Image: El Penon Source: Yamana Gold Presentation.

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) announced preliminary second-quarter results on October 7, 2020. It was an excellent production quarter at record-high gold and silver prices.

The gold price has reached a multi-year high at $1,924 per ounce during the third quarter (Silver was about $24.35 per ounce).

Cash increased over $145 million in Q3, and the company decided to raise by 50% its yearly dividend to $0.105 per share effective in Q4. We will talk about it in detail later in this article.

The investment thesis has improved quite a lot since last year, and I believe the gold and silver miner is now a solid choice for a long-term investment. The logic of such a recommendation is quite simple.

Yamana Gold has reduced its net debt from $1.71 billion in 4Q'17 to now about $6.2 billion and is currently paying a dividend yield of 1.7% effective in the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, I have to remind all that it is essential to trade short term a minimum of 30% of your AUY holding to take advantage of the volatility, which has recently reached a critical level with the coronavirus pandemic.

Future prices of gold and silver are the main catalysts when it comes to investing in AUY.

As I have explained in my recent article about Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND), the gold price has reached technical exhaustion signs after reaching an all-time high of $2,069.21 on August 6, 2020.

The TA pattern for gold is relatively simple to describe. The long-term pattern is called a Cup and Handle, and we are still progressing into the second handle.

The graph below has been adjusted for inflation. It is crucial to adjust for inflation when exploring a reliable TA pattern using an extended period of five, ten years, or longer. The "handle" is the retracement part of the double-top event around $2,080.

The retracement expected in such a pattern is between 10% and 20% (from $2,070 per oz,) which would be a range of $1,860 to $1,650.

We have already retraced about 10% on September 26-28. However, a reasonable retracement would push the price of gold below $1,750.

While the gold price dropped already corrected significantly, I still think we may experience more downside despite the sharp increase on Friday. Then, be cautious here.

AUY outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

AUY has performed well compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). We can see that Yamana Gold has mostly outperformed GDX since April.

Data by YCharts

Production Analysis

1 - Production details

Production in gold was significantly lower year over year, as we can see below. The company produced 201,772 Au Oz and 3,040,341 Ag Oz, as shown in the chart below.

Below is the gold production per producing mine in 3Q'20. The quarter was highlighted by excellent operational performances from Jacobina, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, and Minera Florida, all of which exceeded planned production targets.

Note: The production per gold equivalent ounce does not include the pre-commercial ounces from Barnat (~13,000 Au Oz), which are included in the gold production above for the Canadian Malartic mine.

Production of gold equivalent was 240,466 ounces, up less than 1% compared to the same quarter a year ago and 31% sequentially.

Revenue estimated for the third quarter should be around $462 million (give or take $5 million,) in my opinion, based on $1,924 for gold and $24.35 for silver.

As we can see in the graph above, revenues are back above $450 million despite some important divestitures in 2019.

As a reminder, Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A., and the company sold on April 15, 2019, the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil to the Swedish Lundin (OTCPK: LUNMF).

2 - The company continues to lower its net debt. Cash is now $470 million, up over $145 million sequentially.

We can see that the company has significantly increased its cash position in 2020. Net debt is down to an estimated $620 million now. It is excellent for the long term. Reducing debt should continue to be a priority for the company.

3 - The company revised guidance again for 2020

Guidance has been revised again this quarter from 890K Geos to now 915K GEOs. An increase of 2.8%. Yamana Gold has produced 646K GEOs for the first nine months of 2020, which means that we should expect a Q4 gold equivalent production of 265K-270K GEOs.

Conclusion and technical analysis

The third-quarter results will be strong, and I expect the stock to react positively to the news. We cannot be sure, and it will depend mainly on the gold price at the release time. Let me say one word about the new dividend policy. The dividend will be adjusted quarterly.

Furthermore, as the Company has established a policy of representing the dividend on a per GEO basis, with the objective of maintaining the dividend at between $50 to $100 per GEO, this increase positions the dividend at the high end of the range at $100 per ounce. The Company notes that as its cash flows and cash balances increase, its dividend will rise correspondingly as a percentage of cash flows and commensurate with increasing cash balances from cash flows and sources that supplement cash flows. The Company will continue to reflect its dividend both on a per share basis and on a per ounce basis.

It is not vital to enter the details, and we know already that gold miners are not paying a large dividend and probably never will. We can expect a dividend yield within a range of 1.5% and 2.5%, which is quite reasonable (Do not forget about Canada's withholding tax is 25%.)

Finally, the company announced that the stock would be trading on the London Stock Exchange, LSE. I do not think this news will change much to the fundamentals.

Yamana Gold Receives Approval of Admission to the London Stock Exchange; Common Shares Set to Begin Trading on October 13th

Technical Analysis

AUY was forming a symmetrical wedge pattern until Friday. The resistance was $6.00, and the support was $5.65.

As you can see above, AUY crossed resistance (breakout) and closed at $6.17. The new support is now $6.00, which is also the 50 MA. The new resistance is estimated at $6.50, assuming that the new pattern is an ascending channel.

I recommend selling about 30% of your position around $6.50 and then wait for the next move. However, it is perhaps safe to wait until AUY retraces below $5.80-5.60 to accumulate again.

If the gold price can continue its momentum and reach $1,975-1,985, we could trade as high as $7.

