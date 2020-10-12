Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Bristol Myers Squibb And Morgan Stanley Are Back At It

After a very strong third quarter, where we reported on 10 new deals announced in a single week, merger activity decreased last week with four new deals announced, three active deals completed, and one deal terminated.

Less than a year after acquiring Celgene Corporation in the largest pharmaceutical deal valued at $94 billion (including debt), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is back at it again. BMY announced last week that it is acquiring MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) for $13.1 billion to strengthen its portfolio. We wrote about the merger arbitrage opportunity with the Celgene deal and the associated contingent value right (CVR) that was part of that deal in a premium post in March 2019.

I have participated in several deals with CVRs, and in some instances, like the acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) that I discussed here, the CVRs did pay out handsomely. CVRs are usually not transferable and are rarely publicly traded, but the Celgene CVRs are an exception. The Celgene CVR (NYSE:BMY.RT), unlike the Tobira CVR, requires all three milestones to be hit for a $9 per CVR payout. The first milestone, approval of Ozanimod to treat Multiple Sclerosis, was achieved in March 2020. The deadline for the next milestone, approval of the CAR T-cell therapy Liso-cel to treat lymphoma, is December 31, 2020, and the deadline for the last milestone is March 31, 2021.

For a low down on how this CVR is structured, I would highly recommend this podcast by Andrew Walker that discusses the various milestones associated with the Celgene CVR. The CVR moved up significantly last week based on rumors related to an FDA inspection that pertains to the approval of liso-cel. Considering all three milestones have to be hit for the $9 per CVR payout, the probability of this CVR paying out is low, and the market was pricing the CVR as such until last week. I find the situation interesting but not enough to add to my existing position.

Just like BMY, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is back at it again and announced the acquisition of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) in a multi-billion deal within a week of completing the acquisition of E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between October 2, 2020, and October 9, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type FBSS 15.65 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation OTCQX:VABK) 24 3.51% 0.00% 3.51% All Stock AMAG 13.33 Covis Group S.à r.l. (N/A) 0.00 3.15% 0.00% 3.15% All Cash GSUM 1.82 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) 0.00 9.89% 8.11% 1.78% All Cash WLTW 211.44 Aon plc (NYSE: AON 209.19 6.85% 5.89% 0.96% All Stock FIT 6.86 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG 1515.22 7.14% 6.21% 0.93% All Cash TIF 118.41 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) 97.93 14.01% 16.27% -2.26% All Cash LINX 6.38 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE 58.59 2.98% 5.46% -2.48% Special Conditions SUNW 3.52 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK 9.24 -51.39% -44.69% -6.70% All Stock TAT 0.2929 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) 0.00 -55.62% -48.21% -7.41% All Cash CETV 4.58 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) 0.00% 8.79% -8.79% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 108 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 35 Stock Deals 10 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 52 Aggregate Deal Consideration $695.35 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Terminated Deals:

On October 5, 2020, Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL (NASDAQ: GILT agreed to terminate the merger agreement and have settled all pending litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. In connection with the termination and settlement agreement, Comtech has agreed to make a payment of $70.0 million to Gilat.

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.43 11/30/2020 58.31% 425.66% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $118.41 12/31/2020 14.01% 63.13% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.82 03/31/2021 9.89% 21.11% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.86 12/31/2020 7.14% 32.19% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.46 12/31/2020 6.99% 31.49% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (AON) $225.93 $211.44 06/30/2021 6.85% 9.54% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) $77.70 $73 06/30/2021 6.44% 8.97% NEWA 10/02/2020 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) $3.65 $3.45 06/30/2021 5.80% 8.08% GRUB 06/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. OTCPK:TKAYY) $77.30 $74.5 06/30/2021 3.76% 5.23% FBSS 10/01/2020 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK) $16.20 $15.65 06/30/2021 3.51% 4.90%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $695.35 billion last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, IMMU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), the CVR BMY.RT and Immunomedics (IMMU). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.