JinkoSolar (JKS) has taken off recently, with shares up over 200% for the month and hitting a new 52-week high above $63 heading in to the weekend. While some of the rally was attributable to strong earnings, guidance ahead of consensus and updating assembly capacity by a large margin, shares have still gained over 80% since then in just over two weeks. While Jinko remains a leader in the solar space, it's risky to chase shares now after this rapid value accretion, as it looks to be overpricing forward growth at the moment and stretching typical valuations.

Jinko's Q2 was strong - total module shipments hit 4,469 MW, up over 30% both YoY and QoQ, revenues grew 22% YoY to $1.2 billion USD (from volume increase), and gross margin at the top end of guidance allowed net income to rise 154% YoY. Outlook for Q3 was set above consensus, with revenues showing marginal QoQ growth at $1.22-1.3 billion.

Jinko was able to capitalize even as the solar market struggled during Q2 - the company pointed to weak demand overall due to the pandemic, as well as consolidation within the industry from competitive forces and drops in module pricing. It did see demand above expectations with large-area modules, such as the Tiger Pro N-type, and reached a record high efficiency of 24.79% in large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon cells. Global demand is expected to recover and accelerate as macro headwinds ease, and Jinko is well-positioned to take advantage of that.

With the consolidation occurring over Q2, Jinko saw market share rise as the top five manufacturers solidified their places at the top of the industry.

(Source: JinkoSolar Q2 Presentation)

The top five module manufacturers now have 65-70% market share, a significant increase from the 39% they had in 2018; Jinko's market share has risen to 16% from 11% in 2018, as the company continues to lead the market. However, the company's 4% market share growth over the past year likely lagged the rest of the top five, as the group saw 21-26% growth overall.

Jinko's technological prowess keeps its market share high, but there's also strength to be found in its module assembly capacity, which has been revised significantly higher.

2019 saw capacity at 16 GW, and original assembly capacity was guided at 22 GW; however, Jinko upgraded that to 25 GW after the first quarter, and subsequently increased it once more to 30 GW after reaching that 25 GW target. Full capacity probably won't occur until 2021, as demand impacts and macro headwinds persist, and maxing capacity wouldn't necessarily make much sense yet, although in the future will be necessary to capitalize on sections of pent-up demand.

But shares have undertaken a massive rally, one that's stretching valuations quite high relative to norms for Jinko, and forward revenue growth and market share strengths don't necessarily back such a lofty, rapid rise. P/S now sits at 0.61x, far above the historical average for the company.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 10 years, Jinko rarely traded above 0.5x sales, which is quite typical for the company - the last time it had done so was through 2013/early 2014, where revenues saw large consecutive increases YoY as shares traded near $30. However, the pace of such growth in P/S then doesn't match the rapid current pace. Revenues have grown significantly, but margins were weaker since that peak in 2013; although margins are nearing 20% again, it will be hard to grow much further from that level.

While revenues for the current fiscal year are expected to be near $5.2 billion, revenue estimates for FY22 (two years out) average $6.5 billion, for a CAGR of 11.8%. That's not nearly enough to justify P/S rising 188% in one month, putting it 159% above the five-year average.

But the rapid ascension of valuation by P/S isn't exclusive to Jinko, as peers Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and SunPower (SPWR) have seen growth of similar magnitudes in P/S. CSIQ saw P/S rise from 0.3x in June to 0.74x currently, even as FY20 revenues will still be below FY18's peak. SunPower has had some more volatility in revenues and profitability, lending to more volatile multiples, but witnessed a similar ascension in P/S from 0.85x in September to 1.42x currently.

Data by YCharts

One reason for the rapid surge in shares could be coverage of short positions following earnings. Prior to the earnings release on September 23, short interest hovered near 10 million shares, around 31% of float, yet estimated short interest dropped down to 7 million as shares rallied. Days to cover had average 8-9 with volume. Short interest looks to be rising again, even as the rally is continuing. With the lengthy days to cover and heavy percentage of float short, these short positions could have accelerated the rally artificially.

(Source: ORTEX Analytics)

Even with possible strengths from pent-up demand and a recovery in module prices, which will aid performance amid decent a future revenue growth outlook, Jinko still is susceptible to economic risks in China, such as inflation and labor cost. Consumer price inflation in China was 2.9% in 2019 and remains near that level, coming in at 2.7% in July and 2.4% in August. Inflation and rising labor costs result in higher cost of raw materials and labor for Jinko, which could impact bottom line performance. Suppliers could also face similar risks, which could further impact operations and profitability.

The company's shares have been on quite a rally recently, up over 200% in one month, and although Q2 earnings were strong and pointed to future strength in Q3 and assembly capacity, it doesn't seem like enough to justify such rapid accretion of value. Short-selling looks to have been involved in the rally, with multiple consecutive up days corresponding with decreases in short interest; a high percentage of float short and an 8/9 day to cover range looks to have been a driving force. Forward revenue growth of 11.8% CAGR to 2022 isn't enough to justify shares trading at this level, even as Jinko remains a leader and has seen growth in market share. P/S has now become extremely stretched in a short time frame, expanding 188% this month as it now sits 159% above historical averages - this isn't exclusive to Jinko and could point to possible overoptimistic trading in the sector. Entering positions now into Jinko carry excessive risk, as the rapid rise might not be sustainable as short coverage peters out, given future growth rates simply aren't strong enough yet to justify this valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.