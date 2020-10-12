Article Thesis

Chevron (CVX) has surpassed Exxon Mobil (XOM) in market capitalization, following Exxon Mobil's exclusion from the Dow Jones Index, in which Chevron remains. This is the result of a period of underperformance of Exxon Mobil's shares relative to those of Chevron, and there are good reasons for that.

Looking forward, neither of the two looks like an especially low-risk stock, but the risk-reward could be favorable for both. Chevron looks like the somewhat safer bet, although Exxon Mobil has more upside potential if the macro environment is positive.

Exxon Mobil clearly underperformed Chevron to date, dropping by almost half, while Chevron's shares declined by roughly one-third. Exxon Mobil is also currently trading much closer to the bottom of the 52-week and 5-year ranges.

The End Of An Era

Since the days when Exxon Mobil was part of Standard Oil, it has always been the king in US energy. Even more noteworthy, it also has been the biggest player in the Western energy industry as a whole, surpassing European peers such as BP plc (BP), Total (TOT), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

This summer, however, has seen Exxon Mobil get hit twice. First, the company was kicked out of the Dow Jones Index, while competitor Chevron remained. Now, Exxon Mobil's market capitalization has fallen below that of Chevron for the first time in many decades. There are good reasons for Chevron's recent outperformance.

1. Investment Strategy

Chevron and Exxon Mobil are both active in relatively similar industries, producing oil and natural gas, refining it, and they have some chemical assets on top of that. When it comes to the respective investment strategies of the two companies, however, there are significant differences:

Chevron embarked on a growth spending spree in 2012-2016 and has lowered its capital expenditures to a relatively low level since. Exxon Mobil, on the other hand, was not investing too much into new growth projects in the years Chevron was making big investments in, but has recently ramped up its growth spending. Exxon Mobil's new strategy sees production volumes growing by roughly 1 million barrels per day over the coming years, which requires heavy spending on new projects. The difference when it comes to growth spending explains why they have very different free cash flows.

2. Free Cash Generation

Companies need free cash flow, as this is what allows them to pay dividends, finance stock buybacks, pay down debt, and make acquisitions. Free cash flow is thus one of the most important metrics for valuing a company.

Historically, Exxon Mobil has always been the free cash flow giant among the two, but that has changed recently. Due to Exxon Mobil's higher growth spending in recent years, combined with weak operating cash generation on Exxon's side, Chevron is now generating higher free cash flows compared to its peer. This also holds true for 2020 so far, as Chevron has generated positive free cash flows over the trailing twelve months, while Exxon Mobil has not. This does get us to the next point, which is dividend coverage and shareholder returns.

3. Shareholder Returns

Due to generating high free cash flows in the past, Exxon Mobil has had ample money to spend on shareholder returns. The company chose to spend a lot on buybacks, but unfortunately, that happened when its share price was much higher:

Exxon Mobil was spending more than $20 billion a year on stock buybacks in 2012 and 2013, and still a very large amount of close to $20 billion in the following years. Its share price, at the time, was around $80-$90, or about 2.5 times as high as it is today. Chevron, in the meantime, was spending way less on buybacks back then (around $4 billion a year), while its share price was about 40% higher than it is today. When it comes to buybacks, Chevron thus clearly has had a better approach, although it was not perfect either. Exxon, at the same time, has spent dozens of billions of dollars on buying back shares that look incredibly expensive compared to how they are trading now.

When it comes to dividend payments, both companies have a strong track record, as both are Dividend Aristocrats, after all:

Both have raised their dividends considerably over the last decade, but Exxon Mobil's dividend is much more costly overall. The company has to pay out $15 billion a year to its shareholders at the current level, while Chevron's dividend is costing the company just $9 billion. Looking back at the free cash flow numbers from above, we see that Chevron's dividend was well-covered in 2019, with a payout ratio of 68%, while Exxon Mobil spent 272% of its free cash flow on dividend payments. Chevron's dividend thus looks more secure compared to that of Exxon Mobil.

4. Balance Sheet

The next point is balance sheet strength, and Chevron looks like the leader here once again. This has not always been the case, as Exxon Mobil once had a tremendously strong balance sheet that was rated AAA, but over the last couple of years, that changed.

No matter whether you focus on debt relative to equity, or on debt relative to the EBITDA the companies generate, Chevron clearly has overtaken Exxon Mobil when it comes to having the better balance sheet.

5. Acquisitions

Acquisitions can be very good for the acquirer, but they can also hurt the acquirer quite a lot. Big takeovers in the pharma space or telecommunications come to mind, but even in the energy industry, ill-timed acquisitions can have bad results. Exxon Mobil's takeover of XTO Energy was one such very ill-timed acquisition, as Exxon basically bought at the top, blowing $40 billion on assets that turned out to be worth significantly less.

Chevron, on the other hand, has smartly walked away from an overpriced acquisition of Anadarko and let Occidental Petroleum (OXY) make that mistake, bagging a nice $1 billion along the way. Chevron recently showed, once again, that it has the right approach when it comes to acquisitions, as it bought Noble Energy (NBL) at a time when asset prices are very low.

Summing Up

Overall, it thus looks like Chevron is just doing everything better than Exxon Mobil in recent years: its spending approach is smarter, its free cash generation is better, its balance sheet is stronger, its dividend looks more secure, and it clearly has the more value-creating approach when it comes to M&A. It is no surprise to see that the market rewards Chevron for that, which is why the company remains in the Dow Jones Index and has recently overtaken Exxon Mobil in terms of market capitalization.

What Will The Future Hold?

Chevron looks like the better-quality pick for sure, but that does not necessarily mean that all investors should favor Chevron shares over those of Exxon Mobil. A case can be made for Exxon Mobil as well. Right now, the market seems very disappointed with Exxon Mobil, and shares are clearly out of favor. If oil prices return to a significantly higher level, e.g., due to a potential geopolitical crisis, then Exxon Mobil shares may have more upside, however. Exxon Mobil shares that have fallen from $90 all the way to $35 have more relative upside potential should they ever recover (about 160%), compared to Chevron's shares that have fallen from $130 to $75 (about 70%) (5-year high versus current price, respectively).

It is not at all guaranteed that shares of either company will ever get back to previous highs, but it is not an unthinkable scenario when the oil price environment is supportive. In that scenario, Exxon Mobil's shares would likely outperform, due to the fact that shares are currently so cheap and low-priced.

Another point that investors should keep in mind is that Exxon Mobil's dividend yield is substantially higher right now. This is due to the fact that the risk of a dividend cut seems significantly higher, but in case Exxon Mobil manages to avoid a cut, returns for income investors holding Exxon Mobil shares would be way higher. The risk of a dividend cut would decline if oil prices rise considerably over the coming quarters.

All in all, we can thus say that Chevron looks like the higher-quality pick right here, offering more safety, a healthier balance sheet, and better dividend coverage. In case oil prices recover substantially, Exxon Mobil could be the winner, though, as its shares would likely have more upside and due to the fact that it currently offers a higher dividend yield.

Chevron is thus more of a lower-risk, sleep-well-at-night pick, while Exxon Mobil is a somewhat higher-risk, higher-potential reward pick between the two. Both have exposure to oil prices, of course, but with Exxon Mobil, that exposure seems to be more leveraged. Exxon Mobil should outperform in a bullish scenario, although its weaker balance sheet and weaker dividend coverage could make it underperform in a more bearish scenario.

Conservative investors thus may favor Chevron among the two, while more aggressive investors and those speculating on higher oil prices may find Exxon Mobil more compelling due to its bigger potential upside in a bullish scenario.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.