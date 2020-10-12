20 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips Likely To Deliver 22% Annual Returns Over The Next 5 Years

In this video article I show exactly how I found these hyper-growth blue-chips, how I confirmed their quality and safety, how I constructed a diversified and prudently risk-managed SWAN portfolio.

These 20 companies have a 1.6% yield, 16.4% CAGR analyst long-term growth consensus, are 14% undervalued, and analysts expect them to deliver 22% CAGR total returns over the next five years, 5.4X the returns of the S&P 500.

Fortunately, quality blue-chips for any goal, need and risk profile are always available at reasonable to attractive valuations, if you know where to look.

The S&P 500 is climbing back into bubble territory, now 35% overvalued and analysts expect very weak 4.1% CAGR long-term returns from stocks.

The market is starting to act exuberantly again with stocks now almost recouping their recent -10.2% intra-day peak lows.

Stocks have rallied almost 8% since bottoming on September 23rd, once again pushing the broader market into bubble territory, though not as bad as we saw on September 2nd, at the most recent market high.

On September 2nd, the S&P 500 was 49% historically overvalued

Today S&P 500 is 35% historically overvalued

Expected 5-year returns on S&P 500 are now back down to 3.1% CAGR

Stocks are now trading at some of the highest valuations in 20 years, surpassed only by the Tech bubble

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The same pandemic & economic recovery that the market is counting on to drive stocks higher, is also what Moody's latest baseline 2030 economic forecast thinks could cause a lost decade for stocks, with -14% total returns equating to -1.6% CAGR returns over the next nine years.

S&P 500 Rolling Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Moody's baseline forecast is based on 10-year yields returning to much higher levels, not seen for the last 10 years.

Long-term interest rates will steadily increase from 2021 onward, with the 10-year rate reaching 4.1% by 2030. Unless there is significant compression of the equity risk premium, the fundamentals will then weigh on values over the decade." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Moody's is the most pessimist forecast I've seen, with JPMorgan estimating a 44% probability of slightly negative returns over the next five years, but modestly positive returns over the next decade.

RIA Chief Strategist Lance Roberts expects about 2% to 3% CAGR returns from the S&P 500 for the next 10 and 20 years.

(Source: Lance Roberts, RIA)

My S&P valuation model is not as pessimistic, estimating

1.7% current yield + 6.4% CAGR long-term EPS growth (mid-range of 20 years and probability-weighted analyst consensus) -4.2% CAGR 10-year valuation drag = 3.9% CAGR total return potential over the next 10 years (90% probability)

This is the most portfolio and accurate forecasting tool ever decided, which is why it's what almost all asset managers use including BlackRock, Vanguard, Ritholtz Wealth Management, JPMorgan, Brookfield, Oaktree Capital, and Chuck Carnevale's EDMP (earnings determine market price).

Of course, just because stocks are not likely to experience a lost decade doesn't mean short to medium-term returns are likely to be good.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $130.14 -20% 26.7 25.2 63% 48% 2021 $166.22 28% 20.9 23.8 27% 40% 2022 $190.41 15% 18.3 19.6 11% 15% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $156.08 22.3 35% 2.62 2.35 1.69% 2.06%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, Ed Yardeni, JPMorgan, Multipl.com)

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -35.5% -85.5% -64.1% 2021 -17/2% -14.2% -10.7% 2022 -2.6% -1.2% -0.9% 2025 23.1% 4.1% 3.1%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

The bottom line is that post-pandemic

the blue-chip economist consensus, Federal Reserve and Congressional Budget Office expect the economy to recover

causing 10-year Treasury yields (long-term interest rates) to rise to 2% to 4.1% (2.5% consensus)

forward PE on S&P 500 will likely contract significantly, back to its 10 to 20-year average of 16.5 to 17.5

weighing on long-term market returns which are likely to be about 66% below their historical levels and 75% less than what we saw in the past 10 years

But there is good news, for anyone hoping to avoid very weak returns that could potentially jeopardize your long-term financial goals.

Something Great Is Always On Sale...If You Know Where To Look

My fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale, aka SA's "Mr. Valuation" likes to say "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." This means that regardless of how overvalued the S&P 500 gets, quality companies, for any goal, risk profile, and time horizon, are always available at reasonable to attractive valuations.

(Source: Ploutos) data as of September 30th

On September 30th

the median return on US-listed stocks was -15%

44% of US stocks were in a bear market

66% of US stocks were down for the year

In this monthly installment of "How to Build The Ultimate SWAN Portfolio" I wanted to show how you can safely and easily construct the ultimate hyper-growth SWAN retirement portfolio, harnessing the fact that great deals are available regardless of what the S&P 500 is doing.

Finding Attractive Priced Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips In This Market Bubble

This video walks you through, step-by-step how I screen for the best blue-chips to fit the needs of any kind of investor, in all market and economic conditions.

For those who prefer a written explanation, I begin with The Dividend Kings Master List of 471 companies, including:

All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

All 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 3/3 excellent management quality/dividend cultures, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

Step one is screening for all reasonable to attractively priced companies, meaning fair value or better.

55 potential reasonable buys (color-coded blue in the DK Research Terminal)

81 potential good buy or better (color-coded green in the DK Research Terminal)

This is the same process that Chuck has used for 50 years as an asset manager, to minimize valuation risk.

Step two is to select for only 9/11 or higher blue-chip quality companies.

Dividend Kings Rating System

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 2.5% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

9/11 quality blue-chips: 55 companies

10/11 SWAN quality companies: 31

11/11 Super SWANs: 10

Next, we focus on dividend/balance sheet safety, selecting for 4/5 or 5/5 dividend safety.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

4/4 above-average dividend safety: 29 companies remain

5/5 very safe dividends: 61 companies remain

6 non-dividend paying growth stocks remain

Next, I consider a company's credit rating which is designed to estimate long-term bond default risk.

(Source: S&P)

Which is highly correlated with long-term bankruptcy risk, since a company that defaults on its debt almost always files for Ch 11 and common stock owners get wiped out.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)

all remaining 946 companies are investment-grade or effectively investment grade (bond investors who know the rating guidelines for each industry lend to a company at BBB long-term rates)

It's from this list of 96 high-quality, reasonably to attractively priced blue-chips, SWANs, and Super SWANs that we can then find the best hyper-growth stocks that long-term investors can safely buy in today's broader market bubble.

The Best Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips Long-Term Investors Can Safely Buy In This Market Bubble

The 20 fastest-growing blue-chips that are reasonably or attractively priced right now are, in order of fastest long-term analyst growth consensus

From these 20 names we can construct a diversified and prudently risk managed portfolio using the following risk-management guidelines.

These are the guidelines I've been fine-tuning over seven years as an analyst with the input from colleagues with over 100 years of collective asset management experience.

The Ultimate Hyper-Growth Blue-Chip Retirement Portfolio

Company Sector Weighting Yield Consensus Long-Term Growth Rate Discount To Fair Value 5-Year Consensus Return Potential Probability Weighted Expected Return Amazon Consumer Discretionary 7% 0.0% 36.0% 26% 25.0% 18.9% JD.com Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 0.0% 30.5% 3% 17.3% 13.0% Universal Display Technology 2.5% 0.3% 28.6% 28% 24.8% 18.6% Tencent Holdings Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 0.2% 26.0% 7% 20.9% 15.7% Alibaba Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 0.0% 25.0% 26% 22.3% 16.7% Applied Materials Technology 7% 1.4% 20.1% 3% 19.5% 14.6% Insperity Technology 2.5% 2.2% 15.0% 13% 15.8% 11.9% LCI Industries Consumer Discretionary 5.5% 2.5% 15.0% 13% 12.2% 9.2% Polaris Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 2.5% 15.0% 20% 17.4% 13.1% Carlisle Companies Industrial 7% 1.6% 15.0% 17% 14.9% 11.2% L3Harris Technologies Industrial 7% 1.9% 14.5% 12% 17.4% 13.1% Anthem Healthcare 7% 1.3% 14.5% 9% 17.1% 12.8% Tyson Foods Consumer Staples 7% 2.9% 15.0% 6% 20.3% 15.2% Bristol-Myers Healthcare 7% 2.9% 12.0% 33% 26.2% 19.7% SEI Investments Finance 7% 1.3% 12.0% 7% 16.1% 12.1% Apogee Enterprises Industrial 2.5% 2.9% 12.0% 47% 20.5% 15.4% Wabtec Industrial 3.5% 0.7% 9.0% 27% 14.7% 11.0% Cigna Healthcare 6% 0.0% 10.1% 21% 16.6% 12.5% Cullen/Frost Bankers Finance 7% 4.1% 10.0% 20% 9.6% 7.2% American Equity Investment Life Finance 4% 1.0% 10.0% 14% 12.40% 9.30% Average 100% 1.5% 17.3% 18% 18.1% 13.6%

The average or equally weighted fundamentals on this portfolio are incredibly impressive.

Average Fundamentals For These 20 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips

1.5% yield vs. 0.5% Nasdaq

17.3% CAGR long-term growth consensus, almost 3X that of the S&P 500

18% discount to fair value

18.1% CAGR 5-year analyst consensus return potential vs. 4.1% CAGR S&P 500 (4.4X the market's returns)

13.6% CAGR probability-weighed expected return vs. 3.1% CAGR S&P 500 (4.4X as much as market's expected return)

When we factor in the weightings applied to ensure good diversification and prudent risk-management we get the following fundamental stats.

Weighted Fundamentals For These 20 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips

1.6% yield vs. 0.5% Nasdaq & 1.7% S&P 500

16.4% CAGR long-term growth consensus, almost 3X that of the S&P 500

14% discount to fair value

22.2% CAGR 5-year analyst consensus return potential vs. 4.1% S&P 500 (5.4X market's expected return)

16.7% CAGR probability-weighed expected return vs. 3.1% CAGR S&P 500 (5.4X as much as market's expected return)

If these 20 companies, which represent 6 of the 11 sectors, grow as expected and return to fair value over the next five years, analysts expect this portfolio to deliver 22.2% CAGR total returns, almost 5.5X the S&P 500's consensus expected return.

On a probability-weighted basis, accounting for the probability that stocks don't return to fair value over 5 years and a 20% to 40% probability that analysts are wrong about how fast these companies will grow (according to Lynch, Templeton, and Howard Marks) this portfolio is expected to deliver about 17% CAGR total returns, also smashing the market by 5.4X.

Over the very long-term, you can expect a 1.6% yielding portfolio with 16.4% CAGR growth to deliver about 18% CAGR total returns, approximately double the market's historical returns.

yield equal to the S&P 500 and 3X that of the Nasdaq

superior long-term growth

superior valuation

2X the market's very long-term expected total returns

Hyper-Growth SWAN Portfolio Quality, Safety, Historical Return, Volatility & Future Risk Analysis

Turning The Hyper-Growth SWAN Portfolio Into An Ultra-SWAN Hyper-Growth Retirement Portfolio

In the above video, I showed how the quality and safety of this portfolio is exceptional, as seen by

average quality score: 9.7/11 blue-chip vs. 9.7 average aristocrat

average safety score: 4.7/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average aristocrat

average FCF payout ratio 26% vs. 56% safety guideline

average debt/capital 30% vs. 41% safety guideline from rating agencies

average A- stable credit rating = 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk

= 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk the average return on capital: 79% (82nd industry percentile) = very high-quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt

= very high-quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt 16.4% CAGR total returns since 2015 vs. S&P 500's 11% (Market always correctly weighs the substance of a company according to Ben Graham and superior quality companies tend to outperform the market)

Both qualitative and objective quality metrics say these are some of the world's highest quality (and fastest-growing) blue-chips.

7 Proven Ways To Beat The Market Over Time

(Source: Ploutos) data as of September

The fact that this portfolio outperformed over the last five years, is no surprise since this portfolio combines many alpha factors that historically beat the market over time.

dividend growth (21% CAGR over the last five years, in-line with EPS and free cash flow)

quality

momentum (though some are currently in a bear market)

Hyper-Growth SWAN Rolling Returns Since 2015 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Over the last five years, all the data available due to when BABA joined the NYSE, this portfolio has smashed the red hot S&P 500 in virtually all rolling time periods. The 5-year returns are within 10% of the 22% CAGR total returns analysts expect from this portfolio over the next five years, returns the S&P 500 is almost certain to not match.

But SWAN or "sleep well at night" designation only applies to the quality and safety of these companies, it has nothing to do with short-term volatility.

Volatility...will offer the true investor more chance to make intelligent investment moves. He can be hurt by such volatility only if he is forced, by either financial or psychological pressures, to sell at untoward times." - Warren Buffett

The cost of that historical outperformance is higher volatility relative to the S&P 500

it captured 113% of the S&P 500's downside since October 2014

it captured 126% of the upside

18% average annual volatility (about average for a 20 company portfolio)

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Back in March, this portfolio fell 38% vs. the S&P 500's 34%, the dividend aristocrats 35%, and high-yield/low volatility blue-chips 40%.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan's economists expect this portfolio to outperform the S&P 500 by wide margins when the economy is doing well.

But in the 20% to 25% probability even of a double-dip recessionary bear market it's expected to fall about 27%.

If you can't personally stomach such volatility then, as Buffett warns, you could convert volatility risk into fundamental risk by selling during a downturn, when fundamentals remain firmly intact.

The goal of prudent risk management is to avoid becoming a forced seller for financial or emotional reasons at all costs.

Market timing, including forced selling, is the 2nd biggest retirement dream killer in history, behind insufficient savings (76% of retirement goals are a function of savings rate).

This is where prudent asset allocation combines with a diversified blue-chip portfolio to create what I call Ultra-SWAN retirement portfolios.

Since 1945 when stocks fall bonds go up 92% of the time. For those 8% of times when bonds and stocks fall together (such as mid-March's global margin call) cash is the stable asset that you can use to fund expenses to avoid realizing short-term losses.

(Source: UBS)

You can estimate an appropriate asset allocation for your needs by using historical bear market decline data such as what UBS shows in the above table.

So now let's see how we can combine the various alpha factors of this Hyper-Growth SWAN portfolio with bonds/cash to create an Ultra-SWAN portfolio that best meets your individual needs.

75/25 Stock/Bond Allocation (Jeremy Siegel's New Default Recommendation For Most People)

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

This portfolio, despite being 25% cash/bonds still managed to outperform the S&P 500 by 1.5% CAGR over the past five years, while delivering 13.5% annual volatility vs. the S&P 500's 14.8%.

It captured 83% of the market's downside and 98% of the market's upside and thus fell significantly less during the March pandemic crash.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In every single market decline of the last five years, this portfolio was slightly less volatile than the S&P 500, suffering a 29% peak decline in March vs. a 38% decline for the 100% stock version of this portfolio.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Whereas the 100% version of this hyper-growth SWAN portfolio is expected to fall 27% in a double-dip recession this 75/25 Ultra-SWAN Hyper-Growth portfolio is now expected to fall 1.3% less than the broader market, about 20%.

superior quality + faster-growth = superior long-term returns even with 25% cash/bond allocation

slightly lower volatility

Such is the power of prudent portfolio construction which, if you have the right tools, takes a few hours but can pay rich dividends for decades, leading to superior financial results and a rich retirement.

But what if 20% potential downside is too much for you personally? In that case you need to use a more conservative asset allocation.

50/50 Stock/Bond Allocation (As Conservative As I Recommend In Today's Low-Interest Rate Environment)

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

This 50/50 stock/bond portfolio managed to outperform a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio, the old retirement gold standard by 3% annually over the past five years, with slightly less volatility over time. It captured just 82% of the 60/40's downside and 111% of its upside.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

It outperformed a 60/40 portfolio in every market downturn of the last five years, including falling 21% in March, vs. 24% for a 60/40 and 34% for the S&P 500, 35% for aristocrats, and 40% high-yield/low volatility stocks.

The 100% stock version of this portfolio saw a 38% peak decline in March so by using a prudent allocation to cash/bonds we were able to cut volatility in half during the most terrifying period for stock investors of the last decade.

THIS is what I mean by sleep well at night, managing volatility to tolerable levels that allow you to remain disciplined and avoid panic selling and thus realizing paper losses unnecessarily.

What about future volatility risk? Here too we see the power of prudent asset allocation to reduce volatility to suit your personal risk tolerance.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In the 20% to 25% probability of a double-dip recession

the 100% stock version of this portfolio is expected to fall about 27%

the S&P 500 22%

a 60/40 portfolio 15%

this 50/50 Ultra-SWAN Hyper-Growth portfolio just 13%

And as I explained in the video, analysts expect this 50/50 hyper-growth SWAN portfolio to generate about 8% CAGR long-term income growth vs. 6.4% CAGR for the S&P 500 and 6.9% CAGR for the dividend aristocrats.

Superior long-term income, strong long-term returns, and low volatility? That sounds like a fantastic potential hyper-growth oriented retirement portfolio to me.

But what if even a 13% future decline is too much for you to handle? Then let's crank up the conservatism to 11 and look at the most conservative portfolio JPMorgan and most asset managers recommend for their clients.

20/80 Stock/Bond Allocation (As Conservative As JPMorgan Recommends Any Retiree Gets)

Graham recommended owning at least 25% stocks

Vanguard recommends even the most conservative retirees own 30% stocks

No asset manager recommends owning less than 20% stocks

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Compared to Vanguard's most conservative asset allocation recommendation, 30/70 stock/bonds, this 20/80 Ultra-SWAN Hyper-Growth Portfolio basically matched the benchmark's 5.4% CAGR returns but with 1.6% less annual volatility over the last five years.

It captured just 57% of the 30/70's downside and 80% of the upside. It delivered adequate total returns with just 4% annual volatility, despite owning some very high volatility companies (OLED's 15-year average volatility is 59%).

How impressive is 4% average annual volatility?

Bonds over the last 15 years have been the least volatile asset class in the world with just 3% average annual volatility.

This portfolio delivered superior returns relative to more conservative benchmarks while delivering just 1% higher annual volatility relative to 100% bond portfolios.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In every market downturn of the last five years, it outperformed a 30/70 portfolio (and a 20/80 portfolio as well), and delivered volatility so small that no prudent long-term investor would have lost a wink of sleep.

In March, when the global economy was in lockdown and stocks plunged 34% in a month (on March 16th stocks fell 13% in a day, the 2nd biggest decline in US market history), this portfolio fell just 9.7%.

In the scariest stock market in a decade, this Ultra-SWAN Hyper-Growth Retirement Portfolio didn't even suffer a correction.

THIS is what I mean by prudent risk management for your needs. You can't avoid a portfolio decline when panic grips Wall Street, but you can control the volatility you'll experience.

What about future risks? According to JPMorgan the SWANiness of this portfolio is even more impressive when we consider its economists short and long-term risk scenarios.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

According to JPMorgan in a 20% to 25% probability double-dip recessionary bear market

100% stock version of this portfolio falls 27%

S&P 500 falls 22%

30-70 portfolio falls 7.7%

this Ultra-SWAN 20/80 Hyper-Growth SWAN portfolio falls just 5.3%

IF we get an unprecedented second bear market in a single year, then this portfolio is expected to experience a mild pullback, not even a correction.

If the Fed puts the US economy into a mild 2001 style recession due to a sustained inflation spike then

100% stock version of this portfolio is expected to fall 9%

the S&P 500 8%

a 30/70 portfolio 4%

this Ultra-SWAN Hyper-Growth portfolio just 3.3%

Let that sink in for a second. In the event of two recessions and market corrections, JPMorgan estimates that this portfolio would fall between 3% and 5%.

Those are literally bond-like volatility from a portfolio that's expected to deliver 3% CAGR long-term income growth and approximately 4% CAGR long-term total returns vs. 0% to 1% CAGR bond returns most asset managers expect for bonds over the next decade and -1% to 6% for stocks.

The point is that by combining quality companies screened for your specific needs with prudent diversification and risk management with appropriate asset allocation you can create the perfect portfolio for your needs.

And all this literally takes about 3 hours to do if you have the right tools.

Bottom Line: Even In A Market Bubble Great Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips Are Always Available At Reasonable To Attractive Valuations

There are only five things that prudent long-term investors ever have to focus on.

the quality and safety of their companies (the fundamentals) appropriate risk management for their needs (diversification and sensible asset allocation) starting yield of your portfolio (or yield on cost) long-term expected growth sensible valuation

Literally, these are the ONLY five things that will determine 91% of the total returns you experience over time. Short-term stock market moves, current events, rampant speculative/bubbles in tech stocks, elections, etc., can be ignored if your five fundamentals are rock solid.

I don't make such a bold claim flippantly but after almost seven years of studying the market as a data and evidence-driven fundamental quant analyst.

In this video article, I've shown how AMZN, JD, OLED, TCEHY, BABA, AMAT, NSP, LCII, PII, CSL, LHX, ANTM, TSN, BMY, SEIC, APOG, WAB, CI, AEL, and CFR represent 20 of the best hyper-growth blue-chips you can buy today at reasonable to attractive valuations.

I showed precisely how you can weight these companies to create a diversified and prudently risk-managed Hyper-Growth SWAN portfolio. A portfolio that analysts expect to deliver 22% CAGR total returns over the next five years, 5.5X more than the S&P 500 is expected to deliver.

Most importantly, I showed how to transform this SWAN Hyper-Growth Portfolio into an Ultra-SWAN retirement portfolio through three different cash/bond asset allocations.

That includes a 20/80 stock/bond allocation that is expected to see just 3% to 5% peak declines in the next recessionary bear market or correction, according to JPMorgan.

To make informed long-term decisions about your savings you need to consider

the present fundamentals of the companies you're considering buying (the best available facts)

the past returns of the portfolio you're considering building (over 10+ years the market will confirm the quality of your potential portfolio with 90% certainty)

the past historical volatility of your potential portfolio (to ensure its SWANiness meets your risk profile)

the future growth forecasts for your companies and portfolio (to maximize the chances of earnings sufficient dividend growth and total returns to meet your needs)

the future volatility of your portfolio, stress-tested under plausible risk scenarios from some of the world's best asset managers and economists

When you make your investment decisions based on facts, the best available data, and time tested strategies backed up by decades of empirical research from reputable institutions, you never have to pray for luck in order to achieve your financial goals.

Rather you can simply trust the five fundamentals that drive 91% of long-term total returns and ensure long-term success as long as you have sufficient savings, time, and discipline to let your portfolio work hard for you so that one day you don't have to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, JD, OLED, TCEHY, BABA, AMAT, NSP, LCII, PII, CSL, LHX, ANTM, TSN, BMY, SEIC, APOG, CFR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own AMZN, JD, OLED, TCEHY, BABA, AMAT, NSP, LCII, PII, CSL, LHX, ANTM, TSN, BMY, SEIC, APOG, and CFR in our portfolios.