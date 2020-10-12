As incurred debt and dilution have limited the upside quite a bit already, I feel that quite a bit of optimism has been baked in already here around $15.

Liquidity and equity issues will save the company for a while, yet a real solution has to come from resolving COVID-19, as speed is of the essence.

While the first ships are back into operation, the situation still looks very dire with COVID-19 cases up again in important end-markets.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) continues to face very harsh times for obvious reasons. Despite the fact that the business has been in turmoil for little over half a year, the situation does not appear hopeless, although time remains of the essence.

Early in April, I noted that liquidity was arriving during stormy weather. At the time, the company raised half a billion in fresh equity at just $8 per share, but moreover, attracted $4 billion in new debt financing, albeit at low-double digit percentage rates.

Thesis

To get a feel for the turmoil which Carnival was facing just a month after the real outbreak of COVID-19, at least on the financial markets, I looked at the 2019 performance to get a grasp of the "base-level" performance.

The company generated $20.8 billion in sales in 2019, on which it reported operating profits of $3.3 billion, and net earnings of $3.0 billion, or $4.32 per share, with some 692 million shares outstanding.

It had an expense base of $17.5 billion last year, including a very fixed $2.2 billion depreciation expense, but other expense categories are at least somewhat flexible, including fuel, food, tours, commissions. The problem is a very asset-intensive asset base with ships valued at $38 billion on its books, offset by $11.5 billion in short- and long-term debt, although this number increased to $16 billion if customer deposits are included as well.

With the capital raise and mostly the debt financing providing $5-6 billion in proceeds, the company obtained vital breathing room, although it came at the expense of some dilution and higher interest expenses. Nonetheless, it was noteworthy that a business which earned more than $4 per share in 2019 was trading at just $8 a quarter after that book year ended.

While I noted that cruising is far from a vital function in the economy, especially in such a crisis, I recognized that shares represented just a $5 billion valuation at the time, while the book value stood at $25 billion. That was, in essence, the market saying that the value of the ships (at $38 billion) was inflated about 100%.

It was hard to tell if that was and is correct, and of course, depended largely on the outcome of COVID-19. If the company survived with the expensive liquidity being provided, it certainly would create a cheap stock, yet all cards were and still are on the table, including shareholders being wiped out.

What Happened?

Since the initial capital raise, things remained dire, as Carnival Corp. was calling for extended pauses of its operations. In fact, in the summer, it already paused operations until October for many of its franchises, and now this has been extended to 2021 for some.

In August, another 100 million shares were sold at $14 per share, and a month later, initial operations were re-started in Italy and, to a smaller extent, in Germany. The company is furthermore selling less-efficient ships, thereby lowering the cost base and generate cash.

While the talk about cost-savings measures looks promising, just like the 2021 booking numbers, we have to look at the cold, hard facts, represented in the third-quarter results which were released in October. While the company reported an adjusted loss of $2.4 billion on $0.7 billion in sales in the second quarter, this loss narrowed to $1.7 billion in the third quarter on zero sales. This kind of progress is impressive, certainly as the first ships are operating again.

By the end of the third quarter (ending on the final day of August), Carnival Corp. has bolstered its cash balances to $8.2 billion. Debt has ballooned to $24.9 billion, of which roughly $6 billion of short-term nature, making that net debt has risen to $16.7 billion, up steeply compared to the year before despite the equity issues and ships being sold. What is really painful is that the company still has a commitment to ship purchases, having spent $1.9 billion so far this year on ships, while the sale of ships only brought in $271 million so far.

By now dilution has kicked in, as the third quarter share count comes in close to 775 million shares, while the book value has dropped to $19 billion as a result of continued losses, as the ships are now valued at $37 billion on the balance sheet. To tackle the continued big cash burn, the company has sold another 23 million shares at $15 and change during in the month September, generating $352 million in proceeds. Of course, there was the equity raise in August as well, and I peg the share count close to 900 million shares here!

Note that this represents 30% dilution in the time frame of essentially half a year, as the proceeds are not even sufficient to cover the cash burn, as is evident by continued increases in the net debt load. Furthermore, the cash burn is still seen at $770 million in the third quarter, that is on a monthly basis!

What is promising is that cash burn rate is expected to fall to $530 million in the fourth quarter, but it includes proceeds from some ships being put back into operation, as this could be under pressure again with COVID-19 cases being up again. Nonetheless, the $530 million cash burn rate is comforting as it gives come guidance, although it implies losses around $6.5 billion a year if no action happens.

While liquidity (although a lot of debt is due in the coming year as well) looks comforting, and it seems evident that Carnival Corp. can bet on a potential recovery in the coming, let's say, six months, the situation should not last longer. In any other case that operations cannot be back in near-full swing after spring of next year, the situation simply becomes very challenging.

The only good news is that bookings look relatively solid, so that might indicate that if COVID-19 is somewhat "resolved", investors and the company might look forward to a "normal" scenario very soon.

What Now?

Truth be told, I consider shares of Carnival Corp. more like a call option, even as they still represent a great deal of value here at $15 per share - in fact, nearly $14 billion. The reality is that there are a lot of moving factors here, and the outcome for the company and its shareholders depends largely on the progression of COVID-19, of course. Of course, the situation is manageable if a vaccine arrives quickly, as quick testing could provide some avail as well. Potential developments, such as a 30-second test, makes cruising particularly interesting, as you are essentially joining a group with hundreds or thousands of people in an isolated session for a week, or even longer.

Even if a vaccine arrives, "COVID-19" still has an impact, and that is not just increased costs related to hygiene but also the economic impact, which will undoubtedly hit the business hard, as was always evident in "normal" recessions. Of course, there is no solution just yet with regard to COVID-19, and in the meantime, we continue to have the continued cash burn, only in part offset by very severe dilution.

Quite frankly, I believe that the current situation remains very uncertain, as I am surprised to see shares having doubled from the levels at which they stood in April. After all, six months later in time, the situation is still far from under control even as the very first ships are resuming tours again. For now, the situation remains one of continued uncertainty, losses and dilution.

With Carnival Corp. essentially earning little over $4 per share in 2019 in good conditions, it is very evident that the situation will not be seen anytime soon. Even if the company could magically report similar results as it did in 2019, dilution alone limits the potential earnings numbers to about $3 per share at this point in time, as continued dilution is only in the works this way.

This and the big loss reported so far this year mean that the balance sheet is taking a huge beating as well. Furthermore, I would like to note that in the "base" year of 2019, shares only traded around the $40 mark towards the end of the year.

If that valuation and logic is correct, 30% dilution already means that a $40 valuation in 2019 translates into a similar valuation of just below $30 per share. Furthermore, the company will incur multi-billion cash losses, quite easily $5 per share as well.

If this calculation is realistic, I peg the equivalent valuation around $25, perhaps $30. With shares at $15 here, that seems to suggest quite some optimism in my eyes (with the upside being somewhat limited), certainly as the cash burn will continue, as my biggest concern is that there is no quick solution in sight in the coming months.

