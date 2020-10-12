We are still very early in this story, and Roku stock still has a lot of room to grow.

The addition of The Roku Channel to Amazon's Fire TV and the launch of the Android and iOS apps are gamechangers.

The Roku Channel is a fundamental driver for the company, as it has become a platform to create decentralized TV.

There is some confusion about what Roku exactly does and how it makes its money, so we go a bit deeper into that.

First, to show you how Roku has changed over the years, we look at where the company comes from and how it has evolved over time.

Introduction

Roku (ROKU) is a company for the flexible of mind. This company is not at all what it was when it had its IPO just three years ago. I think a lot of investors have trouble keeping up with the pace of innovation of Roku and struggle to see the value and the moat. In this article, I'll try to explain the company's strengths, and I will couple it with recent developments that only show clearer where Roku is going.

Roku has been a pick in Potential Multibaggers, my marketplace, since February 2020, and it has almost doubled since then (it's up 97%). But I think there is a lot more growth left for this company, and I wanted to share with you why that is so. But before we look at the story of today, we go back in history a bit to see where the company comes from.

The origins of Roku

Roku was founded by current chairman and CEO Anthony Wood:

(Source)

As Michael Liedtke of Associated Press wrote succinctly in 2014:

If Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is the star of the Internet video-streaming phenomenon, then Roku CEO Anthony Wood is the best supporting actor.

You know what often happens with best supporting actors: if they execute well, they can become stars in their own right.

Just as most visionary leaders, Anthony Wood has a very interesting history. Roku is not his first business, it's his sixth, and therefore, he named the company Roku. It's the Japanese word for 6.

Wood is credited with inventing and commercializing the DVR, the digital video recorder, in the late 1990s with his company ReplayTV. As a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation, he was often very frustrated that he missed episodes because of his busy schedule and he wanted to solve that problem. He did.

One of his early backers was Marc Andreessen, now probably the most famous and successful venture capitalist, but then just starting out in VC after he had sold the company he had founded, Netscape, to AOL. Andreessen showed that he was a sharp observer. He is quoted in a Fortune article:

He (Andreessen, FGTV) invited people to see it as a kind of Netscape for TV, saying it would “provide a portal to personalize and manage the chaos of thousands of hours of television programming raining down on people daily.”

Andreessen saw very early on what Roku could become and has become right now. Another example of Wood's visionary foresight is this quote of him in 2012, when DVRs were still a lot more common than streaming:

DVRs are a stepping stone feature to a world we are moving rapidly toward which is every video is available on demand in the cloud

Wood wanted more unscaling and individualization of the TV programming. Even with a DVR, you were dependent on the broadcaster that had to air the movie that you wanted to see. And DVRs had limited recording capacity, so you still had no unlimited choice. In 2002, Wood sold ReplayTV to Sonic Blue (which went broke two years later), and later that year, he founded Roku.

There was no possibility of TV streaming yet in 2002. Bandwith was still limited then, and Roku started by developing SoundBridge, a digital audio device, SoundBridge Radio, and PhotoBridge, for digital pictures. It also launched BrightSign, a sort of music subscription for retail environments.

These products "bridged" the company until the technology and the market would be ready for Wood's vision of the future of TV. Roku gathered valuable people, laid out a basis for software development, explored brand marketing and formed a retail distribution network.

Then, in April 2007, Wood was appointed as Vice President at Netflix (NFLX) and he helped to develop a player for Netflix. The project was top-secret and was named Griffin, after the name of a character in the film The Player (do you see the pun?) played by Tim Robbins.

(Tim Robbins in The Player, source)

It was a streaming device, and in December 2007, it was ready for launch. But despite the big efforts of a team of 20 full-time employees for years to develop and design the product, the project was killed by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings just before launch.

Hastings got scared that if Netflix made and sold its own hardware, the company would get into trouble with other hardware producers, especially Apple (AAPL). How could Hastings have called Jobs to put Netflix on an Apple TV if he was a competitor on the hardware side? I think Hastings made the right decision there.

The device that was developed was spun out of Netflix to... Roku, the company of Netflix's VP, Anthony Wood. Wood left Netflix to fully concentrate on Roku again, and Netflix invested $5.7 million in Roku. A year later, Netflix sold already again for a profit of $1.9 million for the same reason it had killed the Player: hardware neutrality. In mid-2008, Roku launched the Roku Netflix Player.

What Roku exactly does

Despite the fact Roku has been a great stock to own (it's up 853% since its IPO 3 years ago), I think a lot of investors still misunderstand the company. They seem to still associate Roku with the dongles and streaming sticks:

(Source)

If they think that's what's it all about, they miss the bigger picture. Roku is much more about the platform than about its hardware. The hardware is a way to get into people's houses.

Cord cutters love it that Roku takes care of them. They can just use their "old" TV and transform it into a smart TV. Roku has a whole hardware product line of several boxes, sticks, TVs and wireless speakers. And that is what most people associate the company with.

Roku is the only big player that is independent and neutral in the big streaming war that is going on between the big players like Apple TV (Plus), Amazon Prime/Fire TV (AMZN), and Google's Chromecast/YouTube Premium (GOOG, GOOGL). A lot of investors are worried about Roku because these giants operate in its space. But you shouldn't forget that they have been there for a very long time, and despite that, Roku could become the biggest of them all. A part of this will be because Anthony Wood knows the industry like almost no one else.

The big misunderstanding about Roku is that it is all about the hardware. People who think that ignore reality. And where to look better to separate facts and fiction than in the numbers? This is taken from the company's most recent 10-Q:

If you look at the revenue from Platform and Player, you can see that the Player brought in $111.296 million. That includes all sticks, boxes, TVs, sound systems, and what have you.

But the platform revenue was much more important, coming in at $244.777 million. In other words, the player revenue only brings in 31% of the total revenue, while the platform totals 69%. The most visible part of Roku is not the most valuable. That already shows that the focus of people on Roku as a hardware company is not correct.

Five years ago, 84% of Roku’s revenue came from hardware and just 16% from the platform. You can see how fast the company's story is changing, and this trend is only in the first innings.

Roku has become the operating system of a lot of smart TVs too. If you look at the operating systems of computers, you see that Microsoft (MSFT) has done much better than hardware producer IBM.

(From Roku's most recent 10-Q)

If you look at the gross margins, you can see that Roku gross margin on the player is just 7.5%. That may seem low, but it even was negative in Q4 2019. For the Platform, you see a gross margin of 56.5%, much higher.

These numbers show how Roku primarily makes money: on its platform.

The company makes money from advertisements on The Roku Channel but also on subscriptions. If you have a Roku-enabled TV, if you subscribe to Netflix, Roku gets a cut on that subscription, the same way that Apple gets a cut if you buy an app in its App Store.

Roku's ARPU (average revenue per user) is $24.93, up 18% YoY. Just for comparison: Netflix's ARPU in the US and Canada is $52.32 (on a yearly basis, like Roku counts). I think this shows how big Roku could become. After all, its international expansion has only started, unlike that of Netflix. Netflix is a $235 billion company, while Roku has a market cap of just $28 billion, more than 8 times smaller.

The moat

Skeptical investors often ask: but what's Roku's moat? That's a good question, so I will try to answer it. Not just in this paragraph, but in the next few too.

I think it's already clear from the numbers now that the valuable part of Roku is its platform, not the device. The moat is in how the platform works.

You could look at it in this light: the Windows Phone of Microsoft was a good piece of hardware, almost as good as the iPhone according to some and better than almost all Android phones according to most. It was not a success, though. The reason is that it lacked the huge number of apps that iOS and Android had.

The same goes for Roku: it has so many apps (TV channels) that are free, and much more will be made.

Let's take an example. Suppose I wanted to create a Potential Multibaggers channel on Roku. I would have to create a customer developer account and I could start right away. With the Direct Publisher method, I could start my channel very easily.

Maybe I would have to look for a developer who is familiar with the software, and that could cost me something like $1,500 or $3000 or so to set up my channel, but I wouldn't have to pay any fee to Roku to get my channel going. If I want a fully customized channel that supports subscriptions, I could build the app from the ground up, but I would be able to monetize it in several ways.

I think you can see the potential for a ton of companies, organizations, influencers, individuals with talents, and entrepreneurs.

How does Roku make money on its platform?

If Roku doesn't charge me for my TV channel, how does it make money then?

The most popular form is video advertising. There are two models: the inventory split model and the revenue share model. In the inventory split model, I would have to look for sponsors myself. 70% of the ads would be from my personal sponsors, and I can keep that money completely. Roku would fill the other 30% and monetize that.

The revenue share model means that Roku takes care of 100% of the ads on the Potential Multibaggers channel, and I wouldn't have to do anything to monetize my channel. Roku keeps 40% of the proceeds, I get 60% minus fees.

If I would build the channel from the ground up (so not the standardized Direct Publisher method), I could also monetize in a lot of ways: I could ask for a subscription fee, I could charge a pay-per-view, I could ask for a donation or monetize through product placement.

There has been a lot of talk about e-commerce on Roku, but for now, that's not a substantial source of revenue yet. But it's definitely a big opportunity, and I think it will be a sizeable way to monetize in the future. I can see influencers selling things on their personal TV channel. And Roku will profit, as it takes a cut on everything.

I think this shows how great Roku's platform is, and with CTV exploding because of cord-cutting, we are only at the beginning of a new wave. I think you see the potential of how this might evolve. Roku already has more than 20,000 apps/channels, and that number keeps growing. Amazon has about 8,500, Apple only has 6,000. Just like in the mobile phone market, more users and more apps mean more money for developers, so there will probably only be a few winners. I'm pretty sure that Roku will be one of them.

The importance of The Roku Channel

On The Roku Channel, you can watch a selection of movies, 24/7 live news (in the US and Canada), children's programming, and much more. You can also add premium subscriptions, like Disney+ (DIS), Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.

The free content is monetized by ads, and for the subscriptions, Roku takes a share of the subscription revenue.

The Roku Channel has now become an app store for premium paying and non-paying channels. It has grown into a full-blown platform in that way.

The Roku Channel was even launched on Amazon's Fire TV, and I think that's a gamechanger. If you look at the hardware side, Amazon's Fire TVs and sticks are the only real competitors for Roku's products. This was the situation in May of this year:

Roku was the top connected TV or CTV platform in the US last year with 84.7 million users, according to our forecast. We estimate that Roku users will make up 32.9% of US internet users and 46.9% of CTV users in 2020.



(...)



The Amazon Fire TV will take the No. 2 spot this year (...) We estimate that there are 71.2 million Amazon Fire TV users in the US

Roku has also just launched an app for Apple and Android devices. With the Fire TV inclusion and the apps on Android and iOS, this will grow the addressable market for The Roku Channel in a really impactful way.

The Roku Channel can only be monetized by ads on the other platforms, not by subscriptions, which is logical, as Amazon also takes its cut for a paying subscription like Netflix. But that doesn't matter - a lot of money will be made in the huge explosion of TV channels by brands, companies, artists, producers, influencers and many more.

With this expansion to iOS, Android and Fire, Roku can monetize much easier worldwide. Roku has started to expand internationally by introducing its operating system in TVs and by launching the sticks and dongles. That strategy will probably work very well in most of the world, as it did in the US and Canada.

But The Roku Channel could already be launched before on platforms popular in those countries that Roku wants to target. It could have a double effect: the monetization could be much higher from the start, and people could also start buying Roku hardware because they know The Roku Channel, and that would, in its turn, again fortify the company's position.

I think this will make Roku much bigger than it already is - and that spells o.p.p.o.r.t.u.n.i.t.y. in the stock market. With The Roku Channel, the company has a software side that will grow in importance. Worldwide, there are plenty of people who want free content, and that's what The Roku Channel can offer them.

Conclusion

Roku is still an underappreciated company, as a lot of investors still associate it with the hardware side of the company, while it's all about the platform. The Roku Channel, which is now on Amazon's Fire TV, in Apple's App Store and in the Google Play Store, has become a platform in its own right. This company has ample room to grow for years and years.

