Summary

New Found Gold is one of the top-performing gold stocks year-to-date, up 150% since its August IPO.

The company is exploring its massive Queensway project in Newfoundland, with drill results to date suggesting the possibility of a high-grade discovery.

However, at a current market cap of $340 million, the valuation is getting ahead of itself for a pre-resource company.

Based on this massive run-up and valuation no longer being attractive, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here.