Portfolio Changes in September

Overall, I deployed around $2,500 in September (almost identical to what I managed to invest in August), which is almost double my investment amount in July. Most of that fresh capital is tied to my bi-weekly investment plans as well as additional purchases of some REITs and utilities.

Also, I recently opened an account with a new broker - TradeRepublic - which allows me to invest into a greater variety of stocks via investment plans at lower cost. I have started a couple of new investment plans which were first executed in mid-September. This is now my third broker where I am investing next to Degiro and Consorsbank. Unfortunately, none of these brokers currently offer a DRIP option, but I am confident that one day in the future it will come. Meanwhile, investing at zero commissions via these new investment plans is a great first step.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which break down as shown below. Figures are in Euro and show that, for instance, at the beginning of the month, I am investing between 50 and 75 EUR each into Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Home Depot (HD), Visa (V), W.P. Carey (WPC) and BP (NYSE:BP). Mid-month, I am adding between 33 and 40 EUR each into STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), AT&T (NYSE:T), NextEra Energy (NEE), TD Bank (TD), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and JPMorgan (JPM).

I have added several investment plans starting mid-September which include AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC), Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and The Trade Desk (TTD). Investments here will be focused on high-yield as well as high-growth stocks in the technology, therapeutic and renewables sectors. Number 1 on my wishlist for such an investment plan is Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP/BEPC), but currently it is not supported.

As of today, I have already received my first dividend resulting from these purchases with a "whopping" $0.33 earned from AGNC in early October:

All investment plans breakdown as follows:

It will take a pretty long time (2-3 years) before most of these positions will have turned into at least a $1,000 investment, but I want to diversify broadly, have the patience to ride this out, and see in what shape and form these companies will exist in 2022/2023 and beyond.

My biggest purchase this month was W.P. Carey via bi-weekly investment plans and two one-time purchases as the 6%+ yield is a gift too good to pass given W.P. Carey's stellar rent collections. Although I would always love to buy more, I am hesitant to go big on margin now as I am still expecting a quick and vicious drop following November 3rd and rather want to preserve as much leeway as possible. However, as I also don't want to miss this stellar opportunity in W.P. Carey, I have to tap into my reserves ever so slightly.

W.P. Carey currently offers a great opportunity for long-term investors. While the stock price has left behind its March lows, it is still yielding above 6% and that window of opportunity won't remain open forever.

The REIT has hardly been affected by the crisis so far thanks to its widely diversified portfolio of large and strong tenants which provided a great amount of stability to W.P. Carey's level of rent collections. Although nobody is claiming "normalcy" yet, it is pretty obvious that W.P. Carey has mastered the crisis extremely well unlike many of its peers.

Source: W.P. Carey COVID-19 Update September 2, 2020

Sooner rather than later, the market will acknowledge that this differentiated REIT offers a tremendous opportunity that investors shouldn't let pass.

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income, breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in September can be found below:

Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

Following four heavy dividend cuts from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), BP (BP) and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), the September dividend income was disappointing as it fell below last year's value as even ongoing purchases couldn't compensate for these (hopefully temporary) declines in dividend income.

My dividend income from 37 corporations amounted to $362.4, down 11% Y/Y and up slightly sequentially, exclusively driven by the semi-annual dividend payment from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

By looking at the development of the top 3 dividend payments in September from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (semi-annual dividend payer), Shell and Southern Company (NYSE:SO), we can clearly see that over the last 5 years, I have added substantially to Shell and one of Australia's leading banks with dividends soaring. Naturally, when these dominant positions slash their dividends by more than 50%, such a sharp decline in dividend income can't be compensated by other positions, at least not yet.

In relative terms, September 2020 saw the most equal distribution of dividend income amongst the top 10 stocks as the previously heavy reliance on Shell and Commonwealth Bank of Australia has been cut back dramatically.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and size, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on September, we can immediately see the impact of the big dividend cuts and only a small number of stocks where the green circle is at the top like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and MSFT which indicates record dividend income.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That was a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, due to a series of dividend cuts already during this year, it will be interesting to see if and to what extent my new investments can offset them.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it only stands at +6% (down 3% as of end of August) due to the reasons mentioned above which disproportionately affect the quarter-ending months.

Across years the YTD Dividend Race as I like to call it looks as follows. While 2020 looks pretty disappointing right now, this sets up a relatively low baseline for 2021 to beat:

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 491 hours, or 61 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than 12 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 116 hours, or 14.5 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (September) across each year.

Upcoming October Dividends

As every month, October is packed with dividend payments, and while the quarter-end months are disappointing due to massive dividend cuts, October is poised to be great thanks to strong investments mostly into STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), W.P. Carey and Medical Properties Trust. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show my expected dividend payments in October.

My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At end of September, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 12.90% 14,465 Visa Inc. Class A (V) 5.94% 6,663 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 4.52% 5,070 AT&T Inc. (T) 4.41% 4,942 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3.60% 4,039 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.19% 3,578 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.05% 3,424 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.55% 2,864 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.29% 2,572 Southern Co. (SO) 2.26% 2,532 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 2.07% 2,327 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 2.07% 2,320 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 1.83% 2,051 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 1.82% 2,041 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.75% 1,963 Siemens Healthineers OTC:SEMHF) 1.67% 1,875 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 1.58% 1,771 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.41% 1,580 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 1.39% 1,562 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.39% 1,561 3M Co. (MMM) 1.28% 1,431 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 1.25% 1,399 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.22% 1,366 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.20% 1,349 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 1.14% 1,281 Home Depot (HD) 1.08% 1,216 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 1.08% 1,214 Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.07% 1,203 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.06% 1,185 Intel Corporation (INTC) 1.05% 1,181 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.05% 1,179 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.04% 1,161 BP (BP) 1.00% 1,116 W.P. Carey (WPC) 0.99% 1,114 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.99% 1,107 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 0.96% 1,082 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.94% 1,055 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.93% 1,046 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 0.92% 1,037 Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC.PK 0.86% 965 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 0.86% 959 Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS.PK 0.85% 949 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.82% 925 STORE Capital (STOR) 0.81% 903 The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 0.76% 851 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.71% 796 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.68% 768 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 0.62% 700 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.58% 648 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.56% 627 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.55% 612 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 0.52% 588 Allianz SE (OTCQX:AZSEY) 0.51% 569 QTS Realty Trust Inc. Class A (QTS) 0.50% 566 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.49% 547 Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 0.47% 528 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.47% 523 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.44% 489 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.39% 435 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 0.38% 430 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.32% 359 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.30% 337 Energy Transfer (ET) 0.26% 289 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 0.25% 282 Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.25% 280 Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) 0.25% 276 Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 0.24% 271 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.22% 248 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.22% 243 Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) 0.22% 242 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.21% 240 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.20% 228 Stryker (SYK) 0.19% 217 Medtronic (MDT) 0.17% 188 NextEra Energy (NEE) 0.16% 181 Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) 0.16% 177 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.15% 173 AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC) 0.14% 157 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.13% 147 Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.13% 145 Mastercard (MA) 0.12% 137 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.12% 133 Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 0.12% 129 Realty Income Corp. (O) 0.11% 127 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) 0.10% 113 CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 0.10% 113 Boeing (BA) 0.09% 104 Apollo Investment (AINV) 0.09% 100 Brookfield Property Planners (BPY) 0.06% 70 The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 0.06% 67 General Electric Company (GE) 0.04% 46 Centurylink Inc. (CTL) 0.02% 19 EQT Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.00% 0

