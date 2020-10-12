Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) is a biotech that should be on your radar. That's because it just recently reported positive results using its drug onvansertib to treat patients with KRAS mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). These results were not only good but provide hope for these patients who are looking for alternative treatment options. The goal is for the company to use onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin to treat second-line patients. That is, these are patients who have already gone through and failed to respond to first-line therapy. What makes onvansertib good is that it is versatile in that it can be applied toward other large market indications. The drug is also being explored in potentially treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Based on the positive results from the phase 1b/2 in mCRC patients, there is potential for Cardiff to be successful in the other indications. That's why I believe Cardiff Oncology is a good speculative buy.

Phase 1b/2 Study Shines In Delivering High Response Rate

This phase 1b/2 study deals with treating KRAS-mutated mCRC patients. These patients received onvansertib along with FOLFIRI and Avastin. One of the primary endpoints dealt with safety and tolerability. This makes sense because it is important to determine that combining onvansertib with a couple of other therapies doesn't cause undue harm to the patients. The other primary endpoint was to determine the objective response rate (ORR). The outcome of the study was quite substantial. That's because 5 out of 11 patients demonstrated an ORR. This comes to 45% achieving a response. About 8 out of 11 patients or 73% achieved a durable response that ranged from 6 months to 12 months. Why are these data substantial? In terms of response, 45% may not seem like much. However, that changes when one finds out that the current standard of care therapy is only able to achieve a 4% response rate for this specific patient population. That makes the 45% response number noted above look real good. Then, 73% of patients being able to maintain a durable response lasting 6 to 12 months is also a positive. The progression-free survival rate for these patients with currently available therapies is 5.5 months. With limited efficacy and treatment options, onvansertib along with other therapies provides a potential new solid treatment option for these patients.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Cardiff Oncology had $27.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.8 million in clinical trial funding commitments/stockholder's equity as of June 30, 2020. The company during the quarter had made several advancements in terms of adding cash. This includes the selling of common stock and warrants through an equity investment. The largest one during this specific quarter was a $13.5 million equity investment from Acorn Bioventures LP and CAM Capital. This was a variety of common stock, Series E preferred stock, and warrants. This transaction and other ones were good to help add some cash for the company to use but was not enough for the growing pipeline. That's why Cardiff enacted a public offering. It announced a public offering of 6.5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.50 per share. The company is expected to generate about $88 million from this public offering. With this cash on hand, the company should be good to fund its pipeline for the rest of this year. It may eventually have to do another cash raise like this recent one to fund its pipeline and advance its clinical products.

Risks To Business

One risk would definitely be additional cash raises later on. As I stated above, I don't expect another cash raise for the rest of this year. However, there were a lot of deals made for preferred stock and warrants. This may have an effect on the stock upon these issuances being exercised. Meaning, the stock may possibly trade lower on such transactions occurring. Another risk is onvansertib as a second-line treatment option for patients with KRAS mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Onvansertib did get Fast Track Designation, which will help speed up the review process upon an application being submitted. There is no guarantee that the company will receive FDA approval of onvansertib for this specific indication. Having said that, Cardiff is not relying only on onvansertib for this indication. It had already achieved success in treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This was observed in final phase 1b results, where 7 out of 21 patients (33%) had an objective response (OR). You have to remember, this population is relapsed/refractory AML patients. That means they had already gone through and failed several other therapies before being treated with onvansertib. In addition, these are patients who might not be eligible to go through intensive induction therapy. The phase 2 study is ongoing and has been using onvansertib in combination with decitabine (chemotherapy) to treat these relapsed/refractory AML patients. These relapsed/refractory AML patients saw some improvements in preliminary data that was released. It was revealed that out of 7 patients, 2 had achieved an objective response (28%). This was only with 1 cycle of treatment of onvansertib plus decitabine. There is no guarantee, but further cycles of treatment may improve this number.

Conclusion

Cardiff Oncology has done well in a few indications using its drug onvansertib. In terms of the KRAS-mutated mCRC patients, the data is superb. As I stated above, the patients in the study had a 45% response rate. This compares to only 4% when patients take standard of care instead. This program has so much potential and that's what makes Cardiff Oncology a long-term biotech. The relapsed/refractory AML is off to a good start with a 28% objective response, but there has only been 1 cycle of treatment thus far at data cutoff. It's not guaranteed but possible that additional cycles of therapy might change a non-responder to a responder. This remains to be seen on the next evaluable data that will be reported. I believe that Cardiff Oncology is on the right track and that's why I believe it is a good speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.