away, I think seeing the end of the pandemic panic is pretty clear at this point, so valuing the stock like we don’t know whether the company will pull through this or not is overly pessimistic. Besides, the stock is cheap enough today that I think it is a buy even if it doesn’t return to normalized earnings as quickly as I believe it will.

Indeed, Monro’s five-year average forward PE is 30, and we are at 21 today. That leaves a lot of room for error when it comes to valuing the stock, and for context, if we were to see 30 times fiscal 2022 earnings, the stock would be trading for $63. That’s a long way up from here, and keep in mind that Monro was close to $80 when the year began, so it isn’t like it needs to carve out new highs to create returns for shareholders.

Monro is facing unprecedented challenges in its business, but we should see much better comparable sales and earnings numbers when the company reports in a couple of weeks, and with the valuation where it is, Monro is a strong buy. Downside should be quite limited considering the forward PE ratio, but upside potential is huge. Risk/reward, then, strongly favors the bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MNRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.