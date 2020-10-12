Not a lot changed in the messaging relative to the prior Investor Day event, but relative to today's discounted stock price, Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) multi-faceted growth outlook seems significantly more compelling to me. Going forward, key catalysts include the launch of BAM's flagship fundraising, which should boost the asset management earnings growth runway. On the other hand, its global scale and liquidity also leave BAM particularly well-positioned to be opportunistic as new investments arise globally.

From here, BAM has a clear growth runway toward achieving $110 in overall NAV/share by 2025. Thus, current valuations offer investors an attractive entry opportunity into a high-quality name with a range of positive growth levers ahead.

A Low Rate Environment Beneficiary

If you believe a low-interest-rate environment is here to stay, BAM is a good bet. In my view, allocations toward real and income-generating assets should continue to increase in the current interest rate reality, and thus, the rate outlook is key for the future scale of the business.

Not only does it stand to benefit from industry-wide tailwinds, but BAM is also unique in that it already holds a substantial legacy balance sheet of real assets and has an operating focus skewed toward real asset funds (vs. financial asset funds for most managers). BAM's business has also changed considerably in recent years, with an improved product shelf and greater distribution capability, both of which bode well for its ability to capture future growth opportunities.

Fundraising Cycle Underpins the $100bn Target

BAM's most recent round of fundraising for its flagship funds totaled $56.5bn (significantly higher than the $27.0bn raised in its previous round). One key difference was that this round included a credit strategy offering - a direct result of the Oaktree acquisition last year. Expect more of the same going forward - BAM guided towards nearly double its fundraising in its next round of flagship funds, with the target now raised to ~$100bn in total funds raised.

In line with the $100bn flagship fundraising target, the fee-related earnings (FRE) margin outlook also appears quite compelling at 55-65%. Other notable 2025 targets include $510bn in fee-bearing AUM (13% CAGR), $2.6bn FRE (15% CAGR) and a projected 16% annualized return on management's plan value.

The growth runway could prove even more extensive - management's 2025 targets do not fully factor in upcoming initiatives, which will drive growth beyond 2025. This includes secondary funds (~$25-50bn opportunity), impact funds (~$50-100bn opportunity), technology funds ($50-100bn opportunity), and insurance ($100-200bn opportunity). In my view, the range of growth drivers cited is favorable not only from a growth perspective but also in that it diversifies BAM's exposure into areas such as indefinite-life and recurring asset management fee revenue streams.

Carried Interest Offers Compounding Potential

While the core focus remains on fundraising as a growth driver, I think it's worth pointing out that even in a scenario where fundraising is impacted, investors still gain from cash inflows related to carried interest on recently launched funds (post the ~5-year lag between fund launch and cash flow realization).

The scale is significant - BAM expects to realize ~$20bn in carry from existing funds alone in the medium term. Plus, the cash flow is generated from a diversified pool of >70 funds, with no one fund contributing >15% of expected realized carry. The following sensitivity analysis of the forecasted carry profile is case in point, illustrating a substantial cash flow profile in even the most pessimistic scenario.

Balance Sheet Strength is a Key Advantage

BAM's record liquidity position benefits investors on several fronts, mainly in that it allows management the leeway to execute on its contrarian investment philosophy through the downturn. Per management, the current environment has opened up significant opportunities to deploy its dry powder, which bodes well for the earnings outlook. Plus, the company remains exceedingly well-capitalized, and access to debt markets remains wide open, presenting ample opportunity to refinance at more favorable rates.

As of 2Q20, BAM had a debt-to-capitalization ratio of <20% at the corporate level, with almost all of the debt within the business lying within the entities that BAM manages. In other words, recourse to BAM is very limited, offering investors ample downside protection. Corporate borrowings currently total ~$8bn, with mainly long-dated maturities - ~$7.6bn of debt is only due post-2025.

Undervalued Relative to the Growth Runway

The short-term catalyst to unlocking further upside in BAM stock lies in its ability to achieve its fundraising targets, in my view. In such a scenario, BAM's NAV per share would rise materially, and using very reasonable ~25x fwd multiple on 2025 fee-related earnings guidance, the value from the FRE earnings stream alone stands at ~$65bn (~$70/share). Coupled with growth in invested capital net of liabilities of $64bn (~$40/share), this would imply a path toward $110 in overall NAV/share by 2025 and a ~16% CAGR from the current stock price.

Now, even though these numbers are likely to embed some degree of optimism, the optionality offered by excess cash flow generation over the next five years represents additional upside - for instance, via share repurchases or higher dividends. In any case, relative to BAM's current stock price of ~$35, I think investors stand to be very well rewarded over the medium term. Downside risks include NAV erosion due to macro and broader market headwinds, a more challenging office leasing backdrop, as well as adverse shifts in financing conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.