Hess Corporation (HES) announced more discoveries off the cost of Guyana from a partnership where Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the operating partner. Production has now begun from the first platform and now is running around 85M BOED to the partnership. There is a startup compression issue to be resolved before the platform produces at the 120,000 BOED capacity level.

Even with the current challenges Hess noted that the partnership contributed 22,000 BOED net to Hess during the second quarter. Based upon some initial results, this partnership focusing on offshore Guyana has the potential to increase production roughly 10% on average each year for the next decade. The beginning of the production (right now) is likely to be more lumpy as there is no established production before fiscal year 2019. Therefore every milestone or challenge will significantly affect corporate growth. But as more partnership production becomes established, then each additional platform will have less effect on the partnership (and Hess Company) production.

There has been some delay in the government approval of the third platform. But that delay should now be resolved with the disputes from the election settled and the new government sworn in. Most politicians love to spend money and the steady stream of discoveries promises to produce a lot of revenue for the government to spend in the future.

In fact on September 30, the partnership announced that indeed the government has now approved a third platform. Naturally the partners will now order the relevant infrastructure parts needed for production in order to begin production in 2024. The third platform will have a capacity of 220,000 BOED. Investors can probably plan on a proposal for the Guyana government to approve a fourth platform over the next few months.

In the meantime, shareholders can look forward toward ever more cash flow coming from the new Guyana discoveries. Should some of the original schedules hold, the partnership could be producing as much as 750,000 BOED by 2026. But the uncertainty is shown by a lot of guesses with a wide variation from that figure. Nonetheless, the second platform with a capacity of 220,000 BOED should be delivered towards the end of 2021.

For those investors adding up the production, those three platforms total 560,000 BOED of which Hess is entitled to 30%. Currently, the company is planning on that production sometime in 2024. Therefore the production of Hess Corporation will grow significantly as the partnership continues to add platforms. Depending upon the price of oil and the relative profitability of this production, either the second platform (likely) or the third platform should firmly make the partnership self funding and cash flow positive. Much will depend upon the price of oil over the next few years.

Hess Corporation now has the possibility that production will double over a roughly five year period just from the expanding share of the Guyana production. Cash flow should grow faster than production because these discoveries have lower costs than current Hess production. Overall, this provides plenty of long term capital appreciation potential for Hess shareholders.

Source: Hess Corporation Investor Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 2020.

Once the infrastructure is in place, this Guyana partnership will have extremely low cash production costs that should continue to lower the corporate average cash costs in the future.

Probably the major risk is the influx of cash to the government of Guyana. That much new cash could destabilize the government. Guyana is a very small country with a population of less than 1 million. This amount of money can be a tremendous asset to an impoverished country if properly spent. Hopefully the leaders are taking notes on what happened to Venezuela with the aim of not repeating those missteps.

In the meantime, Hess can look forward to a decade of production growth even if the partnership never made another discovery. As partnership cash flow builds, then the pace of development should also speed up. That could mean the Hess Corporation will become a takeover candidate in the future.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) could save a fair amount of costs with one less partner to contend with in the future. A company the size of Exxon Mobil has a long history of "buying" reserves to replace production. Those with a long memory may remember that the last significant acquisition was Interoil (IOL) in Papua, New Guinea for its natural gas reserves. An accretive acquisition of Hess could easily be a future possibility.

Source: Hess Corporation Investor Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 2020.

In addition to the production from the Guyana project, Hess is a partner in other offshore projects. Offshore projects often continue during downturns. Many of these projects are long lived and planned well in advance. Therefore they tend to continue under some rather hostile circumstances.

The good news is that offshore projects often have relatively cheap cash production costs per barrel and therefore cash flow even during times like the current atmosphere when commodity prices are weak. Many times these big projects benefit from weak supplier costs during a period of lower industry activity. Most of all the completion of these large projects often assures an increase of cash flow at a time that cash flow is badly needed.

Adequate profitability will probably depend upon higher average pricing over the life of the project. A hedging program will help achieve adequate pricing. But most of the time, even without hedging, these offshore projects often achieve at least a satisfactory profitability at some remarkable prices.

Source: Hess Corporation Investor Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 2020.

Overall, the Hess portfolio places Hess in the very rare industry position of being able to grow. Oftentimes, companies that can grow during a downturn like the current one can often gain some low cost advantages from weak supplier prices that last the life of the project. As shown above, clearly Hess management aims to maximize any possible cost advantages during a downturn. Low project costs are a competitive moat that will last a very long time.

Source: Hess Corporation Investor Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 2020.

The partnership with Exxon Mobil gives Hess unrivaled access to credit markets. Those discoveries make adequate liquidity "a piece of cake" compared to many companies in any industry during this downturn. The reason is that Exxon Mobil found a lot of oil that will have below industry average costs to produce.

Therefore Hess will have the liquidity to meet any partnership needs until that partnership turns cash flow positive. Now the Bakken was supposed to generate profits to help minimize lending. The Bakken does generate cash flow. But the coronavirus demand destruction rendered the profits generation "out of order" for the time being.

Hess has been raising cash to fund the partnership requirements through various means. The latest announcement was the sale of an interest in the Gulf of Mexico for about $500 million that should close by yearend. That sale should probably meet cash requirements to first oil of the second platform. The first two platforms together should produce in excess of 300,000 BOED. That level of production will sharply reduce or eliminate the partnership need for cash.

Summary

Hess has a lot of major projects in various stages. Cash flow from several of these projects will help the company get through the current downturn. Anyone with the accomplishments of the partnership with Exxon Mobil has no worries about liquidity. What Hess needs to do is budget the future cash flow wisely. Management appears to be up to that challenge.

The success of the Exxon Mobil partnership will probably make Hess a takeover candidate at some point. The events of the last few years have muted the response to discoveries that normally would send the stock price of an oil company like Hess soaring on visions of an incoming cash flood. Investors should count on industry insider to spot a bargain. One way or another, the stock price of Hess Corporation will be appreciating as the Exxon Mobil partnership continues to make progress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HES XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor (or a lawyer), and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.



I may buy more HES without any further notice.