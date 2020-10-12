Given the recent rise in the shares, we think they're due for a breather.

This matters for capacity utilization and ASPs, and is not under management's control.

There is a secular tailwind with ever more silicon going into ever more stuff. Industry supply and demand balance matters for capacity utilization.

The company has done very well since our last inspection. It has mastered the art of ROI-focused decision-making.

We wrote about United Microelectronics (UMC) a year ago (here and here), and we were quite optimistic about the prospects for the company. As it turns out, the stock has been a real winner:

And the good stock performance is based on rapidly, one might say even dramatically, improving fundamentals:

We think the investment thesis is fairly straightforward:

There is a structural tailwind of ever more silicon going into ever more stuff.

The trick in this capital-intensive capital goods industry is to manage capacity - and it is here that management shines, making decisions on variables as CapEx, product mix, capacity utilization and node changeovers on a strict ROI basis.

The variable where the company has limited control is ASPs, which is mostly an outcome of industry supply and demand, although product mix does factor into it. But the backdrop here is favorable.

Depreciation should taper off significantly after 2022, improving GAAP profitability.

Of these elements, the ROI focus is the crucial one, because that is under control of management. An important element in that is to manage the node changes, as this:

Requires CapEx

Initially suffers from overcapacity and yield issues, which improve over time

Often benefits from higher ASPs and/or margins

For a rising part of United Microelectronics' sales, this is happening with its 28nm capacity (13% of revenue in Q2, up from 9% in Q1), which it is still in the process of expanding. The demand is there (from the Q2CC):

demand in Q2 is attributed to a communication and consumer, inter connectivity, AV base-band and in a 5G phone and as well as the work-from-home applications. That's where the mix of the 28-nanometers in Q2.

The CapEx was mostly at the company's Xiamen fab in China, as we discussed in previous articles, and that is now complete at 25K wavers, and the next expansion will be in Taiwan. The shift towards 28nm is having the desired effect on ASPs (from the Q2CC):

ASP increased by low single-digit percentage point mainly due to the surge in our 28-nanometer shipment

Even if its 40nm is still growing, part of it will be shifted to 28nm in order to increase ASPs. Even the company's older nodes, 55nm and 65nm, are still producing strong results, as it happens - although 80nm is, in fact, in retreat. From the earnings deck:

United Microelectronics is also gradually building capacity in 14nm FinFET. The company is spending a lot of R&D on this, but there is, as of yet, not much actual capacity (2K-3K). One should also realize that R&D expenditures are much smaller than capacity investments in general.

All this careful maneuvering of capacity additions, product mix and node changes is helped by industry forces. Tight supply in both 8- and 12-inch keeps ASPs (and capacity utilization) high.

This allows the company to do things that are more accretive, and it gives it some pricing power as well, but United Microelectronics can't go overboard here, as the company also values its long-term customer relations.

Q2 results

From the earnings deck:

COVID-19 might have had a positive contribution, as instead of the guided inventory correction, what the industry got was an inventory build-up in order to avoid supply chain disruptions and to prepare for re-opening economies.

What is also helping is that the acquired Japan fab is improving utilization, so it's much less of a drag now.

Guidance

United Microelectronics issued flat guidance for Q3 (from the Q2CC):

Our wafer shipment will remain flat. ASP in U.S. dollar is expected to remain flat. However, the accounting result will reflect the adverse effect in the NT dollar appreciation. Gross profit margin will be approximately 20%. Capacity utilization rate will be in the mid-90% range. Our 2020 CapEx budget will be US$1 billion.

And that guidance has been quickly rubbished by events, as the company announced:

So much for flat guidance. No wonder the stock price has taken off recently. These press releases just provide the dry figures, without any accompanying comment from management to explain what is happening. But whatever is happening, it's pretty good.

We guess it's economies opening up, as we haven't seen signs of a smartphone recovery, but there is, of course, a considerable demand for digital products and services (notebooks, bandwidth, etc.) as a result of the pandemic.

With capacity tight, better demand could lead to an increase in ASPs as well, and even better capacity utilization will improve operational metrics even more (although that's not something the company mentions in these monthly sales reports).

Further out (2022), the company argues that depreciation will taper off significantly (no surprise given the steep decline in CapEx starting in 2017, see below), and this should improve GAAP figures.

The bump is a little inflated by the appreciation of the Taiwan dollar (the graph is in USD). Here is management (from the Q2CC):

We are seeing some low single-digit decline in overall depreciation expenses in 2020 as far as 2021. But in 2022, we are seeing more than double-digit decline in our overall depreciation expenses. So the major trends still remain unchanged.

Margins

Margins have been pretty good since dipping early last year. The jump in gross margin in Q2 was due to a better product mix and capacity utilization (98%), and also ongoing cost reductions.

Q3 gross margin will be challenged somewhat because of forex headwinds (a stronger NT$), as well as higher utility cost in the summer.

Cash

Cash flow has trended upwards, more especially free cash flow (due to declining CapEx). The company has a pretty solid balance sheet. From the earnings deck:

Share-based compensation isn't outlandish, and the share count has actually declined:

CapEx

The company's CapEx has fallen off a cliff, basically. It does take that ROI approach pretty seriously. CapEx is going to be NT$1 billion this year, with 85% spend on 12-inch fabs. One could wonder with capacity utilization in the 90s, whether the company's present CapEx plans are sufficient. Indeed, management admitted that next year it could ramp up a bit (from the Q2CC):

The answer is yes. And the capacity expansion at our 12X, which is Xiamen is actually on track and is expected to reach NT$25,000 per month in the mid-2021. So that's part of our CapEx already. Given the growing 22 and 28-nanometer customer demand, we actually examining the option to utilize available floor space at our Tainan facility, which are 12A to fulfill additional business opportunity in advanced technology.

Risk

With United Microelectronics having one fab in China and a significant number of customers there, the US-China trade/tech war is, of course, of considerable concern. More specifically, US efforts to basically take Huawei out by denying it US software or chip IP or even foundry services where these foundries use any US technology could produce some headwinds.

The other risk is industry supply and demand, which could affect capacity utilization and ASPs if that turned south.

Valuation

With the rally in the shares, it isn't a surprise that the company's valuation metrics have increased substantially:

Analyst expect this year's EPS to come in at $0.18, rising to $0.21 next year but we have a feeling these estimates might increase in the light of what transpired in Q3.

Conclusion

United Microelectronics is a solid company, with management executing many decisions through a laser-focused ROI perspective, and this seems to have produced impressive result recently.

There is the backdrop of the growth of ever more electronics going into ever more stuff - a secular tailwind. But what matters more is the balance of industry supply and demand, as these greatly influence capacity utilization and ASPs.

While we are very impressed with how well management is handling things, we think the recent spike in the share price has to be consolidated a bit and think the shares are due for a breather.

