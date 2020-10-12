However, one issue of concern must be recognized and dealt with by both current and potential investors.

The company's portfolio of current and future therapeutics in association with world-class partners bodes well for continued breakthroughs in the fight against cancer.

Background

On October 12, 2019, I published my second in a series of articles that focused on companies that, in my opinion, had the potential of becoming what every investor hopes for and dreams of, namely a ten-bagger. The price on the publication date was $19.74. At today's level of $37.50, we have achieved a nearly 100% return on our investment.

As I wrote in my initial article, Genmab A/S (GMAB) specializes in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

The company has launched or will shortly launch the following products:

Daratumumab - In partnership with Janssen Biotech, Inc., which is a unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), for the treatment of multiple myeloma (launched), for AL Amyloidosis (Phase 3), and for non-MM blood cancers (Phase 3).

Ofatumumab - In partnership with Novartis Pharma AG (NVS), for the treatment of Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (Phase 3), and for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (launched).

Teprotumumab - In partnership with Horizon (HZNP), under a license from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (launched).

Genmab's proprietary products for the treatment of cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, solid tumors, hematological malignancies are in various phases of trial ranging from Phase 1/2 to Phase 2. Partners in these efforts include Seattle Genetics (SGEN), AbbVie (ABBV), and BioNTech (BNTX).

Additionally, there are currently 10 partner-owned products that incorporate Genmab's innovation in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma with ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) , haemophilia A with Novo Nordisk (NVO), non-small-cell lung cancer (Janssen Biotech), acute myeloid leukemia (Janssen Biotech), relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (Janssen Biotech), solid tumors (Janssen Biotech), advanced cancers with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Parkinson's disease with H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY).

Finally, the company has currently about 20 active partnered and proprietary programs in pre-clinical stages.

Recent Highlights

On June 10, 2020, Genmab announced a collaboration agreement with AbbVie valued at up to almost $4 billion to develop Genmab's three antibody product candidates to treat cancer. AbbVie will make a $750 million upfront payment to Genmab, and could make up $3.15 billion in potential payments for development, regulatory and sales milestones. Genmab is further eligible to receive up to $2 billion in option exercise and success-based milestone payments.

On August 12, 2020, the company's Q2 2020 earnings call specifically discussed two important updates. According to President and CEO, Jan van de Winkel:

... in late June, we along with our partner, Seattle Genetics announced that the innovalTV 204 trial of tisotumab vedotin for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer had met its primary endpoint with a 24% confirmed overall response rate and a median duration of response of 8.3 months. We very much look forward to discussing these results with the FDA and the potential for the first BLA submission for one of our proprietary therapeutic candidates, this would be an important milestone in our Company's history.



Our landmark AbbVie collaboration was also one of the most anticipated events of the year for Genmab. Genmab and AbbVie will be equal partners working together to jointly make all strategy, clinical development and commercialization decisions for three Genmab bispecific antibody therapies Epcoritamab, DuoHexaBody-CD37 and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 as well as potential novel differentiated cancer therapies, including Epcoritamab with the ultimate goal to bring differentiated new potential therapies much faster to cancer patients.

On September 23, 2020, Genmab announced that it is collaborating with InSysBio, a Moscow-based Quantitative Systems Pharmacology company, for GEN1042, a bispecific agonistic antibody for solid tumors. The key of the collaboration is to develop a quantitative system pharmacology model that allows exploration of the relationship between dose, schedule, and tumor response in patients treated with this agent.

InSysBio has developed internal tools and software facilitating the process of model development. Genmab and BioNTech are jointly developing GEN1042 using the DuoBody technology.

Financials

The company's quarter-end results presentation can be seen here. This $24 billion market cap company is in excellent financial shape. Based on an exchange rate of DKK/dollar of $0.16, 2020 first-half revenues were $1,014 billion, compared to $218.4 million during the prior-year period. This $796 million, or 365%, increase was primarily driven by the upfront payment from AbbVie and higher Darzalex royalties. Operating income was $730 million, compared to $18 million achieved during the first half of 2019.

Fully diluted EPS for the first six months of 2020 came to $8.88 versus $0.41 during the first half of 2019.

Genmab's revised guidance for 2020 now projects total revenues of $1,456-1,552 billion and operating income of $832-928 million.

Its balance sheet results appear equally impressive. Price/Book stands at a modest 8x, while the company's equity ratio stood at 86% as of June 30, 2020.

Legal dispute with J&J

On September 23, Genmab announced that it is involved in a legal dispute with Johnson & Johnson concerning royalty payments from sales of the multiple myeloma med Darzalex. The companies have commenced binding arbitration on two matters under their license agreement. First, whether Genmab is required to share Janssen's royalty payments with Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) which contributed the enzyme technology enabling subcutaneous administration. Currently, Janssen pays a mid-single digit percentage royalty to Halozyme. Janssen has begun to reduce its royalty payment to Genmab by what it argues to be Genmab's share of Janssen's royalty payments to Halozyme for Q2 2020.

The arbitration will also decide the duration of royalty payments to Genmab, whether they should expire in 2030, when the majority of Genmab's patents expire, or in 2035, when Janssen's patents for Darzalex injections expire.

Summary

Obviously, the above-described dispute with Johnson & Johnson could have important short- to medium-term consequences. Until this issue is decided by a New York arbitration court, this uncertainty may have a depressing influence on the price of the stock. An analysis by Jefferies Financial suggests that an adverse ruling might shave up to 25% off the current value of Genmab stock.

What to do? The time by when a decision may be forthcoming is an unknown, at least to me, as well as to some high-level legal minds whom I have asked. Therefore, I would recommend that for those who have entered this investment 15-20 points ago, a partial liquidation might be a prudent strategy at this point, thus playing with house money. I would strongly urge you to reenter this investment to 100% once a decision has been made, whether at that point we can repurchase the shares at a meaningful discount from current prices, or even if the decision is favorable, at current or higher levels. The key issue is that the current unknown will have been decided.

For those investors who currently do not own the stock but who are intrigued by Genmab's track record and future potential, I would recommend a wait-and-see strategy, since it is unlikely that a major upward move in the stock is possible at this point in time.

I continue to believe that Genmab belongs on my list of high-return-potential candidates. The current issue with Johnson & Johnson is a bump in the road that, in due course, will be a distant memory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.