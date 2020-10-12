Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 4, 2020

22 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 17 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, October 2nd, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

Markets rebound strongly as 22 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was +1.25% (up from -3.39% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+2.70%), followed by Global Allocation (+2.17%) and Real Estate (+2.05%), while the weakest lowest sector by Price was New York Munis (-0.61%), followed by California Munis (+0.21%) and Investment Grade (+0.22%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

17 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 3 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.05% (up from -2.42% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (+3.96%), Commodities (+2.86%), and Convertibles (+2.36%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (-0.71%), New York Munis (-0.32%), and California Munis (-0.28%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The highest premium sector was Taxable Munis (+3.01%), while the sector with the widest discount was MLPs (-26.27%). The average sector discount is -8.55% (up from -8.83% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+1.51%), while Real Estate (-1.47%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.29% (up from -0.92% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score was Taxable Munis (+0.71), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.25). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.36), followed by Convertibles (-1.22). The average z-score is -0.45 (up from -0.55 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields were MLPs (20.74%), Global Allocation (10.76%), Limited Duration (9.48%), Emerging Market Income (9.24%), and Real Estate (9.16%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.68% (down from +7.76% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust GUT -10.45% 7.81% 97.94% 1.6 -0.13% 5.15% Gabelli Multimedia GGT -5.82% 13.71% -3.17% -1.8 -2.28% 3.59% OFS Credit Company Inc OCCI -5.11% 23.45% -21.86% -0.7 -6.15% 0.00% Gabelli Equity GAB.PK -5.00% 11.86% 0.80% -1.2 -0.78% 4.15% Cohen & Steers Total Return RFI -4.21% 7.85% -4.38% -1.3 0.41% 4.84% Principal Real Estate Income Fund PGZ -4.18% 12.44% -26.52% -2.2 -2.84% 2.70% Nuveen NY Municipal Value NNY -4.08% 3.37% -0.40% 0.2 -4.13% -0.20% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc PSF -3.60% 7.24% 2.56% -1.0 -2.11% 1.36% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd WIA -3.29% 2.92% -12.36% -0.9 -3.43% 0.22% DNP Select Income DNP -3.09% 7.70% 18.02% -1.1 -0.78% 1.82%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp. OXLC 6.91% 18.12% 18.88% -0.6 6.18% 0.00% Special Opportunities SPE 6.12% 9.19% -8.96% 0.3 -1.52% -3.61% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC ECC 5.98% 11.19% 0.47% 0.7 6.32% 0.00% PIMCO Municipal Income III PMX 4.67% 4.74% 6.30% 0.1 4.20% -0.36% FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 Term FTHY 4.59% % 1.03% 0.0 5.10% 0.34% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust XFLT 4.50% 11.92% -4.43% -0.6 5.25% 0.31% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund NMCO 4.49% 5.85% -2.11% -0.3 4.55% -0.23% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II BMEZ 4.46% 5.03% -7.17% 0.0 6.74% 1.64% Mexico Fund MXF 4.46% 6.98% -15.36% 2.8 3.51% -3.27% PIMCO Income Opportunity PKO 4.24% 9.78% 6.10% -0.6 5.00% 0.83%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information, as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term NHA -53.8% 0.013 0.006 0.74% -0.81% 0.5 234% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term EHT -33.3% 0.03 0.02 2.51% -2.84% -0.4 161% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 TCW Strategic Income TSI -28.3% 0.0906 0.065 4.68% -0.80% -0.1 39% 9/16/2020 9/29/2020 Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 JHB -22.2% 0.0315 0.0245 3.27% -4.57% -1.3 25% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term JEMD -10.7% 0.0375 0.0335 5.19% 0.92% 0.8 123% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 JHancock Income Secs JHS -9.3% 0.205 0.1859 4.83% -3.45% 1.4 25% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 JHancock Investors JHI -8.5% 0.3778 0.3455 8.71% -7.14% 0.0 29% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Tri-Continental TY -7.2% 0.2824 0.2622 4.02% -12.89% -0.6 34% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Templeton Global Income GIM -4.6% 0.0152 0.0145 3.26% -13.33% -0.4 137% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Royce Value Trust RVT -3.8% 0.26 0.25 7.75% -14.85% -1.4 6% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR -3.4% 0.0145 0.014 3.80% -7.53% 0.6 157% 9/1/2020 9/9/2020 MFS Multimarket Income MMT -3.3% 0.04354 0.04211 8.76% -7.09% -0.3 57% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Sprott Focus Trust FUND -2.1% 0.1093 0.107 7.16% -15.54% -1.3 11% 9/2/2020 9/14/2020 Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc ERC -0.6% 0.0939 0.09336 10.37% -11.33% -1.1 68% 9/25/2020 10/13/2020 Wells Fargo Util & High Inc ERH -0.5% 0.07233 0.072 7.14% -0.62% -1.5 45% 9/25/2020 10/13/2020 Wells Fargo Inc Opp EAD -0.4% 0.05668 0.05648 9.11% -11.74% -0.5 78% 9/25/2020 10/13/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc MGF -0.3% 0.02938 0.0293 7.55% -2.71% 0.8 29% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income MIN -0.1% 0.02856 0.02853 9.15% -6.03% -0.3 28% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust FTF 1.4% 0.0765 0.0776 10.84% -6.53% 0.1 53% 9/18/2020 9/29/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income MCR 1.5% 0.05825 0.05911 8.74% -6.88% -0.2 51% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income EFT 1.6% 0.061 0.062 6.22% -13.20% -0.5 101% 9/1/2020 9/22/2020 MFS Special Value MFV 2.0% 0.04323 0.04411 10.01% 1.73% -0.7 27% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income DDF 2.4% 0.054 0.0553 8.14% -7.39% -1.2 40% 9/1/2020 9/17/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income CIF 2.6% 0.01884 0.01933 9.87% -2.08% -0.3 59% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term EFL 2.8% 0.036 0.037 5.05% -2.01% 0.4 98% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc DEX 2.9% 0.0513 0.0528 7.14% -9.49% 0.3 50% 9/1/2020 9/17/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund VCIF 3.8% 0.026 0.027 3.26% -17.52% 0.5 89% 9/8/2020 9/17/2020 Federated Premier Municipal Income FMN 8.0% 0.05 0.054 4.51% -5.65% 1.4 95% 9/10/2020 9/22/2020 The India Fund Inc IFN 9.5% 0.42 0.46 11.10% -15.07% -1.2 -1% 9/10/2020 9/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Emrgng Mkts Domestic Debt EDD 10.0% 0.1 0.11 7.90% -17.24% -0.8 32% 9/18/2020 9/29/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income TEI 12.4% 0.0355 0.0399 6.48% -16.40% -1.2 90% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt MSD 12.8% 0.0975 0.11 5.26% -16.98% -1.3 31% 9/18/2020 9/29/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF 12.9% 0.031 0.035 7.14% -9.12% 0.6 77% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents PIMCO August Coverage And Shareholder Report Update (Sep. 28)

Alpha Gen Capital presents PIMCO Gives Investors Another Scare (Sep. 28), Fund Spotlight: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities - This New Fund Looks Attractive (Sep. 28)

Double Dividend Stocks presents BlackRock Science And Technology Trust: Tech Monthly Payer, 12% Dividend Growth (Oct. 2)

George Spritzer presents JCE Looks Attractive Here With A 7.2% Distribution Yield And A 9.4% Discount (Sep. 26)

*Nick Ackerman presents KIO: High-Yield, High-Risk 'Dynamic' Credit Fund (Sep. 28), FFC: Providing Attractive Monthly Income, Yielding 7.46% (Sep. 29), EOS: A Covered Call Fund That Has Been On Fire (Sep. 30), CSQ: An Attractive Monthly Paying Fund With An 8.37% Yield (Oct. 1), ETG: Consistent Dividend Payer At A Wide Discount (Oct. 1), BUI: Sheltered From The Storm (Oct. 2)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 20, 2020 (Sep. 29), Closed-End Fund 'Quality' Report: September 2020 (Sep. 30)

Trapping Value presents RA: Real Assets But Fake Yield (Oct. 1)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: An 'October Surprise' Doesn't Change The Market Outlook (Oct. 3)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Should Investors Change Course Because Of The POTUS Diagnosis? (Oct. 4)

