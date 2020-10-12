Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is a biotech that continues to shine because of several products in its pipeline. Despite the high stock price, I still believe that the company will continue to trade higher in the coming years. MRTX849 holds value on its own, but another drug known as sitravatinib, is also already seeing massive success in the clinic. What I like about this biotech is its alternate approach to targeting certain types of cancer. MRTX849 holds itself more as going after oncogenic KRAS G12C type of cancer. KRAS G12C is a member of the RAS family of oncogenes. The goal is to disrupt KRAS signaling that occurs, which allows the cancer to spread. On the other hand, sitravatinib is a multi kinase inhibitor. The ability to target multiple pathways provides a semi-broad approach to treating certain types of cancer patients. With both of these development products in mind, plus a few others, I believe that Mirati still has a way to create additional shareholder value.

A Look Into Multi-Kinase Targeting And Delivering With Solid Results

The most recent data readout comes from a phase 2 open-label study which used sitravatinib in combination with Opdivo to treat patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. However, this particular study had reported on a cohort that was precise in that these were patients who:

Had previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy

Checkpoint inhibitor naive - meaning no prior treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor

Urothelial carcinoma is a type of bladder cancer. Matter of fact, it is the most common type of bladder cancer. The cancer itself starts to develop in the urothelial cells that line inside the bladder. This is also a good market opportunity to go after. The global urothelial cancer drugs market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2023. The problem with this cancer is that it causes roughly 165,000 deaths per year worldwide. The first-line treatment option for these urothelial cancer patients is a checkpoint inhibitor alone. Well, what's the problem with that? The issue is that monotherapy checkpoint inhibitors and other single agent therapies only obtain a relatively low response rate. The goal here with this phase 2 study was to see if adding in sitravatinib along with Opdivo (checkpoint inhibitor drug) could improve upon the response rate for these patients. Well, there is good news in this regard. When the data was updated at the cutoff date of July 30, 2020, it was noted that 40 patients were evaluable for a response. It was shown that there was an objective response rate of 37%. As you can see right away, combining sitravatinib with Opdivo improved the response rate. Where typically monotherapy checkpoint inhibitors only get a response rate of somewhere around 20%. This may not seem like much, but a 17% improvement is pretty substantial. This proves the multi-kinase targeting which sitravatinib provides. With roughly 75% of patients not responding to monotherapy of checkpoint inhibitors, it is good to see that combining a multi-kinase inhibitor with a checkpoint inhibitor provides a boost in response.

Additional Shot On Goal Targeting "Undruggable Target"

Mirati Therapeutics has another promising program it is working on. This involves the use of the KRAS G12C inhibitor drug known as MRTX849. The KRAS mutation of oncogenes (mutated genes) is part of the RAS family. The RAS family of genes are responsible for signaling and controlling cell growth. The purpose of MRTX849 is to target the mutated KRAS oncogene in a variety of cancers. This is not a bad target, because it said that about 25% of all human cancers occur from a RAS mutation. Therefore, being able to target the KRAS oncogene using MRTX849 might be highly probable. The thing is that scientists have known about this target for years, but has been tough to treat. Thus, it was coined for many years as the "undruggable target". The drug MRTX849 is being explored in the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL study treating second-line patients with advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutation. Thus far, the program is early in nature and still needs a lot of work. They have started to use several dose levels starting from 150 mg and working higher. Mirati believes that it can potentially move forward and settle on the 600 mg dose twice daily of MRTX849. Out of 12 evaluable patients, the data was as follows:

Partial responses observed in 3 out of 6 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients

Partial response in 1 out of 4 colorectal cancer patients

no responses with 2 of the appendiceal patients

Thus far, Mirati Therapeutics is continuing to run a few cohorts in the phase 1/2 trial as follows:

Single-agent use of MRTX849 in a phase 2 registration arm for 2nd line or 3rd line NSCLC patients

Study combination of MRTX849 in combination with Keytruda in 1st line NSCLC patients

Single agent MRTX849 and in combination with EGFR inhibitor Cetuximab for 2nd line colorectal cancer patients

Still a long way to go, but I would say that preliminary data from the NSCLC patients is the most encouraging data. The response rate noted above for colorectal cancer is not yet solid. If a boost in dose can improve this specific cohort, then there might be a chance to move forward. Regardless, I view the NSCLC data as being a good point to work off of for Mirati.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Mirati Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $645.7 million as of June 30, 2020. The reason for the influx for the cash on hand is because the company had a public offering in the beginning of 2020. Back in January of 2020, it sold a total of 3.07 million shares of its common stock at a price of $97.50 per share. The total amount raised from this offering was around $324 million. This added a good amount of cash, but the biotech should be in good shape because it has an alternate method of tapping into additional cash if it needs to. This falls on a sales agreement that was made on July 2, 2020. From time to time, it is allowed to sell common stock for an aggregate offering price up to $200 million. This is a good thing, because it provides another way to raise cash when necessary.

Risks To Business

The first risk would be the MRTX849 drug that is being explored in several studies. Preliminary data was encouraging with a few patients evaluated, but additional patients will need to be added to be sure that the drug works. There is no guarantee that each and every cohort will continue to achieve clinical success. The good news is that the cohort dealing with the NSCLC patients was encouraging with 3 out of 6 patients achieving a response. Even if MRTX849 succeeds only in targeting patients with NSCLC with the KRAS mutation that would still be a large enough market to be considered a big win. Getting good results in colorectal cancer would be an additional bonus. As far as sitravatinib for the treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma is concerned, data continues to trend better as the study goes on. The key is to evaluate the duration of response as time goes on. However, the objective response was 37% which is far greater than the average observed with checkpoint inhibitor therapy alone at 20%. The risk here is whether or not the FDA will have them run a larger study with additional patients. There is no guarantee that the same response will be observed with a larger patient population. In the phase 2 open-label study there were only 40 patients evaluable for a response. It is likely that a late-stage study may require 200 or more patients. Not only that, but could also require a comparator in the study to truly determine if the sitravatinib combination holds up against a checkpoint inhibitor alone.

Conclusion

Mirati Therapeutics has a decently sized pipeline of a few drugs. Sitravatinib at the moment looks like it is in better shape based on the most recently reported data in treating patients with urothelial carcinoma. With MRTX849, I feel that the NSCLC data was the best out of the bunch. The colorectal cancer indication is also being explored, but the 3 out of 6 response rates observed in the NSCLC patients is more encouraging. There is a catalyst that investors can look out for coming up in October 2020 at The Triple ((EORTC-NCI-AACR)) conference taking place. Mirati is expected to present additional monotherapy results from its phase 1/2 KRYSTAL study in colorectal cancer and NSCLC. This is a risky event as well. However, these data readouts are only indicated for monotherapy MRTX849. As I highlighted above, MRTX849 is also being explored in combination with other drugs like Keytruda to treat for 1st line NSCLC patients and then cetuximab for 2nd line colorectal cancer patients. It's possible that the combination studies may yield superior data over the monotherapy studies. The readouts of the combination studies are anticipated in 2021. That means there are a few catalysts that investors have to look forward to in the coming months.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.