At current strip prices, it may be largely stuck using the cash flow from its PDP reserves to pay down its debt as its borrowing base gets reduced.

It may see another modest reduction in its borrowing base as capex spend has been limited after Q1 2020, resulting in its PDP reserves not being replenished.

Ring Energy (REI) is approaching its next borrowing base redetermination. It is expected to generate a fair amount of positive cash flow in the second half of 2020 and can probably handle a modest (such as 10% or less) reduction in its borrowing base. The challenge for the company though is that current oil prices remain too low for it to restart drilling activity, and it is slowly working down its PDP reserves. Ring's borrowing base may be reduced at a similar level to how fast it can pay down its debt, leaving it largely stuck in the same position as before.

Ring's equity remains a bet that it can break out of that cycle (with the help of higher oil prices), to be able to deliver value beyond its debt.

Delaware Basin Sale

Ring now has apparently received $5.5 million in non-refundable money after the purchaser wired it another $1 million while requesting another extension until October 29 to close the deal.

Given that the purchaser has already paid 17% of the $31.5 million sale price in non-refundable deposits, there should be a high chance of the deal going through. That being said, closing the deal is taking an uncommonly long time as the transaction was first expected to close in June and has been repeatedly delayed since then. The buyer may be having some challenges getting all its financing in place, although it probably expects to be able to close the deal since it has been making more non-refundable payments.

Borrowing Base Redetermination

Ring is getting close to its November 1st borrowing base redetermination. Ring's previous borrowing base redetermination reduced its borrowing base from $425 million to $375 million.

For comparison, Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) saw its borrowing base reduced recently from $275 million to $240 million after its Spring 2020 borrowing base redetermination reduced Earthstone's borrowing base from $325 million to $275 million.

A similar outcome would result in Ring's borrowing base being reduced to $340 million, although I think a $340 million to $350 million borrowing base is plausible.

If Ring's Delaware Basin sale gets completed, the borrowing base would be reduced by another $20 million as well. At this point, completing the Delaware Basin sale would still be positive for Ring, but it doesn't make that much difference to its liquidity. Ring has already received $5.5 million from the sale, leaving $26 million remaining. Completing the sale would increase its liquidity by $6 million after the concurrent borrowing base reduction.

Source: Ring Energy

Ring had $352 million in net debt as of August 11, so a borrowing base reduction to $340 million should be manageable with its ability to deliver positive second half 2020 cash flow. It would only have a modest amount of liquidity in that scenario though.

After 2020

Ring mentioned that its 2021 base decline rate could be around 10% to 12% if it doesn't return to drilling. If it sees a similar percentage reduction to its borrowing base in 2021, its borrowing base would be reduced to around $300 million (without the Delaware Basin sale) or $280 million (with the Delaware Basin sale) by late 2021.

In a low-$40s WTI oil environment, Ring may be able to generate close to $30 million in positive cash flow if it continues to minimize D&C capex (I've assumed under $10 million in capex).

This may be enough to keep pace with the borrowing base reductions, but Ring will be left with minimal liquidity still.

Conclusion

The current oil pricing environment leaves Ring in a state of limbo. Oil prices aren't strong enough for it to resume drilling activities. Production declines will likely result in continued borrowing base reductions as the value of its PDP reserves diminishes (through lack of replenishment) in a low-$40s WTI oil environment.

Low-$40s WTI oil may be good enough for Ring to reduce debt at close to the same pace that its borrowing base gets reduced, so it may not face a borrowing base deficiency. It needs higher oil prices to be able to do more than just keep paying down its debt while its borrowing base gets reduced though.

I remain neutral on Ring at its current price. Ring's large amount of credit facility debt leaves little value for its stock at strip prices. However, Ring's lack of non-credit facility debt and ability to pay back its credit facility debt as its borrowing base gets reduced should keep it afloat for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.