Holiday content has also been on Netflix’s radar after seeing initial recent success, and last week’s deal for the “Elf on the Shelf” franchise could easily tie into its animation goals.

Netflix has seen animated content do extremely well for it, especially in 2020, where overall, animated features have done very well for the streaming industry (in part due to the pandemic).

Most studios will, on average, release around two of three animated films a year, as these types of films take much longer to produce, making a heavier output harder.

The streamer has discussed plans to ramp up its animated offerings to include six original films a year, which, if successful, could be as big of a gamechanger as past.

(Image Credit: Netflix)

Let’s just start with the obvious - if Netflix (NFLX) sets out to do something, there is a very strong chance it will succeed. Now, it may not always succeed to the high levels the company sets for itself or succeed as it relates to traditional standards, but by the measures that matters to investors, it does the job.

So, while Netflix’s next goal is lofty, it’s also just the latest “impossible” goal the streaming leader has set for itself. More than that, though, it is one that should resonate across the film industry as a warning that the streaming leader has a new target in mind - animation.

First, as always, though, some background.

During an recent interview with Variety, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos spoke on a number of interesting topics, but the one that caught a lot of people’s attention was his thoughts on animated features. Simply put, he wants to ramp it up - to an absurdly high level.

That said, it may seem absurd now, but remember when Netflix first got into original films? Many weren’t sure what to make of it because this was by nature (at the time) a TV company, and the only movies it had were ones it acquired from other studios. Over time though, it bulked up, and whether it was through exclusivity deals (i.e., Adam Sandler) or homegrown originals or additional (but now first-run) acquisitions, the catalog grew.

I also think it is important to pause here for a second though, as investors really do need to remember the success with the above. The Adam Sandler deal has not only benefited Netflix, it’s benefited Sandler immensely, and taking movies such as The Cloverfield Paradox and Annihilation (both off Paramount’s hands) effectively started the “screen to stream” leap that is now becoming more frequent.

It just goes to show what happens when Netflix puts its mind to something.

With animation though, admittedly, this seems like a high mark.

“Our animation ambition right now is not just to step up and be as big as someone who’s doing it today - we’re on a path to be releasing six animated features a year, which no major studio has ever done, on top of the very healthy slate of animated series.”

Let that sink in for a second, because six animated features a year is not an easy goal. Most studios will, on average, release around two or three, with occasionally some years being a bit higher, but it is a hard pace to keep up. Even with multiple studios working under the bigger parent company, you just don’t consistently see it happen.

The reason isn’t even that shocking - it’s just that these movies take time. Hand-drawn (2D) animation was always a long process, and the jump to 3D CGI has only extended the length of the project. And I know Netflix has seemingly unlimited resources, but this would require a significant investment that should, on the surface, give shareholders a little bit of pause.

Then again, Sarandos had an answer for that as well:

The way we think about those things is not to say, ‘Well, how do we do it like someone else has done it?’ Because no one’s ever really done most of these functions at the scale that we’re doing, and the only way you could do that is to have a really trusted team, who will make decisions and take them seriously and own them.”

And he’s not wrong - most of what Netflix has done had previously not been attempted. That’s what makes Netflix Netflix. It’s that boundary-pushing level that has allowed it to jump so far ahead of the pack (to the point others may never catch up).

Still, with the constant spending and overall financial churn these types of big-swing projects entail, I wouldn’t just blindly embrace the belief Netflix will 100% succeed. Then again, there’s also the quantity versus quality argument that comes into play, which probably isn’t lost on investors.

(Image Credit: Netflix)

Yes, Netflix has high standards, but let’s also be honest, Hubie Halloween is not winning any prizes come award season - which is also the point. It’s what I was referring to earlier about the varying levels of success - the film very much falls into the “eye of the beholder” category. Some films are designed for the award race (that Netflix desperately wants to dominate), and some films are designed simply because the team knows audiences will watch them.

Again, see Hubie Halloween and all of the collected works of Adam Sandler since 2015.

And that takes us back to animation, because just as Netflix saw something with The Sandman, it's likely seen the same thing with this genre of content. As pointed out by Forbes, the two most popular movies on Netflix in 2020 have been Despicable Me and The Angry Birds 2 - with Despicable Me actually dwarfing all other films in terms of longevity on Netflix’s daily top rankings chart, and when that film cycled off the platform, it was The Angry Birds 2 that flew to the top.

(Image Credit: Universal)

You look at that, paired with the success of SVOD “screen to steam” animated features like Trolls: World Tour and Scoob! and you can begin to put together a pattern. Netflix clearly saw it already, which is why was not surprising that it began to lay the groundwork. Last week, the company announced it had won the rights to the Elf on the Shelf franchise for both live-action and animated content... potentially falling into one of those “six slots” earmarked for animated features.

The holidays are a big driver for many networks, and you can see the importance of this to Netflix. Case in point last year, when it introduced Klaus. The Christmas-themed flick was also its first original animated film. The result instantly put it right there among the top originals of any type on the service.

While I don’t personally buy into the “two-minute metrics” that magically translated into 30 million household views worldwide in its first month for the movie, I do buy that film hit the mark with audiences. Again, holiday films traditionally do very well for most networks, but this one also had the benefit of being written and directed by Sergio Pablos - the same writer who was behind Despicable Me.

Kind of a fun full-circle moment there, right?

Klaus, by the way, was also nominated for Best Animated Picture, and some pundits believed at the time it could have upset perennial winner Disney (DIS). While that was not the case, something tells me Netflix will have many more chances.

So, when Netflix says it has its sights set on animation, it’s not just a whim and is something investors should keep an eye on - especially those who also happen to invest in other specific companies that know a thing or two about that genre.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.