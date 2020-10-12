Followers of our work will know that we like to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible. This may mean on certain positions that we will give up potential upside in order to increase our probability of success on the trade. At present, for example, we are eyeing up a long-delta position in Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO). Before we get into strategy (most likely a covered call position), let's delve into why we like this stock at its current price (approximately $15 a share).

Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could possibly affect the trajectory of Momo's share price has already been embedded into the technical chart. The first encouraging sign is on the weekly chart. We have a bullish divergence developing in the RSI indicator, and the MACD indicator is also doing its best to cross over. For a clear buy signal to appear on the daily chart, we would need to see price break above the present 10-week moving average of $16.94.

So why do we believe Momo has a good chance of taking out this number in the near term? Well, apart from the bullish divergences in momentum, we also see that shares recently registered a weekly reversal just a couple of weeks ago. An upside weekly reversal takes place when:

Price drops below the lows of the previous week. This usually means a lower low for the respective shares. Shares finish the week above the highs of the previous week.

The encouraging thing about this reversal is that we saw follow-through to the upside last week, so the trend at present is definitely short-term bullish.

On the daily chart, we can see that Momo has been making lower lows all year, but our gap analysis again demonstrates that the lows may be in. We state this because the down-move which began in mid-January of this year started with a break-away gap, then a measuring gap occurred around the middle of the down-move and finally an exhaustion gap appeared last month. Since then, we have had at least a temporary bottom, and price has now broken above its 10-day moving average and also turned the moving average upward. This is encouraging share-price action and should mean more gains for Momo over the short term in our opinion.

In the most recent second quarter, Momo announced bottom-line earnings of $0.45, which was a beat of $0.02 per share. The overall expected bottom-line number this year is $1.76. The expected drop in revenues is nowhere near as big this year with $2.27 billion being the expected number for the year. Live-video is where it is at for Momo as this is the firm's biggest segment by far when it comes to revenues. Although revenues from this segment dropped by 16% over Q2 of last year, they rose by 12% sequentially. Management stated on the latest earnings call that the third quarter ($0.36) should be the bottom for earnings. Although spend is expected to remain elevated over the near term, Tantan, VAS and the live video business are expected to drive the top line forward and hopefully the share price also.

Momo shares are currently trading with book multiple of 1.5, a sales multiple of 1.4, a cash-flow multiple of 5.5 and an earnings multiple of 7.6. Considering that the company's earnings, cash flows, assets and sales are all much cheaper than the sector, this stacks the odds in favor of the long-term investor.

As we can see from the chart below, Momo has significant support between the $12 and $13 level. Therefore, in case we are wrong on our directional bias, we would be looking at putting a covered call trade to work in Momo for the following reasons:

Initial premium collected up-front reduces our cost basis and brings our new break-even much closer to the long-term support level as shown below. Our probability of profit of the trade goes up because of the lower cost basis and by capping our potential profit. If we get a spike in the share price, we may have the option to take the trade off early if the delta of the short call catches up to that of the shares.

Therefore, to sum up, the combination of Momo's valuation, technicals, and projected revenue growth leads us to believe that shares will not be trading at their current price for much longer. We will look to put on a covered call in here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MOMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.